MAREKANI NA ISRAEL ZIMESIMAMISHA MATUMIZI YA NDEGEVITA AGHALI KABISA ZA F35


#1
Marekani imesimamisha matumizi ya ndege vita zake kuruka dunia nzima aina ya F-35 kutoka na na ndege mojawapo iliyoanguka kugundulika kuwa ndege hizo zina matatizo ya kiufundi.
Israel nayo imefuata maamuzi ya Marekani ya kuacha kuzitumia ndege hizo kwa muda wakati zikifanyiwa marekebisho.
Ikumbukwe kua ndege hizo ni moja ya miradi aghali kabisa kutokea kwa taifa la Marekani katika medani za vifaa vya kivita.
Kwa maoni yangu ni kwamba haya ni matatizo ya kawaida katika mambo ya engineering,kwani kifaa kinaweza kugunduliwa na kikawa kinaboreshwa siku hadi siku,hadi kifaa kitakapokua kamili.
Ila wadau wanaojua zaidi juu ya mambo haya wanaweza kutujuza zaidi
CC Lt Gen ze kukoyo,Nalendwa,Sexer,Red Giant Mtoto wa kuku.

US, Israel Suspend F-35 Flight Operations Worldwide - Military


1539336731558-png.895535



WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has temporarily suspended all F-35 operations worldwide after the first-ever crash of the advanced fighter jet led investigators to suspect that a common problem exists with the jet’s fuel tubes, the Pentagon's F-35 Lightning II Program said in a statement on Thursday.
"The US services and international partners have temporarily suspended F-35 flight operations while the enterprise conducts a fleet-wide inspection of a fuel tube within the engine on all F-35 aircraft," the statement said.
The Defense Department said that any faulty fuel tubes installed on the F-35 jets will be removed and replaced, but if it's known good fuel tubes are already installed, then those aircraft will be returned to flight status.
"Inspections are expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

Israel has also decided to follow in the US' footsteps and announced that it had grounded all of its F-35 stealth fighter jets.

According to The Conversation's report, released by Scientific American last year, the F-35 might become the most expensive weapons program in US history: the lifecycle cost of the F-35 program — including aircraft acquisition costs plus estimated operational and maintenance expenses — projects to be well over $1.5 trillion.
 
#6
lee van cliff said:
Israel nayo imefuata maamuzi ya Marekani ya kuacha kuzitumia ndege hizo kwa muda wakati zikifanyiwa marekebisho.
Click to expand...
Ni kisingizio, wameogopa s300 na EW za Russia huko Syria. Maana waliambiwa maeneo yote kuzunguka Mediterranean ndege ikiwekwa 'switch on' tayari itakuwa inaonekana kwenye mfumo wa Ulinzi wa Syria na mfumo huo kuanza mara moja kupanga ni silaha hipi ikiwa maeneo gani inatakiwa kuifuatilia ndege hiyo na kisha kuishughulikia. Katika mazingira haya lazima itafutwe sababu. Kwani inajulikana ndege ama silaha wapewazo IDF huwa wanazi're-engineer' iweje leo watoe sababu kama hii.

Hata hivyo nasubiri maoni ya ze kokuyo
 
#7
Proved said:
Kumbe kukosea kupo?
Click to expand...
Angekua kakosea Mrusi hapo,magitaa,mazeze,marimba,saxaphone,ngoma na filimbi vingesikika.
Kifaru kimoja kilizimika kwenye Paredi huko Moscow kuadhimisha Russia victory day,watu waponda sana.
ktk mambo ya engineering haya ni mambo ya kawaida tu.kukosea kupo mkuu.
 
#8
TUJITEGEMEE said:
Ni kisingizio, wameogopa s300 na EW za Russia huko Syria. Maana waliambiwa maeneo yote kuzunguka Mediterranean ndege ikiwekwa 'switch on' tayari itakuwa inaonekana kwenye mfumo wa Ulinzi wa Syria na mfumo huo kuanza mara moja kupanga ni silaha hipi ikiwa maeneo gani inatakiwa kuifuatilia ndege hiyo na kisha kuishughulikia. Katika mazingira haya lazima itafutwe sababu. Kwani inajulikana ndege ama silaha wapewazo IDF huwa wanazi're-engineer' iweje leo watoe sababu kama hii.

Hata hivyo nasubiri maoni ya ze kokuyo
Click to expand...
Hoja yako ni fikirishi Mkuu,unaanza kunifanya nianze kufiri njen ya box.yawezekana.lakini watakwambia ilikwisha dondoka yenyewe bila hata kuguswa na ndege mbayuwayu,kabla S300 haijapelekwa Syria,namsubir ze kukoyo.
 
