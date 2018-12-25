Meli ya kifahari ya watalii yatia nanga Mombasa na abiria 1048

Some of the tourists that were aboard MV Nautica. ANDREW KASUSKUThe first cruise ship of the September- March tourist season docked at Mombasa Port with 1048 passengers on board on Monday.The ship christened MV Nautica, from Seychelles docked at 6am with 648 passengers and 400 crew members.It’s the third time the ship is docking at the port in a span of three years and its expected to dock again in February 3rd 2019 during its return trip.A group of 170 tourists are set to do site visits at Mombasa city, 85 tourists are scheduled to visit Amboseli National Park while another group of about 120 tourists will visit historical sites including Fort Jesus and other ancients building at Old Town.Hajj Masemo, the port communications officer said arrival of the Ship at the onset of the tourism is a sign of confidence that international market has Mombasa as a tourist destination.“We are happy that we are growing as an industry,” he said while addressing journalists during the reception of the ship.The come back of the cruise ship tourism has prompted the port management to build a modern international cruise ship terminal which is due for completion in August 2019.The facility features CCTV cameras, duty free shops and other facilities designed to receive international tourists.Other ships expected early next year include MV Sojourn and MV Silverspirit.