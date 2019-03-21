MASUL, IRAQ: Kivuko chazama na kuuwa watu 40

Takribani watu 40 wamefariki baada ya kivuko kuzama katika Mto Tigris karibu na eneo la kitalii ndani ya Mji wa Masul nchini Iraq



Waliofariki wengi ni Wanawake na Watoto ambapo wengi wao walikuwa hawana uwezo wa kuogelea ili kujiokoa



Kikosi cha uokoaji kimefanikiwa kuwaomoa watu 12 moama sasa



At least 40 people died when an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in Iraq, police and medical sources told Reuters on Thursday.



Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim, said the head of Mosul's Civil Defence Authority, Husam Khalil.



The rescue team is still retrieving survivors and has rescued 12 people so far, Khalil added.



> Reuters