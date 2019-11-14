Majihadi ya kidini yaua Watanzania sita Mtwara karibu na mpaka wa Msumbiji

Poleni majirani, haya mazombi yanafaa kuwindwa kwa mbinu zote, ndio maana mnaona tukihangaika kuzuia yasiunde serikali Somalia au popote pale, licha ya nyie kukejeli juhudi zetu.Mtwara. Six Tanzanians were shot dead and seven others injured in an attack carried out by unidentified assailants in a village bordering a region in Mozambique known for jihadist activity, a police official said Wednesday.For nearly two years, jihadists have carried out numerous raids in the Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province bordering Tanzania, killing at least 300 civilians and displacing tens of thousands of people."The attackers, presumably from Mozambique, gathered the villagers together before opening fire," said Robert Boaz, criminal investigations chief for the Tanzanian police, during a meeting near the attack site in the southeastern district of Tandahimba.