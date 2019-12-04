Mbinu ya kulalia kamba: Mwakinyo Vs Tinampay sawa na Muhammad Ali Vs George Foreman

Titicomb
Kaka yangu ndugu Matumla na watanzania naomba niwajulishe Hassan Mwakinyo kulalia kamba sio kosa na wala yeye sio wa kwanza.
Bondia wakubwa kadhaa wameshatumia sana hiyo mbinu lengo likiwa kuwapunguza nguvu washindani wao.
Kwa vile wanakuwa wameweka maeneo yao hatari mbali na mpinzani, basi mpinzani analazimika kutumia nguvu nyingi kwenye ngumi kujaribu kuyafikia maeneo hatari ya mpinzani wake hivyo kutumia nguvu nyingi.
Unaweza kuliona hilo round kadhaa za kati ilionesha Tinampay kuchoka kidogo.
mbinu hii ilitumiwa pia na bondia maarufu na mkubwa sana kuwahi kutokea duniani Clasius Clay a.k.a Muhammad Ali alipo pambana na bondia mkongwe alie kubwa mkubwa na mzoefu kuliko yeye wakati pambano lao enzi hizo hapo nchi DRC au Zaire mnamo tarehe 3 Oktoba 1974 mjini Kinshasa.
Soma hapo chini
Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman
Muhammad Ali appeared to be in way over his head when he got in the ring with George Foreman in 1974.
The fight in Kinshasa, Zaire, was a strange one. It featured explosive knockout power against an aging former champion who no longer appeared to have great skills.
Ali's charismatic personality made him a great favorite of the African fans, and they chanted his name everywhere Ali went.
On fight night, Ali appeared to have a curious strategy. He let the powerful Foreman whale away at him while he leaned on the ropes (source: Boxrec.com). While it looked like Ali was getting pummeled, he was leaning back on the ropes, and that took away much of the power in Foreman's punches.
Ali knew that his opponent had tired himself out. In the eighth round, Ali let loose with a series of lefts and rights, and the seemingly indestructible Foreman went down and was counted out.
Ali had regained his championship with the come-from-behind knockout.
#TUSIKARIRI _MAMBO
#TUACHE_WIVU_KWA_WALIOFANIKIWA
#TUSIINGIZE_SIASA_KWENYE_MICHEZO
BIG UP HASSAN MWAKINYO, UMETUWAKILISHA!
