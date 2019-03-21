MASUL, IRAQ: Kivuko chazama na kuuwa watu 40


Takribani watu 40 wamefariki baada ya kivuko kuzama katika Mto Tigris karibu na eneo la kitalii ndani ya Mji wa Masul nchini Iraq

Waliofariki wengi ni Wanawake na Watoto ambapo wengi wao walikuwa hawana uwezo wa kuogelea ili kujiokoa

Kikosi cha uokoaji kimefanikiwa kuwaomoa watu 12 moama sasa

=====

At least 40 people died when an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in Iraq, police and medical sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim, said the head of Mosul's Civil Defence Authority, Husam Khalil.

The rescue team is still retrieving survivors and has rescued 12 people so far, Khalil added.

> Reuters
 
Poleni sana wafiwa/Wairaq...sote njia yetu moja!
 
Innallilah wa inallilah rajun
 
Hao wachache tu, huku Majinja linaua abiria wote kwenye basi, na hata hatusikii watu wakijiuzulu au watu wakichukuliwa hatu.
Mungu awarehemu marehemu Huko Uajemi
 
