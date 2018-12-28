Marekani washaanza yao!!!!


enzo1988

enzo1988

Member
#1
Joined
May 26, 2018
Messages
10
Likes
22
Points
5
enzo1988

enzo1988

Member
Joined May 26, 2018
10 22 5
#1
Hii sijui ni kweli au ndiyo yale mambo ya propaganda "eti kuna tukio la kigaidi linakuja na magaidi wanajiandaa kushambulia wakati wowote"!!! Hivyo imewaonya raia wake kuwa makini wanapokuja Tanzania!!
Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners.
If you decide to travel to Tanzania:
  • Always carry a copy of your U.S. passport and visa and keep original documents in a secure location.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Do not leave your food or drink unattended.
  • Stay alert in all locations, especially those frequented by Westerners.
  • Avoid public displays of affection particularly between same-sex couples.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
  • Follow the Department of State and the US Embassy in Tanzania on Facebook and Twitter
  • Review the Crime and Safety Report for Tanzania.
  • U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
Duh!! Hapo kwenye "Food or drink"!!!
Source: Travel.State.Gov > International Travel > Country Information > Tanzania International Travel Information
 
Mwana Mtoka Pabaya

Mwana Mtoka Pabaya

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Apr 22, 2012
Messages
13,222
Likes
9,996
Points
280
Mwana Mtoka Pabaya

Mwana Mtoka Pabaya

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 22, 2012
13,222 9,996 280
#2
Ohooooo! Utalii
 
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Nov 25, 2010
Messages
36,891
Likes
47,812
Points
280
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 25, 2010
36,891 47,812 280
#4
naam, kumekucha sasa.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,242,444
Members 477,646
Posts 29,457,794

FOLLOW US