Olive oil is a liquid obtained from olives (the fruit of Olea europaea; family Oleaceae), a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin . The oil is produced by pressing whole olives. It is commonly used in cooking, whether for frying or as a salad dressing . It is also used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals , andsoaps , and as a fuel for traditional oil lamps , and has additional uses in some religions. There is limited evidence of its possible health benefits. The olive is one of three core food plants in Mediterranean cuisine ; the other two are wheat and grapes . Olive trees have been grown around the Mediterranean since the 8th millennium BC