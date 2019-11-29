Mbona watu wanaoonekana wakarimu ndio watiaji zaidi?

This comes after someone opened a thread criticizing Kenyans for their directness in speech and praising Tanzanians for their politeness. It reminded me of something in life. Most of the people I meet who appear so kind and polite always turn out to be the most hateful snitches ever. The real guys however who come direct and won't hide behind niceties turn out to be the best people for both business and hanging out. This phenomenon explains he difference between our two countries and especially their leadership. In Tanzania, the leaders and their niceties have convinced the population that they have the best leaders in the world while the average Kenyan believes Kenya has the worst leaders in the world. Meanwhile, the 'bad' Kenyan leaders have managed to grow a bigger economy using less resources than the 'good' leaders from Tanzania.