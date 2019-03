Mamlaka ya Kenya:Diamond anakwepa kodi ya kenya anapo perform , nyimbo zake na wasanii wengine hawaimbi maadili hazitapigwa hapa kenya

Msikilize msemaji hapo anasema haya si maneno yangu



''Tunashirikiana na police na tumeshasema we will make it very difficult for people like Diamond and OTHER FOREIGN ARTIST WHO HAVE BEEN BANNED IN THEIR COUNTRY WON'T BE ALLOWED TO PERFORM HERE

Those guys dont pay taxes while money have been directed to theri home countries, that is corruption, for those who invites them here will be regarded as corrupt, we won't allow that''



Hatutaruhusu foreign musicians whose their music have been banned to perfom, unakuta watoto wanaimba kwamba AINAMA INAMA NA WANAWAIMBIA MAMA ZAO NA MAMA WANASHANGILIA KWAMBA UNATAKA KUCHEZA POOL TABLE WAKATI UMEINAMA, na akina mama wanashangilia hatutaruhusu hapa Kenya,



MAONI YANGU



Ni kweli ni muhimu kurudi kwenye maadili, nimeuliza hivi kama mamlaka hazitachukua hatua mapema nawaza miaka 20 ijayo kutakuwa na hali ya hatari sana,



TUJIANDAE KISAIKOLOJIA HIZI NYIMBO NA MAADILI VIENDANE