Mahakama ya ICC yamwachia huru Rais wa zamani wa Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo

- Joined
- Aug 19, 2012
- Messages
- 1,058
- Likes
- 1,591
- Points
- 280
beth
JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
1,058 1,591 280
Mahakama ya Kimataifa ya Uhalifu wa Kivita (ICC), imemwachia huru rais wa zamani wa Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo(73), baada ya upande wa mashitaka kushindwa kuthibitisha mashitaka dhidi yake.
Gbagbo alifikishwa mbele ya mahakama hiyo mwaka 2011 kutokana na vurugu za baada ya uchaguzi mkuu wa mwaka 2010 ambao ulishuhudia akishindwa mbele ya mpinzani wake, Alassane Ouattara.
Katika uamuzi wao, majaji wa ICC, waliamuru Rais Gbagbo kuachiwa huru kwa kuwa upande wa mashitaka umeshindwa kuthibitisha shitaka hata moja kati ya yale aliyoshitakiwa mbele ya mahakama hiyo.
Gbagbo alishitakiwa kwa madai ya kuhusika na vurugu zilizosababisha mauaji ya watu 3,000 huku wengine 500,000 wakiyakimbia makazi yao.
Kwa mujibu wa rekodi za ICC, Gbagbo ni kiongozi mkuu wa kwanza wa zamani wa nchi kupandishwa mbele ya mahakama hiyo. Kukamatwa kwake kulitekelezwa na vikosi vilivyokuwa vikiungwa mkono na Umoja wa Mataifa (UN) na Ufaransa.
Mbali na Gbagbo, mke wake Simone Gbagbo, naye alitiwa hatiani na mahakama za nchi hiyo kwa kuhusika na makossa mbalimbali ikiwemo kuratibu makundi ya ujambazi.
Serikali ya Ivory Coast ilikataa kumkabidhi Simone kwa ICC ikisema itamshitaki na kumhukumu katika mahakama za ndani.
Alihukumiwa kutumikia kifungo cha miaka 20 jela baada ya kutiwa hatiani kwa makossa mbalimbali ikiwamo ya uvunjifu wa sheria za nchi, kuvuruga usalama wa nchi na makossa dhidi ya ubinadamu.
Simone alinufaika na msamaha wa Rais Ouattara mwaka jana ambaye alisema ameamua kumsamehe ili kufungua milango ya majadiliano na maridhiano kwa mustakbali wa taifa hilo linaloongoza kwa kilimo cha kakao duniani.
======
The International Criminal Court acquitted former Ivorian leader Laurent Gbagbo of war crimes on Tuesday and ordered his immediate release to the joy of dancing supporters and frustration of victims of atrocities.
His freedom and possible return home may shake up the 2020 presidential poll in francophone west Africa's largest economy and the world's biggest cocoa producer.
Prsident Alassane Ouattara's camp has said he may reconsider a decision not to run if long-time rivals Gbagbo and former president Henri Konan Bedie were to stand.
In the latest high-profile defeat for ICC prosecutors at the Hague, presiding Judge Cuno Tarfusser said they failed to prove accusations against Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé, a former political youth leader.
Gbagbo, 73, and Goudé, 46, hugged when the decision was announced. In custody for seven years after French troops flushed him out of a presidential bunker, Gbagbo could be freed as soon as Wednesday.
"It is too soon right now to comment on the future and where he will go, but you can imagine he is very attached to Ivory Coast," said defense lawyer Emmanuel Altit.
Rights groups said the verdict denied justice to victims of Ivory Coast's December 2010-April 2011 post-election conflict, when Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by rival Alassane Ouattara and about 3,000 people died in violence.
"How can you free someone who has killed our children and our husbands?" 33-year-old shopkeeper Salimata Cisse said, surrounded by a crowd of women in the Ivorian commercial capital Abidjan who were all unhappy at the verdict.
Outside the courthouse, dozens of Gbagbo supporters, many who traveled to The Hague by bus from Paris, broke into cheers and dancing at the verdict.
"Ooh-la-la!," said Gbagbo supporter Olivier Kipre in Abidjan, where people gathered in Gbagbo shirts to watch the proceedings on big screens. "I'm so joyful. I will become crazy today because I didn't believe he would be released."
Some threw themselves to the ground or burst into tears, while taxis passing through a pro-Gbagbo enclave tooted horns.
