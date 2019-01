Mabadilko ni mapinduzi ambayo ni endelevu. Tumuunge mkono Rais Magufuli na CCM kwa mapinduzi ya uchumi

Naona mnatushawishi tukubali kuendelea kutaabika kwa maslahi ya vizazi vyetu,hapo ndio kuna uongo mkubwa!Hakuna dira yeyote ya maana ambayo inatoa uhakika kuwa vizazi vijavyo vitakuta nchi ikiwa na uchumi ulio imara!Zaidi zaidi ni porojo tu za kisiasa na kufanya maisha ya wengi kuwa magumu huku wachache wakinufaika!

Ufisadi bado upo ila kwa sasa vyombo husika vimefungwa midomo na kuongozwa kwa remote!

Its a shame!

by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.

Theodore Roosevelt