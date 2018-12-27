Tetesi: Marekani yatoa tahadhari kwa raia wake wanaokusudia kwenda Tanzania, kisa ugaidi, uhalifu, unyanyasaji kijinsia na mashoga


MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,119
Likes
10,209
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,119 10,209 280
#1
Wasema Tanzania kumejawa na matukio ya utekaji nyara, ujambazi, unyanyasaji wa kijinsia na masghoga n.k.
Kwamba kila anayeshukiwa kuwa shoga anapitia ukaguzi unaohusu kukaguliwa humo humo nyuma...
--------------------------------------------

The State Department has urged US citizens to "exercise increased caution" while in Tanzania due to concerns over crime, terrorism and official actions targeting people on the basis of their gender or sexual identity.
Violent crime is "common" in Tanzania, the State Department said on Wednesday, citing risks of assault, kidnapping, sexual assault and carjacking.
"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania," the advisory also stated.
It added that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons have been "arrested, targeted, harassed and/or charged with unrelated offences".
"Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations," the State Department noted.
The resources
Wednesday's advisory does not cite specific incidents of crime, terrorism or abuse of LGBTI persons.
In the case of violent crime, the State Department did say that "local police may lack the resources to respond effectively".
Regarding the threat of terrorism, the advisory warned that attacks may target "embassies, police stations, mosques and other places frequented by Westerners".
In the Tanzania section of its 2017 global survey of terrorism, the State Department pointed to a series of small-scale attacks in which "masked gunmen killed more than 30 police and local political officials in the Pwani region".
A terrorist group
The perpetrators did not claim allegiance to a terrorist group, last year's terrorism report on Tanzania added.
The December 26 travel advisory concerning LGBTI persons may have come partly in response to comments in October by Dar es Salaam Governor Paul Makonda.
"I have received reports that there are so many homosexuals in our city, and these homosexuals are advertising and selling their services on the internet," Mr Makonda said in a video posted to YouTube.
"Therefore, I am announcing this to every citizen of Dar es Salaam: If you know any gays ... report them to me.”
Special precautions
Tanzania is designated a "Level 2" travel destination on a 4-level scale established by the Trump administration last year.
Kenya and Uganda are also listed as Level 2 countries where the US advises more than normal precautions.
Somalia and South Sudan are both given Level 4 designations, which carry a "Do Not Travel" warning.
Sudan receives a Level 3 classification, whereby US citizens are urged to "Reconsider Travel."
Rwanda is among the countries said to require no special precautions on the part of travellers.

US warns on Tanzania travel
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,164
Likes
3,109
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,164 3,109 280
#2
This is not good at all hata kama WaTanzania wengine hupenda kufarahia mabaya kama Haya yakifanyikia Kenya. At the end of the day ni Mwananchi wa kawaida huumia.
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
6,734
Likes
5,341
Points
280
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
6,734 5,341 280
#7
Hapo kwenye ugaidi sio jambo la mzaha. Jirani zetu watahadhari sana, hao mazombie hawafai kabisa.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
12,119
Likes
10,209
Points
280
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
12,119 10,209 280
#8
pingli-nywee said:
Hapo kwenye ugaidi sio jambo la mzaha. Jirani zetu watahadhari sana, hao mazombie hawafai kabisa.
Click to expand...
Hapa kuna kitu kinasukwa, hawa wazungu kwa kweli sio watu....
Nahisi Magu alipojitutumua kuwazuia kuinyonya nchi kwenye makinikia na mengine, japo walijifanya kupiga kimya lakini wakatafuta mbinu zingine za kumjia, na ndio haya matokeo.
Maana suala la ugaidi ni muda sijaliskia Tanzania, kwa wao kulihusisha ina maana wameamua kutaja taja tu kila kinawachojia akilini ilimradi wakomoe.
Magu alipaswa kutumia ujanja kwenye kuwazuia madini sio kwa ukurupukaji ule na ubabe, halafu mdogo wake Makonda naye bila kusoma alama za nyakati akaibuka na kauli za kuwawinda mashoga mlango kwa mlango, yaani aliingiza nchi kwenye mtego uliokua umetegwa na kusubiriwa.
Hadi siku nchi za Kiafrika zitakapojifunza jinsi ya kushirikiana dhidi ya hawa mabeberu, tutacheleweshwa sana, leo hii ukiangalia Tanzania inavyoendeshwa, utadhani wana visasi na majirani wao haswa dhidi ya Kenya, ni wakati mbaya sana wa kulea uadui na jirani ilhali unachokonoa wazungu.
 
