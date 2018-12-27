Marekani yawaonya raia wake wanaotaka kuitembelea Tanzania dhidi ya Ugaidi na uhalifu


Bilionea Asigwa
Bilionea Asigwa

Serikali ya Marekani imewaonya raia wake wanaotaka kuitembelea Tanzania kuwa makini na matukio ya Ugaidi , uvunjifu wa haki za binadamu na uhalifu ndani ya Tanzania.

Katika taarifa yao wamedai kuwa kuna makundi ya kigaidi ndani ya nchi ambayo huenda yanajipanga kufanya mashambulizi ndani ya nchi.

Pia taarifa hio inadai kuwa ndai ya nchi wanaohisiwa kuwa wanajihusisha na mapenzi ya jinsia moja hukamatwa na huenda wakalazimishwa kupimwa njia ya haja kubwa kwa nguvu na mamlaka husika.

Pia wamedai kuwa polisi ndani ya nchi hawana uwezo na miundombinu ya kupambana na uhalifu kwa hiyo wananchi wao wawe makini.

Katika suala la ugaidi wamedai kuwa mashambulizi huenda yakalenga vituo vya polisi, balozi za nchi mbali mbali, misikiti na maeneo mengine ambayo watu wa Magharibi(wazungu) wanakuwepo.

The US State Department has issued a travelling warning to Americans wishing or travelling to Tanzania over crimes , terrorism and human rights violation.

The State Department has urged US citizens to "exercise increased caution" while in Tanzania due to concerns over crime, terrorism and official actions targeting people on the basis of their gender or sexual identity.

Violent crime is "common" in Tanzania, the State Department said on Wednesday, citing risks of assault, kidnapping, sexual assault and carjacking.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania," the advisory also stated.
It added that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons have been "arrested, targeted, harassed and/or charged with unrelated offences".

"Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations," the State Department noted.

The resources
Wednesday's advisory does not cite specific incidents of crime, terrorism or abuse of LGBTI persons.
In the case of violent crime, the State Department did say that "local police may lack the resources to respond effectively".

Regarding the threat of terrorism, the advisory warned that attacks may target "embassies, police stations, mosques and other places frequented by Westerners".

In the Tanzania section of its 2017 global survey of terrorism, the State Department pointed to a series of small-scale attacks in which "masked gunmen killed more than 30 police and local political officials in the Pwani region".

A terrorist group
The perpetrators did not claim allegiance to a terrorist group, last year's terrorism report on Tanzania added.
The December 26 travel advisory concerning LGBTI persons may have come partly in response to comments in October by Dar es Salaam Governor Paul Makonda.
"I have received reports that there are so many homosexuals in our city, and these homosexuals are advertising and selling their services on the internet," Mr Makonda said in a video posted to YouTube.
"Therefore, I am announcing this to every citizen of Dar es Salaam: If you know any gays ... report them to me.”

Special precautions
Tanzania is designated a "Level 2" travel destination on a 4-level scale established by the Trump administration last year.
Kenya and Uganda are also listed as Level 2 countries where the US advises more than normal precautions.
Somalia and South Sudan are both given Level 4 designations, which carry a "Do Not Travel" warning.
Sudan receives a Level 3 classification, whereby US citizens are urged to "Reconsider Travel."
Rwanda is among the countries said to require no special precautions on the part of travellers.

Source: The Citizen
 
samurai
samurai

Mabeberu bwana wameshaanza mambo yao, Serengeti watakuja tu kwani Simba watawaona wapi zaidi ya Serengeti? tena sasa hivi tuna madege yatawaleta mpaka KIA pale msihofu..
 
nyakubonga
nyakubonga

Hawa ni wa kufukuza, wanajaribu kuleta taharuki za kijinga kwa kila nchi inayowakataa

**** the Americans.
 
Mpinzire

#5
Mpinzire

Mmmhhh Mbona sasa wanatutisha..!! au ndiyo wale waliokutana Zenji wakidai mwaka 2019 ni mwaka wa kudai Demokrasia.? hawachelewi kurushiana risasi then wenyewe alafu wasingizie polis!

Ila ni mbaya kwa wawekezaji sijui hawataki waje...!
 
Smart911

#6
Smart911

Hatuna magaidi nchini na hatujafikio huko...

Tukio lolote la namna hilo likitokea tunajua ni wao...


Cc: mahondaw
 
Ndikwega

#7
Ndikwega

Hawa Jamaa wananusa Mbali, wameisha nusa Mbali! Ngoja tuendelee Kusubiria!
 
kiloriti

#8
kiloriti

hakyamungu hakuna rangi tunaacha kuona
 
MKWEPA KODI

Joined
MKWEPA KODI

Namuombea kwa Mungu Lissu aendelee kuwa salama
 
kiloriti

Joined
K

Ndikwega said:
Hawa Jamaa wananusa Mbali, wameisha nusa Mbali! Ngoja tuendelee Kusubiria!
halaf wasenge watakuja hapa watasema tuko raiti traki.hii nchi inaenda kuzama korongoni kabsa
 
jingalao
Joined
jingalao

Hata USA kwenyewe polisi wao walishindwa kuzuia shambulizi la Sept 11.
 
Kajolijo

Joined
Kajolijo

Naishauri serikali iwafukuze mabalozi wote wa 'Nji' chochozi kama hiyo
 
jingalao

Joined
jingalao

kiloriti said:
halaf wasenge watakuja hapa watasema tuko raiti traki.hii nchi inaenda kuzama korongoni kabsa
1998 UBalozi wa USA Dar ulipigwa bomu na magaidi nchi haijazama korongoni.
 
abdi ally

Joined
abdi ally

Watanzania tuwapumbavu sana yaan mnafurahia propaganda za america kwa interest zake
 
kiloriti

Joined
K

jingalao said:
1998 UBalozi wa USA Dar ulipigwa bomu na magaidi nchi haijazama korongoni.
iko siku mtaelewa tu.sasa hivi hamuelewi kwasabu mmekunywa maji ya bendera na vizazi vyenu
 
POINT LOAD

Joined
POINT LOAD

Sijui chanzo cha hii taarifa(validity yake) though jambo hili linaleta ukakasi kwenye intelligence yetu. Kama jambo hili ni kweli basi kuna haja ya kuhoji efficiency ya idara yetu ya usalama wa Taifa kama organ iliyopewa jukumu la kutulinda kwa kubaini viashiria vyote vya uvunjifu wa amani.
Mungu atuepushe kama hii taarifa ni ya kweli
 
KANYAMA

Joined
KANYAMA

Smart911 said:
Hatuna magaidi nchini na hatujafikio huko...

Tukio lolote la namna hilo likitokea tunajua ni wao...


Cc: mahondaw
Unasema kweli kabisa. Hawa jamaa ndio waliomtengeneza Osama, ndio walioanzisha kundi la ISLAMIC STATES. Inabidi kila mwananchi awe mlinzi wa nchi hii kwani vita vya kiuchumi vina namna yake ya kupigana. Na hii ni vita rahisi kama tutashikamana kama taifa. Wanaotumiwa tutawasubiria 2020.
 
bagamoyo

Joined
B

22 Dec 2018
Jeshi la Polisi nchini limekabidhi silaha mbalimbali kwa Rais Magufuli zilizokamatwa katika operesheni zake zilizofanyika ndani ya nchi katika kukomesha uhalifu. Baadhi ya silaha hizo ni zile zilizotumika kumteka mfanyabiashara maarufu nchini Bilionea Mohamed Dewji maarufu kwa jina la MO
Source : Daily News Digital
 
