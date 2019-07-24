Mapenzi hayajui mipaka, pamoja na yote, Jaguar anajimegea mrembo wa Kitanzania tena msanii Lulu Abbas

"I've Been Dating Jaguar for 4 Months," Says Tanzanian Singer Controversial Tanzanian songbird Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva claims that she is dating Kenyan musician turned MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua. To support her claims, Lulu told TZ publication Ijumaa Wikienda that they were recently on a romantic holiday in Dubai. Apparently, they have been seeing each...

Ndio dunia ilivyo, unasema na kuropokwa, watu wanatokwa povu, hisia kali zinapeperushwa lakini mwisho wa siku ngoma yote inaishia kitandani.Controversial Tanzanian songbird Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva claims that she is dating Kenyan musician turned MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua.To support her claims, Lulu told TZ publicationthat they were recently on a romantic holiday in Dubai. Apparently, they have been seeing each other for four months.“We haven’t started dating suddenly as many might think. We started dating about four months back and now we’ve decided to go public,” she said.Speaking about Jaguar’s recent utterances against foreigners working in Kenya, Lulu her focus is solely on their love.“I am in love, those other matters do not relate to my relationship. We are in Dubai on holiday and afterwards, we will go to Jaguar’s Nairobi home,” said Lulu.Just two weeks ago, the serail clout-chaser reportedly toldthat she misses Jaguar.“I miss Mheshimiwa. The streets miss Jaguar’s music, but we have to accept reality. He is an easy person to deal with. He understands me. He supports me and since he has been in the game for long, he has the connections. Lakini yeye kwa sasa mdosi!” she said as quoted by the publication.