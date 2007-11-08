Manchester United (Red Devils) | Special Thread

- Joined
- Mar 18, 2007
- Messages
- 11,065
- Likes
- 2,802
- Points
- 280
Idimi
JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2007
11,065 2,802 280
Full name: Manchester United Football Club
Nickname(s): The Red Devils
Founded: 1878 as Newton Heath LYR F.C | 1902 as Manchester United F.C.
League: Premier League
Website: ManUtd.com
Ground: Old Trafford, (Capacity: 74,994) - Pitch 105m x 68m
Co-Chairmen: Joel na Avram Glazer
Manager: José Mourinho
Manchester United Trophies:
League Tittles: 20
First Division/Premier League Champions: 20 (1907/08, 1910/11, 1951/52, 1955/56, 1956/57, 1964/65, 1966/67, 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996–97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13)
European Trophies: 6
UEFA Champions League: 3 (1967/68, 1998/99, 2007/08)
UEFA Europa League: 1 (2016/17)
UEFA Super Cup: 1 (1991)
UEFA Cup Winners': 1 (1990/91)
FA Cup Trophies: 12 (1908/09, 1947/48, 1962/63, 1976/77, 1982/83, 1984/85, 1989/90, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1998/99, 2003/04, 2015/16)
League Cup: 5 (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2016/17)
Community Shield: 21
FA Charity Cup/FA Community Shield: (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1977, 1983, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016)
Other Trophies
Second Division Championship: 2 (1935/36, 1974/75)
Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1999)
FIFA Club World Cup: 1 (2008)
Manchester United Trophies' Cabinet
Manchester United Football Club celebrate as they Crowned Europa League Winners(2016/17)
Follow this thread for team updates!
Last edited by a moderator: