Manchester United (Red Devils) | Special Thread


Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Mar 18, 2007
Messages
11,065
Likes
2,802
Points
280
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2007
11,065 2,802 280
#1
man-u-png.823085

Full name: Manchester United Football Club

Nickname(s): The Red Devils

Founded: 1878 as Newton Heath LYR F.C | 1902 as Manchester United F.C.

League: Premier League

Website: ManUtd.com


traford-jpg.823091

Ground: Old Trafford, (Capacity: 74,994) - Pitch 105m x 68m


1-jpg.827629

Co-Chairmen: Joel na Avram Glazer

1-jpg.827624

Manager: José Mourinho​

Manchester United Trophies:
League Tittles: 20
First Division/Premier League Champions: 20 (1907/08, 1910/11, 1951/52, 1955/56, 1956/57, 1964/65, 1966/67, 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996–97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13)

European Trophies: 6
UEFA Champions League: 3 (1967/68, 1998/99, 2007/08)
UEFA Europa League: 1 (2016/17)
UEFA Super Cup: 1 (1991)
UEFA Cup Winners': 1 (1990/91)

FA Cup Trophies: 12 (1908/09, 1947/48, 1962/63, 1976/77, 1982/83, 1984/85, 1989/90, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1998/99, 2003/04, 2015/16)

League Cup: 5 (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2016/17)

Community Shield: 21
FA Charity Cup/FA Community Shield: (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1977, 1983, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016)

Other Trophies
Second Division Championship: 2 (1935/36, 1974/75)
Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1999)
FIFA Club World Cup: 1 (2008)

1-jpg.827615

Manchester United Trophies' Cabinet

kombe-jpg.514134

Manchester United Football Club celebrate as they Crowned Europa League Winners(2016/17)

Follow this thread for team updates!
 
Last edited by a moderator:
B

Bw Harage

Member
#7
Joined
Aug 31, 2007
Messages
15
Likes
11
Points
0
B

Bw Harage

Member
Joined Aug 31, 2007
15 11 0
#7
That fact (kufungwa na Bolton) outweighed any complaints Ferguson may have had, justifiable or not and, perhaps, the biggest concern the United manager should have of all this morning is that his team's only two defeats so far this term have come at Manchester City and Bolton in two games that are the home sides' biggest 'derbies' in the calendar and which see them more highly motivated and aggressive than normal. A United team not up for a scrap? Surely not.

Quote from Guardian

Lakini inaonekana hali ndiyo inaelekea huko
 
P

Positive Thinker

Senior Member
#8
Joined
Nov 3, 2007
Messages
110
Likes
4
Points
35
P

Positive Thinker

Senior Member
Joined Nov 3, 2007
110 4 35
#8
Naomba hayo maneno ya MzalendoHalisi,Harage na Idimi myaseme mwisho wa msimu kwani still the leaague is hot unapoisema Man hiki kipindi sio wakati wake unaujua moto wa Man United unatafuta ubigwa let wait the tunakutana hapa JF tenan nitawakumbusha
 
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Mar 18, 2007
Messages
11,065
Likes
2,802
Points
280
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2007
11,065 2,802 280
#9
positive Thinker said:
Naomba hayo maneno ya MzalendoHalisi,Harage na Idimi myaseme mwisho wa msimu kwani still the leaague is hot unapoisema Man hiki kipindi sio wakati wake unaujua moto wa Man United unatafuta ubigwa let wait the tunakutana hapa JF tenan nitawakumbusha
Click to expand...
Sawa, tutasubiri.
Sipingi kwamba vijana Wa Wenger wanatisha huu mwaka,ila bado ligi inaendelea.
Tuwe pamoja!
 
M

MzalendoHalisi

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Jun 24, 2007
Messages
3,887
Likes
148
Points
160
M

MzalendoHalisi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 24, 2007
3,887 148 160
#10
IDIMI said:
Sawa, tutasubiri.
Sipingi kwamba vijana Wa Wenger wanatisha huu mwaka,ila bado ligi inaendelea.
Tuwe pamoja!
Click to expand...
IDIMI,
Wewe u mtu mwuungwana heshima mbele! Shukrani- ni kweli hawa vijana wa Wenger wanatisha! 13 matches- hatujapoteza hata moja!
 
