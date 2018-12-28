Marekani washaanza yao!!!!

- Joined
Hii sijui ni kweli au ndiyo yale mambo ya propaganda "eti kuna tukio la kigaidi linakuja na magaidi wanajiandaa kushambulia wakati wowote"!!! Hivyo imewaonya raia wake kuwa makini wanapokuja Tanzania!!
If you decide to travel to Tanzania:
Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners.
- Always carry a copy of your U.S. passport and visa and keep original documents in a secure location.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Do not leave your food or drink unattended.
- Stay alert in all locations, especially those frequented by Westerners.
- Avoid public displays of affection particularly between same-sex couples.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State and the US Embassy in Tanzania on Facebook and Twitter
- Review the Crime and Safety Report for Tanzania.
- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
Source: Travel.State.Gov > International Travel > Country Information > Tanzania International Travel Information