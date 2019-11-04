Mchina asema kinachoenezwa na Tanzania kuhusu bandari ya Bagamoyo ni uwongo

Firm dismisses Dar claims on stalled Bagamoyo port Partner accuses govt of being economical with the truth and peddling misleading information.

China's largest port operator has accused the government of Tanzania of spreading "false information" and misguiding the public about the cause of stalled negotiations over the $10 billion Bagamoyo port development it is backing in the country.China Merchants Holdings International (CMHI) has been in negotiations with the Tanzanian government since 2013 about plans to build a harbour and special economic zone in Bagamoyo, 75km north of Dar es Salaam, but those negotiations hit an impasse in June.Two weeks ago, Tanzania Ports Authority's director general Deusdedit Kakoko said that the government had told CMHI to back down on parts of the proposed deal to make it more beneficial for Tanzania if it wanted to resume negotiations.Mr Kakoko said that, among other conditions, the government would only offer the company a 33-year lease to the port, not the 99-year lease it was seeking.