Manchester United (Red Devils) | Special Thread

Ronaldo on world player shortlist

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is on a three-man shortlist for Fifa's world player of the year award.



The 22-year-old Portugal winger is up against AC Milan's Brazilian star Kaka, who is the favourite, and Argentine Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona.



It is the first time any of the trio have been shortlisted for the award, which was won by Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.



The award will be made at Fifa's world player gala in Zurich on 17 December.



The award is voted for by the managers and captains of the national teams of Fifa's member countries.



If Ronaldo wins he will be the first player from an English club to claim the award.



Ronaldo's club manager Sir Alex Ferguson said: "He must have a chance and it would be fantastic for the boy if he did win it.



"It would justify the amount of work he puts in to be the best player because he really does work hard.



"He doesn't really need an endorsement from me. He gets those through his performances on the field. Without question he is one of the best players in the world."



France midfielder Zinedine Zidane and Brazilian striker Ronaldo are both three-time winners, while Ronaldinho has won it twice.



Kaka has already picked up one prestigious award this year, having been named Fifpro world player of the year, voted for by 45,000 of his fellow professionals, in October.



In the women's award, Brazilian duo Cristiane and current holder Marta have both been shortlisted along with Germany's three-time winner Birgit Prinz.