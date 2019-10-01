Mabeberu bado wanaifuata Tanzania, CDC nao watoa tahadhari kwa wasafiri wanaokwenda Tanzania wajihadhari Ebola

MK254
Shirika la kimarekani linalohusika na masuala ya afya na lenye ofisi kwenye mataifa mbali mbali duniani ikiwemo Tanzania, limetoa tahadhari kwa wasafiri wote wanaokwenda Tanzania, Wameshauri wasafiri wawe makini na kuepuka kugusana na mtu yeyote.
Hawa hadi siku mtawaruhusu wakague wenyewe na kujiridhisha, watakomaa sana,
On September 10, 2019, CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) were made aware of unofficial reports regarding the unexplained death of a person two days earlier from probable Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania. This person reportedly traveled around the country while ill, including the cities of Songea, Njombe, and Mbeya. Questions continue to emerge about the cause of death and whether there are additional cases linked to the death. (For more information, see Cases of Undiagnosed Febrile Illness – United Republic of Tanzania.
CDC is working closely with international public health partners, including the Tanzania Ministry of Health and WHO, to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed. The ongoing risks from this event are unknown, but at this time and based on available information (which is incomplete), no travel restrictions to Tanzania are indicated. However, travelers should remain aware of the situation and avoid direct contact with people who are ill, when possible.
They should also monitor themselves for symptoms of EVD (fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, unexplained bruising or bleeding) both during and for 3 weeks after travel.
For travelers going to Tanzania, there is ongoing risk of other infectious diseases. At least 1 month before you travel, visit a travel medicine specialist to get recommended medicines, vaccines, and guidance to help you stay healthy and safe, including advice on food and water precautions to prevent travelers’ diarrhea.
Tanzania also has risk of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, such as dengue and malaria. To prevent these diseases, take steps to avoid bug bites and be sure to take medicine to prevent malaria if you will be in areas with malaria.
Seek medical care if you feel ill during travel or after returning to the United States. Tell the doctor about your recent travel and your symptoms before you go to the office, medical clinic, or emergency room.
Information about the EVD outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo can be found at CDC’s Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo page.