#9
TUJITEGEMEE said:
Ni kisingizio, wameogopa s300 na EW za Russia huko Syria. Maana waliambiwa maeneo yote kuzunguka Mediterranean ndege ikiwekwa 'switch on' tayari itakuwa inaonekana kwenye mfumo wa Ulinzi wa Syria na mfumo huo kuanza mara moja kupanga ni silaha hipi ikiwa maeneo gani inatakiwa kuifuatilia ndege hiyo na kisha kuishughulikia. Katika mazingira haya lazima itafutwe sababu. Kwani inajulikana ndege ama silaha wapewazo IDF huwa wanazi're-engineer' iweje leo watoe sababu kama hii.

Hata hivyo nasubiri maoni ya ze kokuyo
Click to expand...
Ni kweli kabisa maana wao wenyew wamesema mfumo wake wa electronic unaweza kudukuliwa kirahisi wakat huo s3000 inauwezo wa kudukua pia
 
#11
lee van cliff said:
Hoja yako ni fikirishi Mkuu,unaanza kunifanya nianze kufiri njen ya box.yawezekana.lakini watakwambia ilikwisha dondoka yenyewe bila hata kuguswa na ndege mbayuwayu,kabla S300 haijapelekwa Syria,namsubir ze kukoyo.
Click to expand...
Huyo Ndugu 'Ze Kokuyo' huenda ni maarufu sana maana kuna mwingine tena humu anamsubiri...tehtehteh
 
#12
#13
Mambo ya vita huaga yana propaganda nyingi sana, moja wapo hua ni hiyo. Unakumbuka Idd Amini alivyo wateka wale raia wa Israel na akawa anataka pesa nyingi ili awaachie? Serikali ya Israel ilimkubalia kutoa pesa hizo na hata kiongozi mmoja mkubwa wa Israel aliitisha press na kuonesha kabisa kwamba wao kama serikali wame surrender kwa Uganda na wapo tayari kutoa hiyo pesa ambayo Amini alikua anaitaka, wakati press inaendelea kumbe jeshi lipo kwenye final touches za maandalizi ya kwenda kuwakomboa mateka wale (Hi habari nzima ipo kwenye jukwaa la Interagency humu ndani) na Amini aka relax (off course ndio lilikua lengo la Wayahudi) na kilicho fuata ni historia; so hi habari yaweza kua kweli au ni propaganda na hasa kufuatia yanayo endelea Syria na jitihada za hawa super powers yaani Western countries wakiongozwa na Marekani pamoja na Eastern wakiongozwa na Russia with Israel being on USA side.
 
#14
Mazindu Msambule said:
Mambo ya vita huaga yana propaganda nyingi sana, moja wapo hua ni hiyo. Unakumbuka Idd Amini alivyo wateka wale raia wa Israel na akawa anataka pesa nyingi ili awaachie? Serikali ya Israel ilimkubalia kutoa pesa hizo na hata kiongozi mmoja mkubwa wa Israel aliitisha press na kuonesha kabisa kwamba wao kama serikali wame surrender kwa Uganda na wapo tayari kutoa hiyo pesa ambayo Amini alikua anaitaka, wakati press inaendelea kumbe jeshi lipo kwenye final touches za maandalizi ya kwenda kuwakomboa mateka wale (Hi habari nzima ipo kwenye jukwaa la Interagency humu ndani) na Amini aka relax (off course ndio lilikua lengo la Wayahudi) na kilicho fuata ni historia; so hi habari yaweza kua kweli au ni propaganda na hasa kufuatia yanayo endelea Syria na jitihada za hawa super powers yaani Western countries wakiongozwa na Marekani pamoja na Eastern wakiongozwa na Russia with Israel being on USA side.
Click to expand...
Unaleta mifano ya Israel na Uganda Wakat sasa hivi ni Israel $Co dhidi ya urus
 
#15
1954 said:
Huyo Ndugu 'Ze Kokuyo' huenda ni maarufu sana maana kuna mwingine tena humu anamsubiri...tehtehteh
Click to expand...
Ni kweli mkuu 1954,huyu ze kukoyo ni msemaji na mtetezi wa sera za ukandamizaji na unyonyaji za Marekani na uwezo usiotiliwa shaka wa jeshi la marekani na vifaa vyao,ndani na nje ya JF ni mtetezi makini wa US humu,uzuri wake yeye huja na arguments with vivid examples,akishirikiana na makamanda watiifu wa Pentagon akina Sir Chief,Sexer,Chief na msemaji wa White House Bi Nalendwa,ha ha haa.Tunawaomba tu waje watufafanulie matatizo ya ndege yetu pendwa.
 
