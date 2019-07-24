Mapenzi hayajui mipaka, pamoja na yote, Jaguar anajimegea mrembo wa Kitanzania tena msanii Lulu Abbas

MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
13,828
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
13,828 2,000
Ndio dunia ilivyo, unasema na kuropokwa, watu wanatokwa povu, hisia kali zinapeperushwa lakini mwisho wa siku ngoma yote inaishia kitandani.



Controversial Tanzanian songbird Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva claims that she is dating Kenyan musician turned MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua.

To support her claims, Lulu told TZ publication Ijumaa Wikienda that they were recently on a romantic holiday in Dubai. Apparently, they have been seeing each other for four months.

“We haven’t started dating suddenly as many might think. We started dating about four months back and now we’ve decided to go public,” she said.


Speaking about Jaguar’s recent utterances against foreigners working in Kenya, Lulu her focus is solely on their love.

“I am in love, those other matters do not relate to my relationship. We are in Dubai on holiday and afterwards, we will go to Jaguar’s Nairobi home,” said Lulu.

Just two weeks ago, the serail clout-chaser reportedly told Pulse that she misses Jaguar.

“I miss Mheshimiwa. The streets miss Jaguar’s music, but we have to accept reality. He is an easy person to deal with. He understands me. He supports me and since he has been in the game for long, he has the connections. Lakini yeye kwa sasa mdosi!” she said as quoted by the publication.

nairobiwire.com

"I've Been Dating Jaguar for 4 Months," Says Tanzanian Singer

Controversial Tanzanian songbird Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva claims that she is dating Kenyan musician turned MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua. To support her claims, Lulu told TZ publication Ijumaa Wikienda that they were recently on a romantic holiday in Dubai. Apparently, they have been seeing each...
nairobiwire.com nairobiwire.com
 
K

kina kirefu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
230
Points
250
K

kina kirefu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 14, 2018
230 250
MK254 said:
Ndio dunia ilivyo, unasema na kuropokwa, watu wanatokwa povu, hisia kali zinapeperushwa lakini mwisho wa siku ngoma yote inaishia kitandani.



Controversial Tanzanian songbird Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva claims that she is dating Kenyan musician turned MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua.

To support her claims, Lulu told TZ publication Ijumaa Wikienda that they were recently on a romantic holiday in Dubai. Apparently, they have been seeing each other for four months.

“We haven’t started dating suddenly as many might think. We started dating about four months back and now we’ve decided to go public,” she said.


Speaking about Jaguar’s recent utterances against foreigners working in Kenya, Lulu her focus is solely on their love.

“I am in love, those other matters do not relate to my relationship. We are in Dubai on holiday and afterwards, we will go to Jaguar’s Nairobi home,” said Lulu.

Just two weeks ago, the serail clout-chaser reportedly told Pulse that she misses Jaguar.

“I miss Mheshimiwa. The streets miss Jaguar’s music, but we have to accept reality. He is an easy person to deal with. He understands me. He supports me and since he has been in the game for long, he has the connections. Lakini yeye kwa sasa mdosi!” she said as quoted by the publication.

nairobiwire.com

"I've Been Dating Jaguar for 4 Months," Says Tanzanian Singer

Controversial Tanzanian songbird Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva claims that she is dating Kenyan musician turned MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua. To support her claims, Lulu told TZ publication Ijumaa Wikienda that they were recently on a romantic holiday in Dubai. Apparently, they have been seeing each...
nairobiwire.com nairobiwire.com
Click to expand...
Mmeshaza kuolewa kwawakenya tujiandae kupolwa ardhi(tutamkumbuka samwel 6
 
M

mbu wa dengue

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2014
Messages
1,387
Points
2,000
M

mbu wa dengue

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 2, 2014
1,387 2,000
Nemo Judex said:
Tanzania na Kenya ni nchi shemeji sio nchi rafiki, ngoja nijipange nije hapo Nairobi nitafute mtoto wa Kikenya niwe nammega
Click to expand...
Mimi nimejimegea sana miaka michache iliyopita.
Mademu wa Kenya wanapenda sana watz.
Utawasikia wanakusifia"Watz mnakaa wakind sana"
 
Battle Of Isandlwana

Battle Of Isandlwana

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 15, 2019
Messages
428
Points
500
Battle Of Isandlwana

Battle Of Isandlwana

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 15, 2019
428 500
Nemo Judex said:
Wako cheap sana na wakikuona ni mbongo hawakukatai, of course mali muhimu ili pakiwa na ugumu unasawazisha kiulaini
Click to expand...
Ni kweli kabisa mkuu ukiwa Kenya halafu mademu au watu wajue wewe ni Mtanzania watakupenda mpaka utaona kero.
 
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
113,967
Points
2,000
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
113,967 2,000
www.jamiiforums.com

Kuna viungo vya mwili lazima vifanane - JamiiForums

Jamani jamani jamani kuna watu ni wafukunyuzi hasa, na kimsingi huwa wanatuchora vilivyo na kwa sehemu kubwa wakiangalia baadhi ya viungo mwili vinavyoonekana na kulinganisha na visivyoonekana Viungo maarufu ni midomo vidole vyote vya miguuni na mikononi Kwamba mtu mwenye lips nene...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,316,790
Members 505,768
Posts 31,902,404

FOLLOW US

Top