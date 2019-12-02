Magufuli:Instead of ATCL can you champion a move to have AFRICA AIRWAYS?

Your Excellency,



President Magufuli.



you may need a legacy for which to be remembered for once you leave the office.



It is not enough that you be remembered in Tanzania alone, but Africa as well.



Mwalimu Liberated Africa and you may follow in his footstep to push for its unification. This can be spearheaded in many different ways

But one thing that i think you may be remembered in service to this continent is if you can champion the establishment of a one and Strong Africa airline call it Africa airways, you can do that can't you?



Look Mr President! , individual national airlines are way too expensive and burdensome to these poor African countries, but a huge Single African airline is manegable, the costs can be shared but its is highly significant not only economically but it may set a foundation for African unity.



So i advice you to spearhead this idea, sell this idea to your fellow African leaders. To establish a one and strong AFRICA AIRWAYS!



Mr president you could leave this as your legacy if you push it hard and bring it to fruition.



Yours

Sincerely,

Missile of the Nation.