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Mar 18, 2007
Messages
11,065
Likes
2,802
Points
280
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2007
11,065 2,802 280
#11
Mzalendohalisi said:
IDIMI,
Wewe u mtu mwuungwana heshima mbele! Shukrani- ni kweli hawa vijana wa Wenger wanatisha! 13 matches- hatujapoteza hata moja!
Click to expand...
Nasema toka moyoni mwangu kabisaaaaa! Hata mwanzoni mwa ligi tulipofungwa na vijana wa mji wetu Man City nilisema vijana hatuwawezi.
Ila nawaza tu kuwa isije ikatokea Arsenal wakafanya maajabu kama mwaka 2005, walipomaliza ligi bila kupoteza mechi, tutataniwa hapa JF mpaka basi!
Cheka!
 
Icadon

Icadon

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
3,589
Likes
26
Points
0
Icadon

Icadon

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 21, 2007
3,589 26 0
#12
Ronaldo on world player shortlist
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is on a three-man shortlist for Fifa's world player of the year award.

The 22-year-old Portugal winger is up against AC Milan's Brazilian star Kaka, who is the favourite, and Argentine Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona.

It is the first time any of the trio have been shortlisted for the award, which was won by Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

The award will be made at Fifa's world player gala in Zurich on 17 December.

The award is voted for by the managers and captains of the national teams of Fifa's member countries.

If Ronaldo wins he will be the first player from an English club to claim the award.

Ronaldo's club manager Sir Alex Ferguson said: "He must have a chance and it would be fantastic for the boy if he did win it.

"It would justify the amount of work he puts in to be the best player because he really does work hard.

"He doesn't really need an endorsement from me. He gets those through his performances on the field. Without question he is one of the best players in the world."

France midfielder Zinedine Zidane and Brazilian striker Ronaldo are both three-time winners, while Ronaldinho has won it twice.

Kaka has already picked up one prestigious award this year, having been named Fifpro world player of the year, voted for by 45,000 of his fellow professionals, in October.

In the women's award, Brazilian duo Cristiane and current holder Marta have both been shortlisted along with Germany's three-time winner Birgit Prinz.
 
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Mar 18, 2007
Messages
11,065
Likes
2,802
Points
280
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2007
11,065 2,802 280
#13
Mechi ndo imekwisha, Man tunashika usukani kwa muda sasa tukisubiri matokeo ya miamba wawili, natamani sana Arsenal wa Emirates wapoteze mechi hii na Chelsea, ila sidhani kama hili linawezekana kirahisi, kwa sababu vijana wa Emirates wanacheza kwa jazba sana siku hizi!
Mzalendo halisi, naona uko online, nini maoni yako? SteveD unasemaje? Mnatabiri nini mechi hii ya Arsenal na Chelsea?
 
Mtaalam

Mtaalam

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Oct 1, 2007
Messages
1,279
Likes
42
Points
145
Mtaalam

Mtaalam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2007
1,279 42 145
#15
haki ya mzungu tena hawa watoto wa emirates wana bahati...ila sio mbaya ni kawaida yao kuteleza!so soon we gonna be in the place we deserve to b and once we gonna b there,no one will stop us may b ikifika june
 
Mtaalam

Mtaalam

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Oct 1, 2007
Messages
1,279
Likes
42
Points
145
Mtaalam

Mtaalam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2007
1,279 42 145
#16
haya tena jamani tumerudia zile dozi zetu kama kawa....man utd 4 sunderland 0!!!thanx to Rooney,Ronaldo na Saha leo kaja na two by two...we are on top kwa masaa machache
 
Mtaalam

Mtaalam

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Oct 1, 2007
Messages
1,279
Likes
42
Points
145
Mtaalam

Mtaalam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2007
1,279 42 145
#18
yaani shangwe imezidi baada ya hawa watoto wa pompey kuwabania hawa wachumba washika bunduki....so now we r on top
 
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Mar 18, 2007
Messages
11,065
Likes
2,802
Points
280
Idimi

Idimi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2007
11,065 2,802 280
#19
Si utani, huu mwaka tunao tu. Tuombe Mungu mambo yaende hivi hivi. Leo akina Kanu, Campbell, Benjani James wameidindia Arsenal. Bahati yao.
 
M

MzalendoHalisi

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Jun 24, 2007
Messages
3,887
Likes
148
Points
160
M

MzalendoHalisi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 24, 2007
3,887 148 160
#20
Sina la kusema- Arsenal leo hatukuwa na bahati- tuonane mwaka Ujao!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,207,804
Members 459,149
Posts 28,283,826

FOLLOW US