Magufuli apiga marufuku uvaaji mini skirt na nguo fupi; imetoka wapi?


Synthesizer

Synthesizer

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,665
Likes
5,253
Points
280
Synthesizer

Synthesizer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 15, 2010
5,665 5,253 280
#1
Wana JF, vyombo vya habari vya nje vimejaa habari kwamba Raisi wa Tanzania John Magufuli amepiga marufuku uvaaji mini -skirtna nguo fupi. Nchini South Afrika, Uganda, Malawi nk. ni habari iliyoenea. Kuna jamaa Bondeni kaniambia habari hii imetangazwa kama taarifa ya habari radioni South.

Angalia sources hapa.chini

#WhatWouldMagufuliDo: Tanzania bans mini skirts

Tanzania’s Magufuli bans miniskirts | Red Pepper Uganda

Update:

Habari ya Magufuli na nguo fupi bado ina trend magazeti ya nje;

Mini-skirt ban a sad let-down
the-star /
21 January 2016 at 14:13pm
By:Angela Mudukuti
Tanzanian President John Magufuli's austerity and anti-graft measures are laudable, but, asks Angela Mudukuti, has he lost the plot?



According to reports, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has just announced a ban on mini-skirts. If this is indeed true, then it comes as a shock considering just how impressive he has been during his first few months in office.

Providing hope for a solid good governance model and displaying exemplary leadership, President Magufuli has, until now perhaps, been a pleasant surprise to the African governance landscape.

The former maths-and-chemistry-teacher-turned-industrial-chemist comes from very humble beginnings. Taking office in November 2015, the United Republic of Tanzania’s fifth president started his presidency on a high note. Magufuli began his term by introducing a fierce and relentless anti-corruption campaign, and he cut government spending and directed funds to where they were truly required.

One of his first moves was to cancel the costly and extravagant Independence Day celebrations. “It is so shameful that we are spending huge amounts of money to celebrate 54 years of independence when our people are dying of cholera,” he said.

Instead he decided that this time, energy and money should rather be dedicated to cleaning up the streets of Tanzania to curb the outbreak of cholera. According to the World Health Organisation, in 2015 Tanzania saw a major cholera outbreak with nearly 5 000 cases and dozens of deaths.

That was just the beginning; his next move was to scale back by 90 percent the money usually spent on Parliament’s opening dinner, choosing rather to use those funds to purchase more hospital beds and improve the nation’s infrastructure.

His bid to stop reckless spending and bring an end to corruption led him to cancel unnecessary foreign travel for officials, ensure that government meetings are held in government buildings instead of expensive hotels, and reduce government spending on first-class plane tickets.

His austerity measures and war on corruption have led to the dismissal or suspension of officials, including the suspension of the Tanzania Revenue Authority head after reports that 349 shipping containers from the Dar es Salaam port had mysteriously gone missing.

Magufuli also fired Edward Hoseah, the director general of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), citing his dissatisfaction with the slow pace at which graft was being handled. These are just a few of the moves aimed to address the high levels of corruption in Tanzania, deliver essential services and cut unnecessary government expenditure.

Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, an index which ranks countries based on how corrupt that country's public sector is perceived to be, has Tanzania hovering close to the bottom with a ranking of 119 out of 175 nations. Tanzania is also the second largest aid recipient in sub-Saharan Africa and has alarming poverty statistics. Magufuli definitely has a mammoth task ahead.

Despite the daunting obstacles, Magufuli seems to be up for the challenge with his hands-on approach. The local Tanzanian newspapers reported that he had personally conducted surprise visits to government ministries to check that civil servants were performing their duties efficiently.

On one such surprise visit to a hospital, Magufuli found patients sleeping on the floor. He immediately dissolved the governing board and dismissed the hospital’s director.

Although his term has just begun, he has made significant reforms that can serve as valuable examples to leaders worldwide. Tackling extreme corruption while seeking to ensure that Tanzania’s natural resources serve its people has already put Magufuli in a league of his own.

However, before we get too excited, we quickly realise that the adage “nobody is perfect” rings true as Magufuli’s reported ban on the wearing of mini-skirts leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Reports indicate that he has justified this move by stating that mini-skirts and short dresses increase the spread of HIV/Aids. He sounded great until that moment. Believing that the policing of women’s clothing will substantially reduce the transmission of HIV/ Aids misses entirely the real issues surrounding the spread of the virus.

According to UNAids 2014 statistics, there are roughly 1.5 million people living with HIV in the east African nation and that year alone there were 46 000 deaths due to Aids-related complications. I seriouslydoubt whether banning mini-skirts will even dent those statistics.

This ridiculous ban insinuates that women and their attire are mostly to blame for the soaring infection rates, which in itself perpetuates patriarchy and jeopardises a woman’s right to fair and equal treatment in society.

Time will tell how Magufuli will fare. Perhaps he will favour progressive, balanced and less conservative policy-making.

Perhaps his economic reforms and passion to set Tanzania on the right trajectory will alert him to the need to make socially progressive decisions, not retrogressive and archaic ones.

*Angela Mudukuti is an international criminal justice lawyer

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

The Star

Mini-skirt ban a sad let-down | IOL
 
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Nov 25, 2010
Messages
35,699
Likes
44,946
Points
280
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 25, 2010
35,699 44,946 280
#2
That means kuna habari nyingi za uongo za zinatangazwa huko nje.
 
jembelamkono

jembelamkono

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Nov 19, 2015
Messages
2,344
Likes
1,381
Points
280
Age
34
jembelamkono

jembelamkono

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 19, 2015
2,344 1,381 280
#4
Hiyo radio station inayotangaza taarifa ya habari ya uongo ni ya kufungiwa mara moja.
 
