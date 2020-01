Machafuko ya kisiasa Mashariki ya Kati: Waislamu, Uislamu, ukabila na tofauti za kimtazamo juu ya Ushia na Usuni

Why it is time to wipe out Iran – Fani-KayodeFormer Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated US President, Donald Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.Trump had said he ordered the assassination because Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks” against Americans in the region.The White House also said Soleiman (the leader of the Quds Force, a covert section of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) was the mastermind behind attacks on Americans during the past two decades — including two recent attacks.Reacting to the development, Fani Kayode, who congratulated Trump, said it’s time to wipe out Iran.According to Fani-Kayode, wiping out Iran will end terrorism in the world, adding that the Iranians hate America, Isreal, and Christians.Fani-Kayode said on Sunday: “It is time to finish the mess called Iran and to put an end to terrorism in the world. They hate America, Israel and Christians and they constantly indulge in terror. They are committed to wiping out Isreal and our Christian faith. I say again, God bless President Donald Trump.”