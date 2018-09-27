Makosa ya Mtandao: Mbaroni kwa ‘kumtukana’ Naibu Spika, Tulia Ackson

Michael Simon Mwamwimbe, from Kiwira, Rungwe, Mbeya, was arrested by police accused of 'insulting' the Deputy Speaker via his Facebook web page.



The accused is charged from violating section 18 (1), (2) of Cybercrime Act (2015) that states "A person shall not insult another person through a computer system on the basis of race, color, descent, nationality, ethnic origin or religion"



He wrote a post titled "WE ARE TIRED OF TULIA ACKSON'S RACING AND SIRENS"



In the same post, he said "Dr. Tulia is a Member of Parliament from Dar but her hometown is Tukuyu, in Rungwe.... why does she come with Police escorts at a high speed (120km/h) when she comes to visit her fellow Nyakyusas?



He added that the Rungwe Constituency MP, S. H. Amon usually passes on the road quietly while waving at the people; why can't she?