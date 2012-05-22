Matumizi ya valium

Valium Side Effects





Side Effects of Valium - for the Consumer



Valium

All medicines may cause side effects, but many people have no, or minor, side effects.



COMMON side effects persist or become bothersome when using Valium: ​

Drowsiness; incoordination; muscle weakness; tiredness.

Seek medical attention right away if any of these SEVERE side effects occur when using Valium: ​

Severe allergic reactions (rash; hives; itching; difficulty breathing; tightness in the chest; swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue); confusion; difficulty breathing; fainting; fever, chills, or persistent sore throat;



hallucinations; inability to control urination or difficulty urinating; memory problems or memory loss; new or worsening mental or mood changes (eg, agitation, aggressiveness, behavior changes, depression, irritability, rage, restlessness); severe or persistent dizziness or lightheadedness; slurred speech; tremor; trouble sleeping; vision changes (eg, blurred vision, double vision); yellowing of the skin or eyes.