Gbagbo was the first former head of state tried at the ICC.
"Forces loyal to both Gbagbo and Ouattara were responsible for shocking violence," said Jim Wormington, of Human Rights Watch.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Gbagbo alifikishwa mbele ya mahakama hiyo mwaka 2011 kutokana na vurugu za baada ya uchaguzi mkuu wa mwaka 2010 ambao ulishuhudia akishindwa mbele ya mpinzani wake, Alassane Ouattara.
Katika uamuzi wao, majaji wa ICC, waliamuru Rais Gbagbo kuachiwa huru kwa kuwa upande wa mashitaka umeshindwa kuthibitisha shitaka hata moja kati ya yale aliyoshitakiwa mbele ya mahakama hiyo.
Gbagbo alishitakiwa kwa madai ya kuhusika na vurugu zilizosababisha mauaji ya watu 3,000 huku wengine 500,000 wakiyakimbia makazi yao.
Kwa mujibu wa rekodi za ICC, Gbagbo ni kiongozi mkuu wa kwanza wa zamani wa nchi kupandishwa mbele ya mahakama hiyo. Kukamatwa kwake kulitekelezwa na vikosi vilivyokuwa vikiungwa mkono na Umoja wa Mataifa (UN) na Ufaransa.
Mbali na Gbagbo, mke wake Simone Gbagbo, naye alitiwa hatiani na mahakama za nchi hiyo kwa kuhusika na makossa mbalimbali ikiwemo kuratibu makundi ya ujambazi.
Serikali ya Ivory Coast ilikataa kumkabidhi Simone kwa ICC ikisema itamshitaki na kumhukumu katika mahakama za ndani.
Alihukumiwa kutumikia kifungo cha miaka 20 jela baada ya kutiwa hatiani kwa makossa mbalimbali ikiwamo ya uvunjifu wa sheria za nchi, kuvuruga usalama wa nchi na makossa dhidi ya ubinadamu.
Simone alinufaika na msamaha wa Rais Ouattara mwaka jana ambaye alisema ameamua kumsamehe ili kufungua milango ya majadiliano na maridhiano kwa mustakbali wa taifa hilo linaloongoza kwa kilimo cha kakao duniani.
======
The International Criminal Court acquitted former Ivorian leader Laurent Gbagbo of war crimes on Tuesday and ordered his immediate release to the joy of dancing supporters and frustration of victims of atrocities.
His freedom and possible return home may shake up the 2020 presidential poll in francophone west Africa's largest economy and the world's biggest cocoa producer.
Prsident Alassane Ouattara's camp has said he may reconsider a decision not to run if long-time rivals Gbagbo and former president Henri Konan Bedie were to stand.
In the latest high-profile defeat for ICC prosecutors at the Hague, presiding Judge Cuno Tarfusser said they failed to prove accusations against Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé, a former political youth leader.
Gbagbo, 73, and Goudé, 46, hugged when the decision was announced. In custody for seven years after French troops flushed him out of a presidential bunker, Gbagbo could be freed as soon as Wednesday.
"It is too soon right now to comment on the future and where he will go, but you can imagine he is very attached to Ivory Coast," said defense lawyer Emmanuel Altit.
Rights groups said the verdict denied justice to victims of Ivory Coast's December 2010-April 2011 post-election conflict, when Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by rival Alassane Ouattara and about 3,000 people died in violence.
"How can you free someone who has killed our children and our husbands?" 33-year-old shopkeeper Salimata Cisse said, surrounded by a crowd of women in the Ivorian commercial capital Abidjan who were all unhappy at the verdict.
Outside the courthouse, dozens of Gbagbo supporters, many who traveled to The Hague by bus from Paris, broke into cheers and dancing at the verdict.
"Ooh-la-la!," said Gbagbo supporter Olivier Kipre in Abidjan, where people gathered in Gbagbo shirts to watch the proceedings on big screens. "I'm so joyful. I will become crazy today because I didn't believe he would be released."
Some threw themselves to the ground or burst into tears, while taxis passing through a pro-Gbagbo enclave tooted horns.
Gbagbo was the first former head of state tried at the ICC.
"Forces loyal to both Gbagbo and Ouattara were responsible for shocking violence," said Jim Wormington, of Human Rights Watch.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app