#16
lee van cliff said:
Ni kweli mkuu 1954,huyu ze kukoyo ni msemaji na mtetezi wa sera za ukandamizaji na unyonyaji za Marekani na uwezo usiotiliwa shaka wa jeshi la marekani na vifaa vyao,ndani na nje ya JF ni mtetezi makini wa US humu,uzuri wake yeye huja na arguments with vivid examples,akishirikiana na makamanda watiifu wa Pentagon akina Sir Chief,Sexer,Chief na msemaji wa White House Bi Nalendwa,ha ha haa.Tunawaomba tu waje watufafanulie matatizo ya ndege yetu pendwa.
Click to expand...
Dah....teh teh teh teh...very interesting....teh teh teh....vipi kuhusu 'wapinzani' wenu kwa maana ya 'watetezi' wa Russia, ni akina nani ni vinara humu JF??!!
 
#18
1954 said:
Dah....teh teh teh teh...very interesting....teh teh teh....vipi kuhusu 'wapinzani' wenu kwa maana ya 'watetezi' wa Russia, ni akina nani ni vinara humu JF??!!
Click to expand...
Kiukweli mkuu,watetezi wa Russia ni wale watu ambao huwa wanataka ukweli ujulikane,kwani kuna uongo mwingi sana na propaganda kali sana kutoka WEST amabzo huonesha kama Urusi ni taifa dhaifu,masikini,wanaweza pigwa kama alivyopigwa Iraq na Marekani,Urusi hakuna maendeleo hawana kitu chochote cha kujivunia,hawana technolojia,uchumi wao ni dhaifu na ni uchumi mdiogo sana,hawana mchango wowote hapa duniani n.k.
Hivyo watetezi wa Russia wao wanpinga uongo na propaganda hizo kwa kuja na ushahidi wa nguvu juu ya uwezo alionao Urusi ya kale na Urusi ya sasa,mambo ambayo huwa yanwaacha midomo wazi wale ambao walikua hawajafatilia tu kwa bahati mbaya historia na matendo ya Urusi,kwani mengi huwaonesha kuwa ala kumbe! hata kuna maeneo Marekani kazidiwa,
Watetezi wa Urusi huja na facts,kuonesha utetetzi wao,
Wapo wengi tu kama ilivyo kwa watetetzi wa Marekani,ntakutajia wachache,
Malcolm Lumumba
Elungata
Maalim Shewedy
Casablanca
Realy Ngosha
Mbingini kwetu
fundi
1954
n.k hawa ni watetezi wa Red squere na Klemlin bila kumsahau Lee Van Cliff,ila sio kwa ushabiki ni facts tu.
 
#19
lee van cliff said:
Kiukweli mkuu,watetezi wa Russia ni wale watu ambao huwa wanataka ukweli ujulikane,kwani kuna uongo mwingi sana na propaganda kali sana kutoka WEST amabzo huonesha kama Urusi ni taifa dhaifu,masikini,wanaweza pigwa kama alivyopigwa Iraq na Marekani,Urusi hakuna maendeleo hawana kitu chochote cha kujivunia,hawana technolojia,uchumi wao ni dhaifu na ni uchumi mdiogo sana,hawana mchango wowote hapa duniani n.k.
Hivyo watetezi wa Russia wao wanpinga uongo na propaganda hizo kwa kuja na ushahidi wa nguvu juu ya uwezo alionao Urusi ya kale na Urusi ya sasa,mambo ambayo huwa yanwaacha midomo wazi wale ambao walikua hawajafatilia tu kwa bahati mbaya historia na matendo ya Urusi,kwani mengi huwaonesha kuwa ala kumbe! hata kuna maeneo Marekani kazidiwa,
Watetezi wa Urusi huja na facts,kuonesha utetetzi wao,
Wapo wengi tu kama ilivyo kwa watetetzi wa Marekani,ntakutajia wachache,
Malcolm Lumumba
Elungata
Maalim Shewedy
Casablanca
Realy Ngosha
Mbingini kwetu
fundi
1954
n.k hawa ni watetezi wa Red squere na Klemlin bila kumsahau Lee Van Cliff,ila sio kwa ushabiki ni facts tu.
Click to expand...
Haaaahaaaaaahaaaaaaa.Nami pia hujaribu kwa kiasi chake. Haaaaahaaaa
 
#20
Hiyo ni janja ya us,ukweli ni kwamba hawana uhakika kamili,kama ni kweli f35 haziwezi kuonekana kwenye radar ya s300,wameona kuna shida,s300 inaweza kuzitungua,kwa hiyo wanafanya upgrading ya kiufundi,wana hofu sana na s300..
 

