MAREKANI NA ISRAEL ZIMESIMAMISHA MATUMIZI YA NDEGEVITA AGHALI KABISA ZA F35

L
- Feb 5, 2013
lee van cliff
Joined Feb 5, 2013
Marekani imesimamisha matumizi ya ndege vita zake kuruka dunia nzima aina ya F-35 kutoka na na ndege mojawapo iliyoanguka kugundulika kuwa ndege hizo zina matatizo ya kiufundi.
Israel nayo imefuata maamuzi ya Marekani ya kuacha kuzitumia ndege hizo kwa muda wakati zikifanyiwa marekebisho.
Ikumbukwe kua ndege hizo ni moja ya miradi aghali kabisa kutokea kwa taifa la Marekani katika medani za vifaa vya kivita.
Kwa maoni yangu ni kwamba haya ni matatizo ya kawaida katika mambo ya engineering,kwani kifaa kinaweza kugunduliwa na kikawa kinaboreshwa siku hadi siku,hadi kifaa kitakapokua kamili.
Ila wadau wanaojua zaidi juu ya mambo haya wanaweza kutujuza zaidi
CC Lt Gen ze kukoyo,Nalendwa,Sexer,Red Giant Mtoto wa kuku.
US, Israel Suspend F-35 Flight Operations Worldwide - Military
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has temporarily suspended all F-35 operations worldwide after the first-ever crash of the advanced fighter jet led investigators to suspect that a common problem exists with the jet’s fuel tubes, the Pentagon's F-35 Lightning II Program said in a statement on Thursday.
"The US services and international partners have temporarily suspended F-35 flight operations while the enterprise conducts a fleet-wide inspection of a fuel tube within the engine on all F-35 aircraft," the statement said.
The Defense Department said that any faulty fuel tubes installed on the F-35 jets will be removed and replaced, but if it's known good fuel tubes are already installed, then those aircraft will be returned to flight status.
"Inspections are expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.
Israel has also decided to follow in the US' footsteps and announced that it had grounded all of its F-35 stealth fighter jets.
According to The Conversation's report, released by Scientific American last year, the F-35 might become the most expensive weapons program in US history: the lifecycle cost of the F-35 program — including aircraft acquisition costs plus estimated operational and maintenance expenses — projects to be well over $1.5 trillion.
