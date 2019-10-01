Mabeberu bado wanaifuata Tanzania, CDC nao watoa tahadhari kwa wasafiri wanaokwenda Tanzania wajihadhari Ebola

UK issues Tanzania travel advisory, cites Ebola-related death

British nationals living in and those travelling to Tanzania are being urged by the UK government to exercise caution citing “probable Ebola-related death”.“A person has died in Tanzania in September 2019. It appears probable that this is an Ebola-related death. The WHO continues to investigate and has issued a statement,” UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.“The British High Commission in Dar es Salaam is in contact with Tanzanian authorities and international health organisations, and this travel advice will be updated as new information becomes available,” it added.The Tanzanian government has remained tight-lipped about Ebola rumours in the country.The female doctor suspected to have contracted the haemorrhagic fever tested negative, according to the government.“The tests were to find out whether the patients were infected by Ebola or not, and we confirmed them negative,” Dr Chaula Zaina, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health toldlast week.