Marekani yamnyima VISA ya kusafiri Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje wa Iran kwenda New York

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a news conference, a day ahead of the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at the Untied Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse​

Marekani imekataa kutoa visa kwa Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje wa Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, ambaye alitarajiwa kuhudhuria mkutano wa Baraza la Usalama la Umoja wa Mataifa jijini New York Alhamisi wiki hii, kwa mujibu wa shirika la habari la Reuters likimnukuu afisa mmoja wa Marekani.Taarifa hiyo ya afisaa huyo, ambaye hakutaja jina lake, inakwenda sanjari na ongezeko la mvutano kati ya Iran na Maekani baada yashambulio la Marekani nchini Iraq lililomuua Jenerali Qassem Soleimani usiku wa Alhamisi kuamkia Ijumaa wiki iliyopita.Hali hii imeendelea kuzua hofu katika ukanda wa Mashariki ya Kati, ambapo hivi kar9buni baadhi ya raia wa Marekani walilaziumika kuondoka nchini Iraq na Iran.Hivi karibuni Ufaransa, Ujerumani na Uingereza zilito wito kwa Iran na Maekani kusitisha mvutano unaoendelea, na kuitaka Iran kuheshimu mkataba wa mpango wa nyuklia uliofikiwa mnamo mwaka 2015.Tehran iliahidi kulipiza kisasi kifo cha Jenerali Qassem Soleimani, aliyeuawa siku ya Alhamisi usiku katika shambulizi la anga la Marekani mjini Baghdad nchini Iraq.WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a U.S. official said.Monday’s comments by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came as tensions escalate between the two countries after the United States killed Iran’s most prominent military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.Under the 1947 U.N. “headquarters agreement,” the United States is generally required to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats. But Washington says it can deny visas for “security, terrorism and foreign policy” reasons.The U.S. State Department declined immediate comment. Iran’s mission to the United Nations said: “We have seen the media reports, but we have not received any official communication from either the U.S. or the U.N. regarding Foreign Minister Zarif’s visa.”U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment on the U.S. denial of a visa for Zarif.Zarif wanted to attend a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday on the topic of upholding the U.N. Charter. The meeting and Zarif’s travel had been planned before the latest flare-up in tensions between Washington and Tehran.The Security Council meeting would have given Zarif a global spotlight to publicly criticize the United States for killing Soleimani.Iran’s U.N. envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, has described the killing of Soleimani as “an obvious example of State terrorism and, as a criminal act, constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, in particular ... the Charter of the United Nations.”Zarif last traveled to New York in September for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations - after the United States sanctioned him for implementing “the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader.”The sanctions block any property or interests Zarif has in the United States, but he said he had none.Zarif also attended U.N. meetings in April and July. During his July visit, Washington imposed tight travel restrictions on Zarif and diplomats at Iran’s mission to the United Nations, confining them to a small section of New York City.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Monday. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement the pair discussed events in the Middle East and that Pompeo “expressed his appreciation” for Guterres’ diplomatic efforts.ReutersSent using Jamii Forums mobile app