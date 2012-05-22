Matumizi ya valium

Kuna jamaa yangu amejijengea tabia ya kutumia Valium kila wiki vidonge viwili,J.tatu usiku kimoja na Ijumaa usiku kimoja anasema ana zaidi ya miaka kumi amekuwa akifanya hivyo,amejaribu sana kunishawishi nitumie lakini sijakubaliana naye,yeye anadai kuwa inasaidia sana kuondoa stress na inamuongezea confidence,ninachotaka kujua ni kuwa kuna ukweli wowote juu hili?kwa anayejua please, kwani kuna mtu aliwahi kuniambia kuwa ni aina ya madawa ya kulevya!
 
inawezekana mkuu maana kuna mdau nlikuwa nakunywa nae bia mahali ilipofika bia ya 4 yeye akatoa valium mfukoni akamezea na bia kumuuliza kulikoni akasema anataka apate stimu fasta nkachoka akili
 
stephot said:
Kuna jamaa yangu amejijengea tabia ya kutumia Valium kila wiki vidonge viwili,J.tatu usiku kimoja na Ijumaa usiku kimoja anasema ana zaidi ya miaka kumi amekuwa akifanya hivyo,amejaribu sana kunishawishi nitumie lakini sijakubaliana naye,yeye anadai kuwa inasaidia sana kuondoa stress na inamuongezea confidence,ninachotaka kujua ni kuwa kuna ukweli wowote juu hili?kwa anayejua please, kwani kuna mtu aliwahi kuniambia kuwa ni aina ya madawa ya kulevya!
usijaribu mama yangu aliitumia hiyo ili awe anapata usingizi kutokana na ulcers kumtesa doctor akamwambia atakuja kuwa anasahausahau ovyo na kweli imemtokea sasa hivi
 
Valium Side Effects

Side Effects of Valium - for the Consumer

Valium

All medicines may cause side effects, but many people have no, or minor, side effects. Check with your doctor if any of these most

COMMON side effects persist or become bothersome when using Valium:
Drowsiness; incoordination; muscle weakness; tiredness.

Seek medical attention right away if any of these SEVERE side effects occur when using Valium:
Severe allergic reactions (rash; hives; itching; difficulty breathing; tightness in the chest; swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue); confusion; difficulty breathing; fainting; fever, chills, or persistent sore throat;

hallucinations; inability to control urination or difficulty urinating; memory problems or memory loss; new or worsening mental or mood changes (eg, agitation, aggressiveness, behavior changes, depression, irritability, rage, restlessness); severe or persistent dizziness or lightheadedness; slurred speech; tremor; trouble sleeping; vision changes (eg, blurred vision, double vision); yellowing of the skin or eyes.
This is not a complete list of all side effects that may occur. If you have questions about side effects, contact your health care provider
 
Hizi valium siku hizi watu wanazifanya kama egogernic aids kitu ambacho siyo sahihi kabisa. Kwanza kabisa neurological problems muhusika anazodevep ni nyingi sana na kumbuka kabisa dawa yeyote ambayo ni anti-inflamatory zina effect kwenye nerves manake zinafanya kazi moja kwa moja na nerves. Nerves ni vijishipa vya fahamu ambavyo husaidia kumfanya mwili wa mamalia yeyote kurespond towards stimulus.

Kibiolojia kuna kitu kinaitwa -ve &+ve fback stimulus responce. unapokunywa dawa kama hizi inamaana unataka kuforce unintended stimulus responce kitu ambacho kwa wakati huo mwili haukuwa tayari so you will end up on desired stimulus inhibition. ultimately utajikuta baadae nerves zako haziwez kurespond +vely. so watchout on this nafikir Mzizimkzvu ataliongelea zaid kitabibu.
 
Thanks MziziMkavu,for that matter hawezi kunipata and i'll try my best to educate him on these side effects.
 
Yaani nimecheka sana mkuu. Valium (diazepam) kuua mbwa si rahisi. Ila kama ukiweka dozi ya kutosha na somehow huyo/hao mbwa wakala,kinachoweza kutokea ni watalala sana,watazubaa,watakuwa wavivu na mambo kama hayo.
 
