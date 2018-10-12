MAREKANI NA ISRAEL ZIMESIMAMISHA MATUMIZI YA NDEGEVITA AGHALI KABISA ZA F35

Mambo ya vita huaga yana propaganda nyingi sana, moja wapo hua ni hiyo. Unakumbuka Idd Amini alivyo wateka wale raia wa Israel na akawa anataka pesa nyingi ili awaachie? Serikali ya Israel ilimkubalia kutoa pesa hizo na hata kiongozi mmoja mkubwa wa Israel aliitisha press na kuonesha kabisa kwamba wao kama serikali wame surrender kwa Uganda na wapo tayari kutoa hiyo pesa ambayo Amini alikua anaitaka, wakati press inaendelea kumbe jeshi lipo kwenye final touches za maandalizi ya kwenda kuwakomboa mateka wale (Hi habari nzima ipo kwenye jukwaa la Interagency humu ndani) na Amini aka relax (off course ndio lilikua lengo la Wayahudi) na kilicho fuata ni historia; so hi habari yaweza kua kweli au ni propaganda na hasa kufuatia yanayo endelea Syria na jitihada za hawa super powers yaani Western countries wakiongozwa na Marekani pamoja na Eastern wakiongozwa na Russia with Israel being on USA side.