KXY

KXY

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Dec 31, 2011
Messages
876
Likes
187
Points
60
KXY

KXY

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 31, 2011
876 187 60
#6
Wakenya wana matatizo sana, mwanzo walisema kazuia "twerking" baadae wakasema kafuta vibali vya kazi na kuwafukuza wakenya
 
mgt software

mgt software

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
11,092
Likes
1,936
Points
280
mgt software

mgt software

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 1, 2010
11,092 1,936 280
#7
wapenda sketi wapo wengi sana
 
FRANCIS DA DON

FRANCIS DA DON

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Sep 4, 2013
Messages
12,399
Likes
6,739
Points
280
Age
28
FRANCIS DA DON

FRANCIS DA DON

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 4, 2013
12,399 6,739 280
#8
Uzushi tu..
 
Pukudu

Pukudu

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Jan 7, 2011
Messages
3,010
Likes
833
Points
280
Pukudu

Pukudu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 7, 2011
3,010 833 280
#9
Bila skirt fupi!! Njiani tuangalie mawe?? Hebu waache upuuzi!! Fahari ya macho haifilisi duka!!
 
JAMII-ASM

JAMII-ASM

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Jul 30, 2015
Messages
1,305
Likes
462
Points
180
JAMII-ASM

JAMII-ASM

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 30, 2015
1,305 462 180
#10
Wazushi..walifikiri atahudhuria mkutano wa SADC waandamane na mini-skirt zao. Kampeleka Mh.Majaliwa. haha !
a67c1eaf432044a8b2137a0978c7fe95.jpg
 
cmp

cmp

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Jul 11, 2015
Messages
2,878
Likes
1,649
Points
280
cmp

cmp

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 11, 2015
2,878 1,649 280
#11
Afadhali zipigwe marufuku mana imekuwa shida kumtofautisha kahaba na asiye kahaba.
 
Tulimumu

Tulimumu

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
9,281
Likes
5,393
Points
280
Tulimumu

Tulimumu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 11, 2013
9,281 5,393 280
#12
mshana jr said:
Kazi ipo sisi tunachotaka ni kumalizia kuhakiki matokeo ya Uchaguzi zanzibar na mshindi atangazwe
Click to expand...
Yule jamaa anae ng'ang'ania madaraka wakati ameshindwa amenifanya nianze kuwa na wasi wasi hata na udaktari wake. Daktari gani aliyesoma vizuri anaweza kung'ang'ania uongozini wakati ameshindwa? Ukikweli ukimwangalia anatia aibu sana. Sijui ana amani gani moyoni wakati dunia nzima inajua kashindwa uchaguzi lakini eti bado anajidai kuwa yeye ni rais halali. Binadamu mtu mzima ukikosa haya ni hatari sana!
 
Kiranga

Kiranga

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Jan 29, 2009
Messages
41,410
Likes
15,267
Points
280
Kiranga

Kiranga

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 29, 2009
41,410 15,267 280
#14
Wakenya hao wameleta negative campaign. Ikulu ilishatoa tamko kwamba hizi ni habari za uongo.

Magufuli mwenyewe mpiga tumba, miniskirt anazizimikia.
 
kagombe

kagombe

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Mar 1, 2015
Messages
2,889
Likes
991
Points
280
kagombe

kagombe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 1, 2015
2,889 991 280
#15
Synthesizer said:
Wana JF, vyombo vya habari vya nje vimejaa habari kwamba Raisi wa Tanzania John Magufuli amepiga marufuku uvaaji mini -skirtna nguo fupi. Nchini South Afrika, Uganda, Malawi nk. ni habari iliyoenea. Kuna jamaa Bondeni kaniambia habari hii imetangazwa kama taarifa ya habari radioni South.

Angalia sources hapa.chini

#WhatWouldMagufuliDo: Tanzania bans mini skirts

Tanzania’s Magufuli bans miniskirts | Red Pepper Uganda
Click to expand...
Mbona unamkata jina ndugu.mh dk rahis john.p.magufuli.raisi wa tanzania
 
JAMII-ASM

JAMII-ASM

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Jul 30, 2015
Messages
1,305
Likes
462
Points
180
JAMII-ASM

JAMII-ASM

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 30, 2015
1,305 462 180
#16
Synthesizer said:
Wana JF, vyombo vya habari vya nje vimejaa habari kwamba Raisi wa Tanzania John Magufuli amepiga marufuku uvaaji mini -skirtna nguo fupi. Nchini South Afrika, Uganda, Malawi nk. ni habari iliyoenea. Kuna jamaa Bondeni kaniambia habari hii imetangazwa kama taarifa ya habari radioni South.

Angalia sources hapa.chini

#WhatWouldMagufuliDo: Tanzania bans mini skirts

Tanzania’s Magufuli bans miniskirts | Red Pepper Uganda
Click to expand...
Imetoka wapi ?
Steven-Muendo-Pulse-696x418.jpg

Huyu ndie mzushi mwenyewe..Stevens Muendo.Ukimuona mshughulikie.
 
Zooxathellae

Zooxathellae

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jul 31, 2015
Messages
326
Likes
273
Points
80
Zooxathellae

Zooxathellae

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 31, 2015
326 273 80
#17
Wakenya ndo maana Mugabe anawa dis. Cjui wakoje
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,212,023
Members 461,283
Posts 28,425,279

FOLLOW US