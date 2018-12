Matumizi ya Kinga (condom)

Fibs said: Nilikia napenda rough rider... Nayo ikanichedua. Nimembiwa Durex nzuri sasa sijapata wa kujaribu nae... Nikiata ntaleta mrejesho Click to expand...

I'd never judge you. Napenda mwanamke anaejielewa na akaelewa sexuality yake.You are bold about sex. You know what you want and you are not afraid to get it.One thing though. Ukimpata unaempenda na mkaendana in terms of future intentions. Settle down. Hawa wenzetu maeneo yao ya siri hayasomagi mileage. Ila sisi bana, you might look 52 down there whilst you are only 28.