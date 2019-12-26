Magufuli the Chemical Engineer PhD holder, The mega projects implementer, NYERERE HEP, SGR, ROADS, WATER SUPPLY, ETC

President John Magufuli is a chemical engineer. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Dar es Salaam. Undeniably, he is fond of construction and has demonstrated the knack to push projects through once he buys into it.
It is not for nothing that he has been nicknamed ‘bulldozer’, a tag he has earned since his service as minister for works in the past.
In fact, it was his role as the minister of works that made him easily recognisable. He was seen as a tireless worker who did not shy away from rolling up the sleeves to join people in the field to get results.
It was this image that he, not surprisingly, used for his campaign for the presidency in 2015 elections.
No sooner had President Magufuli assumed the highest position of administration almost four years ago than he chose mega projects as his administration’s flagship.
 
Unaelewa maana ya "chemical engineer"? Toka lini magufuli amekua engineer?

