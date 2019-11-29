Mbona watu wanaoonekana wakarimu ndio watiaji zaidi?

This comes after someone opened a thread criticizing Kenyans for their directness in speech and praising Tanzanians for their politeness. It reminded me of something in life. Most of the people I meet who appear so kind and polite always turn out to be the most hateful snitches ever. The real guys however who come direct and won't hide behind niceties turn out to be the best people for both business and hanging out. This phenomenon explains he difference between our two countries and especially their leadership. In Tanzania, the leaders and their niceties have convinced the population that they have the best leaders in the world while the average Kenyan believes Kenya has the worst leaders in the world. Meanwhile, the 'bad' Kenyan leaders have managed to grow a bigger economy using less resources than the 'good' leaders from Tanzania.
 
Waogope sana viumbe wa sampuli hiyo. Mtu anajitwika ustaarabu wa sayari nyingine akiwa mbele ya watu, hadi kwenye style yake ya kutembea. Utasikia naomba ndugu yangu, jamani jirani naomba. Kidogo kidogo ndio huyooo amekimbia kwa wachawi kukuroga, eti kwasababu umejenga nyumba ya kifahari, kubwa zaidi ya nyumba yake na eti umenunua gari jipya.
 
Waogope sana viumbe wa sampuli hiyo. Mtu anajitwika ustaarabu wa sayari nyingine akiwa mbele ya watu, hadi kwenye style yake ya kutembea. Utasikia naomba ndugu yangu, jamani jirani naomba. Kidogo kidogo ndio huyooo amekimbia kwa wachawi kukuroga, eti kwasababu umejenga nyumba ya kifahari, kubwa zaidi ya nyumba yake na eti umenunua gari jipya.
Kweli kabisa.
 
This comes after someone opened a thread criticizing Kenyans for their directness in speech and praising Tanzanians for their politeness. It reminded me of something in life. Most of the people I meet who appear so kind and polite always turn out to be the most hateful snitches ever. The real guys however who come direct and won't hide behind niceties turn out to be the best people for both business and hanging out. This phenomenon explains he difference between our two countries and especially their leadership. In Tanzania, the leaders and their niceties have convinced the population that they have the best leaders in the world while the average Kenyan believes Kenya has the worst leaders in the world. Meanwhile, the 'bad' Kenyan leaders have managed to grow a bigger economy using less resources than the 'good' leaders from Tanzania.
Hahahaha, Capitalism is the worst think to think in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Carribean to say the less.

Good leader has got very little to do with Economy. A best parent, a best friend, best jirani, best teacher not the same as richest.

Kenya you need to be a civilized people not people who don't care anything apart from money. Many Kenyans, Ugandans, Rwandans, DRC, and Other countries wish to visit and stay in Tanzania, not because Tanzania is the richest country but because of peace, love, social integration, Equality, justice and inclusiveness.

Nyerere is loved and respected by every African and throughout the globe, while Mzee Jommo Kenyatta really is mentioned even in Kenya, not because Nyerere created worth in Tanzania, but because he created strong Nation which cares much for humility not economy.
 
Waogope sana viumbe wa sampuli hiyo. Mtu anajitwika ustaarabu wa sayari nyingine akiwa mbele ya watu, hadi kwenye style yake ya kutembea. Utasikia naomba ndugu yangu, jamani jirani naomba. Kidogo kidogo ndio huyooo amekimbia kwa wachawi kukuroga, eti kwasababu umejenga nyumba ya kifahari, kubwa zaidi ya nyumba yake na eti umenunua gari jipya.
Mtu yeyote anayeamini kwamba unaweza kurogwa na ukadhurika kweli, " that person is one among the primitive person,", mawazo ya kuzungumzia uchawi yanaendana sana na ukabila.

Education is a vaccine against social and primitive myths like "Uchawi". Ukiona mtu amesoma lakini bado anatajataja uchawi, na anautaja kuonyesha kwamba uchawi unaweza kumdhuru mtu au kumsaidia MTU, jua shule alienda kupoteza muda wake.
 
Ba kidogo kidogo mtu aki kuzidi mbiooo..kwa mganga
 
So in your life you have met polite people who're hateful and snitches, what kind of a person are you?

Alafu nani kakwambia kusema naomba ni upole and kindness.
Its just a culture here, haina uhusiano na upole wala kindness, kuna majambazi yananunua silaha dukani na yanasema naomba panga alafu SAA kadhaa yanaenda kuua mtu na kupora.

Ila we jamaa ni fara sana, ukatafakari, ukaamua kufungua thread kabisa.
 
Tulia ikuingie wewe, wanafiki wengi ndo wanaedeleza uchawi..
Kwetu ukibugi unapewa zako halafu utacheki mwenywe km utarekebika au la!!

Si eti mtu kila siku tukikutana unajotia ukarimu kumbe nyuma ya pazia una roga
 
Ungelisema tu ya kwamba hilo neno mnalitumia kinafiki...
Kw kusengenya na umbea hamajambo, mkenya akiwa bongo kitaani hamuachi kumsengenya, mara huyu "yule kaja hku kufanyaje!! Ana vibali kweli!! Atakua jambazi, tena kw mjumbe kafika kweli, au mkimbizi"...wakati mtanzania akiwa nje ya nchi hakuna anayemtatiza

Halafu utakuta mmoja alikua nao wakati wakikusengenya, akitoka hapo anakuja kukupa data zote(mmbea)...

Mnakwama wapi, karne hii unajisumbua ba maisha ya watu
 
NairobiWalker, mfano mzuri ni huyu aliyeandika hii comment hapa juu. Kwenye hii mada ametokelezea kiukarimu kupindukia ila soma comment na nyuzi zake zingine kwenye jukwaa hili. Full matusi, chuki na roho nyeusi, kama nta ya kanuba, hata kwenye mada simple ambazo hazihitaji ugomvi. Sidhani ukarimu ni kusema kwamba mimi au sisi ni wakarimu. Ukarimu na ustaarabu pia unatoka ndani kwenye mioyo na nafsi za watu na kwa nje huwa zinajidhihirisha kwa matendo sio maneno.
 
Ninarudia, mtu yeyote anayetajataja uchawi, tena anautaja kuonyesha kwamba uchawi unaweza kumdhuru au kusaidia, huyo mtu ni very "Primitive".
 
