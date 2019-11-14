Marekani: Mtoto wa miezi 11 yupo mahututi baada ya baba kumtumia kama ngao kujikinga na risasi

N

Nyendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2017
Messages
225
Points
1,000
N

Nyendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 4, 2017
225 1,000
Yaseem Munir mwenye miezi 11, amelazwa hospitali katika chumba cha Magonjwa Mahututi baada ya kupatwa na risasi 4 kwenye mapambano ya silaha yaliyozuka yakihusisha wauzaji wa dawa za kulevya

Inaelezwa kuwa, mtoto huyo alikuwa kwenye gari na baba yake mzazi (Nafes Monroe) na mapigano hayo yalipoanza baba alimtumia mtoto huyu kama Ngao yake ili yeye asipatwe na risasi

Mtoto huyo amejeruhiwa vibaya ikiwemo kichwani. Madaktari wanasema hali ya mtoto ni mbaya kutokana na kucheleweshwa kupata matibabu baada ya baba huyu kutompeleka mtoto hospitali mapema

Nafes Monroe anashikiliwa na Polisi akihusishwa na shambulio hilo pamoja na biashara ya #DawaZaKulevya

--------------------------
An 11-month-old baby is in critical condition after his father used him as a human shield in a shooting.

Yaseem Munir Jenkins was hit four times, including in the head and neck while he was in a moving car with his parents.

Yaseem’s father, Nafes Monroe was with the child’s stepmother and another man when shots were fired! WPVI reports that he was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged for recklessly endangering another individual and the welfare of a child.

He also didn’t take his son to the hospital, he took him home. He later dropped him off with no regard for his wellbeing.

The suspected shooter, Francisco Ortiz, was arrested and charged with attempted Murder.

There is no word on whether Yaseem will make a full recovery.
 
Ally Lipende

Ally Lipende

Member
Joined
Dec 27, 2017
Messages
42
Points
95
Ally Lipende

Ally Lipende

Member
Joined Dec 27, 2017
42 95
Nyendo said:
Yaseem Munir mwenye miezi 11, amelazwa hospitali katika chumba cha Magonjwa Mahututi baada ya kupatwa na risasi 4 kwenye mapambano ya silaha yaliyozuka yakihusisha wauzaji wa dawa za kulevya

Inaelezwa kuwa, mtoto huyo alikuwa kwenye gari na baba yake mzazi (Nafes Monroe) na mapigano hayo yalipoanza baba alimtumia mtoto huyu kama Ngao yake ili yeye asipatwe na risasi

Mtoto huyo amejeruhiwa vibaya ikiwemo kichwani. Madaktari wanasema hali ya mtoto ni mbaya kutokana na kucheleweshwa kupata matibabu baada ya baba huyu kutompeleka mtoto hospitali mapema

Nafes Monroe anashikiliwa na Polisi akihusishwa na shambulio hilo pamoja na biashara ya #DawaZaKulevya

--------------------------
An 11-month-old baby is in critical condition after his father used him as a human shield in a shooting.

Yaseem Munir Jenkins was hit four times, including in the head and neck while he was in a moving car with his parents.

Yaseem’s father, Nafes Monroe was with the child’s stepmother and another man when shots were fired! WPVI reports that he was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged for recklessly endangering another individual and the welfare of a child.

He also didn’t take his son to the hospital, he took him home. He later dropped him off with no regard for his wellbeing.

The suspected shooter, Francisco Ortiz, was arrested and charged with attempted Murder.

There is no word on whether Yaseem will make a full recovery.
Click to expand...
Aseee Dunia imeisha kwakwel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
miss zomboko Marekani yathibitisha kumuua mtoto wa Osama Bin Laden International Forum 11
Jackal Marekani yadai kumuua mtoto wa Osama Bin Laden, Hamza Bin Laden International Forum 22
Display Name Marekani yatangaza Dau kwa atakayetoa taarifa za mtoto wa Osama Bin Laden International Forum 27
Kingsmann Marekani: Mwanamke aliyepooza kwa zaidi ya Miaka 10 ajifungua, Baba wa Mtoto asakwa International Forum 93
FRANC THE GREAT Mtoto Wa Miaka 13 Aliyepinga Umiliki Wa Bunduki Auawa Kwa Kupigwa Risasi Marekani Kwa Msimamo Wake International Forum 16
Similar threads
Marekani yathibitisha kumuua mtoto wa Osama Bin Laden
Marekani yadai kumuua mtoto wa Osama Bin Laden, Hamza Bin Laden
Marekani yatangaza Dau kwa atakayetoa taarifa za mtoto wa Osama Bin Laden
Marekani: Mwanamke aliyepooza kwa zaidi ya Miaka 10 ajifungua, Baba wa Mtoto asakwa
Mtoto Wa Miaka 13 Aliyepinga Umiliki Wa Bunduki Auawa Kwa Kupigwa Risasi Marekani Kwa Msimamo Wake

Forum statistics

Threads 1,354,575
Members 518,547
Posts 33,093,868

FOLLOW US

Top