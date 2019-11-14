Marekani: Mtoto wa miezi 11 yupo mahututi baada ya baba kumtumia kama ngao kujikinga na risasi

Nyendo
Yaseem Munir mwenye miezi 11, amelazwa hospitali katika chumba cha Magonjwa Mahututi baada ya kupatwa na risasi 4 kwenye mapambano ya silaha yaliyozuka yakihusisha wauzaji wa dawa za kulevya
Inaelezwa kuwa, mtoto huyo alikuwa kwenye gari na baba yake mzazi (Nafes Monroe) na mapigano hayo yalipoanza baba alimtumia mtoto huyu kama Ngao yake ili yeye asipatwe na risasi
Mtoto huyo amejeruhiwa vibaya ikiwemo kichwani. Madaktari wanasema hali ya mtoto ni mbaya kutokana na kucheleweshwa kupata matibabu baada ya baba huyu kutompeleka mtoto hospitali mapema
Nafes Monroe anashikiliwa na Polisi akihusishwa na shambulio hilo pamoja na biashara ya #DawaZaKulevya
An 11-month-old baby is in critical condition after his father used him as a human shield in a shooting.
Yaseem Munir Jenkins was hit four times, including in the head and neck while he was in a moving car with his parents.
Yaseem’s father, Nafes Monroe was with the child’s stepmother and another man when shots were fired! WPVI reports that he was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged for recklessly endangering another individual and the welfare of a child.
He also didn’t take his son to the hospital, he took him home. He later dropped him off with no regard for his wellbeing.
The suspected shooter, Francisco Ortiz, was arrested and charged with attempted Murder.
There is no word on whether Yaseem will make a full recovery.