Freddie998

Freddie998

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Apr 13, 2018
Messages
554
Likes
278
Points
80
Freddie998

Freddie998

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 13, 2018
554 278 80
#9
MK254 said:
Hapa kuna kitu kinasukwa, hawa wazungu kwa kweli sio watu....
Nahisi Magu alipojitutumua kuwazuia kuinyonya nchi kwenye makinikia na mengine, japo walijifanya kupiga kimya lakini wakatafuta mbinu zingine za kumjia, na ndio haya matokeo.
Maana suala la ugaidi ni muda sijaliskia Tanzania, kwa wao kulihusisha ina maana wameamua kutaja taja tu kila kinawachojia akilini ilimradi wakomoe.
Magu alipaswa kutumia ujanja kwenye kuwazuia madini sio kwa ukurupukaji ule na ubabe, halafu mdogo wake Makonda naye bila kusoma alama za nyakati akaibuka na kauli za kuwawinda mashoga mlango kwa mlango, yaani aliingiza nchi kwenye mtego uliokua umetegwa na kusubiriwa.
Hadi siku nchi za Kiafrika zitakapojifunza jinsi ya kushirikiana dhidi ya hawa mabeberu, tutacheleweshwa sana, leo hii ukiangalia Tanzania inavyoendeshwa, utadhani wana visasi na majirani wao haswa dhidi ya Kenya, ni wakati mbaya sana wa kulea uadui na jirani ilhali unachokonoa wazungu.
Click to expand...
Hapo umenena point kaka👍👍👍
 
shabani

shabani

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Apr 3, 2009
Messages
300
Likes
168
Points
60
shabani

shabani

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 3, 2009
300 168 60
#11
MK254 said:
Hapa kuna kitu kinasukwa, hawa wazungu kwa kweli sio watu....
Nahisi Magu alipojitutumua kuwazuia kuinyonya nchi kwenye makinikia na mengine, japo walijifanya kupiga kimya lakini wakatafuta mbinu zingine za kumjia, na ndio haya matokeo.
Maana suala la ugaidi ni muda sijaliskia Tanzania, kwa wao kulihusisha ina maana wameamua kutaja taja tu kila kinawachojia akilini ilimradi wakomoe.
Magu alipaswa kutumia ujanja kwenye kuwazuia madini sio kwa ukurupukaji ule na ubabe, halafu mdogo wake Makonda naye bila kusoma alama za nyakati akaibuka na kauli za kuwawinda mashoga mlango kwa mlango, yaani aliingiza nchi kwenye mtego uliokua umetegwa na kusubiriwa.
Hadi siku nchi za Kiafrika zitakapojifunza jinsi ya kushirikiana dhidi ya hawa mabeberu, tutacheleweshwa sana, leo hii ukiangalia Tanzania inavyoendeshwa, utadhani wana visasi na majirani wao haswa dhidi ya Kenya, ni wakati mbaya sana wa kulea uadui na jirani ilhali unachokonoa wazungu.
Click to expand...
Leo umetema Madini kila mstari una jambo la kuchukua.
 
M

MENGELENI KWETU

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Oct 23, 2013
Messages
7,654
Likes
16,907
Points
280
M

MENGELENI KWETU

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 23, 2013
7,654 16,907 280
#13
Makond
MK254 said:
Hapa kuna kitu kinasukwa, hawa wazungu kwa kweli sio watu....
Nahisi Magu alipojitutumua kuwazuia kuinyonya nchi kwenye makinikia na mengine, japo walijifanya kupiga kimya lakini wakatafuta mbinu zingine za kumjia, na ndio haya matokeo.
Maana suala la ugaidi ni muda sijaliskia Tanzania, kwa wao kulihusisha ina maana wameamua kutaja taja tu kila kinawachojia akilini ilimradi wakomoe.
Magu alipaswa kutumia ujanja kwenye kuwazuia madini sio kwa ukurupukaji ule na ubabe, halafu mdogo wake Makonda naye bila kusoma alama za nyakati akaibuka na kauli za kuwawinda mashoga mlango kwa mlango, yaani aliingiza nchi kwenye mtego uliokua umetegwa na kusubiriwa.
Hadi siku nchi za Kiafrika zitakapojifunza jinsi ya kushirikiana dhidi ya hawa mabeberu, tutacheleweshwa sana, leo hii ukiangalia Tanzania inavyoendeshwa, utadhani wana visasi na majirani wao haswa dhidi ya Kenya, ni wakati mbaya sana wa kulea uadui na jirani ilhali unachokonoa wazungu.
Click to expand...
Mkuu..Makonda mwenyewe ni Shoga halafu anawakataa wenzake.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,242,198
Members 477,559
Posts 29,449,584

FOLLOW US