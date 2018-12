Masha: Kweli Fastjet inadaiwa lakini mamlaka zingeshirikiana nami ili zilipwe

Hili ndio tatizo la kuchanganya siasa na mambo ya kiufundi. Kila siku naona wachangiaji wa JF wakiwakosoa madoctor/profesa wanaowatuhumu kushindwa kutumia taaluma zao ipasavyo.

Sasa huyu mwanasheria aliyebobea anataka kutulisha matango pori katka kitu cha dhahiri kabisa tumueleweje?

Kifungu cha 15 cha sheria ya usimamiiz wa usafiri wa anga kinaipa TCAA jukumu la kufuta leseni ya anga iliyoitoa endapo itajiridhisha kuwa uwezo wa kifedha wa shirika huska umeyumba kiasi cha kupunguza weledi wa shirika kutoa huduma za usafiri wa anga kwa usalama; ikiwemo kutishia uwezo wa shirika kumudu gharama za matengenezo ya ndege n.k



Sasa endapo Fastjet inashindwa kuilipa TCAA na watoa huduma wengine madai yao hadi kufikia Shilingi Bilioni 6, hiki sio kiashiria cha takwa la kisheria kwa mujibu wa ibara ya 15 hapa chini kutekelezwa? Sasa huyu mwanasheria anaweza kutuonyesha wapi sharia inatamka kuwa mamalaka ya anga ishirikiane na wapewe leseni badala ya kuwasimamia, kuwakagua na kuhakikisha wanatimiza matakwa ya sharia?



Revocation

or suspension of a licence

15.-(1) A licence may be revoked or suspended by the licensing authority on the ground that -

(a) the licence holder has been convicted of an offence against regulation 52 and 53 in respect of his licence; or



(b) any condition, subject to which the licence was granted, has not been complied with ; or



(c) the licence holders’ financial resources have ceased to be adequate or that he is no longer competent to secure the safe conduct of his aircraft operations.

(2) Before revoking or suspending any licence, the licensing authority shall give 28 days notice in writing to the holder stating the grounds upon which it is proposed to revoke or suspend the 1icence.

(3) the licensing authority shall not revoke or suspend the licence unless satisfied that -

(a) there are facts constituting the offence against regulation 52 or regulation 53;



(b) there are failures on the part of the holder to comply with the conditions attached to every licence by virtue of regulation 7(2) and regulation 30.