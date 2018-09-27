Makosa ya Mtandao: Mbaroni kwa ‘kumtukana’ Naibu Spika, Tulia Ackson


img_6336-jpg.879067


Michael Simon Mwamwimbe mkazi wa Kiwira, Rungwe mkoani Mbeya anashikiliwa na Polisi akituhumiwa 'kumtusi' Naibu Spika kupitia ukurasa wake kwenye mtandao wa Facebook

Mtuhumiwa anadaiwa kukiuka kifungu cha 18(1),(2) cha sheria ya makosa ya mtandaoni namba 14 ya mwaka 2015 kinachokataza kumtusi mtu kwa kuangalia rangi, uraia, dini ama asili yake

Aliandika hoja yenye kichwa "TUMECHOKA NA MBIO MBIO ZA TULIA ACKSON NA VING'ORA VYAKE"

Katika hoja hiyo alisema kuwa "Dkt. Tulia ni Mbunge wa Dar lakini kwao ni Tukuyu, Wiayani Rungwe......akija kutusalimia Wanyakyusa wenzake inakuaje apite kwa mbwembwe kama vile Polisi kibao na Spidi 120"

Aliongeza kuwa Mbunge wa Jimbo la Rungwe S. H. Amon akipita barabarani huwa anapita kimyakimya na kupungia Wananchi mkono

Matusi yake ni haya:

15d20c4d-7161-4a26-a615-31ff6d9e8e5c-jpeg.879121
 
For the English Audience
Michael Simon Mwamwimbe, from Kiwira, Rungwe, Mbeya, was arrested by police accused of 'insulting' the Deputy Speaker via his Facebook web page.

The accused is charged from violating section 18 (1), (2) of Cybercrime Act (2015) that states "A person shall not insult another person through a computer system on the basis of race, color, descent, nationality, ethnic origin or religion"

He wrote a post titled "WE ARE TIRED OF TULIA ACKSON'S RACING AND SIRENS"

In the same post, he said "Dr. Tulia is a Member of Parliament from Dar but her hometown is Tukuyu, in Rungwe.... why does she come with Police escorts at a high speed (120km/h) when she comes to visit her fellow Nyakyusas?

He added that the Rungwe Constituency MP, S. H. Amon usually passes on the road quietly while waving at the people; why can't she?
Sawa
 
Haya..Tusubiri yanayofuata baada ya hapo
 
