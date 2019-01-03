Maajabu: Sukari, Alizeti na Soya kutoka Uganda, sasa kuingia Tanziania bila tozo aina yoyote


Sukari, alizeti na soya kutoka nchini Uganda, sasa zitaingizwa nchini Tanzania bila kutozwa tozo zozote, kufuatia makubaliano yaliyofikiwa baina ya nchi hizo. Awali Tanzania ilizuia kuingizwa baadhi ya bidhaa kutoka nchini Uganda

MY TAKE;

"Serikali isiyotoza kodi imejaa wala rushwa"; Baba wa Taifa; Julius K Nyerere May mosi; Uwanja wa Sokoine Mbeya.

Kuna watu walinyang'anywa Vibali vya kuagiza Sukari nje ya nchi kwamba sokola ndani linajitosheleza. Kumbuka walikuwa wanalipa kodi.

Kwanini Uganda ilegezewe? Au sababu ya mradi wa bomba la mafuta kukwama?

======

Kampala- Sugar, sunflower and soya exports originating from Uganda will now freely access Tanzanian after a consensus was reached during a high-level meeting at the Mutukula One Stop Border Post.

This was confirmed in a press statement by the Ministry of Trade, indicating that the above products had been cleared to enter Tanzania.
Tanzania had in the past few months prevented the entry of a number of goods from Uganda, prompting traders to protest.

However, following the bi-lateral meeting, the Tanzanian government agreed to grant import permits to Ugandan traders dealing in such goods.
The restrictions had been informed by allegation that Uganda imports sugar and repackages it before re-exporting it to regional markets.

Thus the sugar was denied preferential treatment, which subsequently created a lot of tension.

A joint verification was recently undertaken to verify the origin of sunflower and soya, which cleared the products as meeting EAC Rules of Origin.

The verification found that sunflower and soya meet required standards and would thus be accorded preferential market access.

However, the verification also found that palm edible oils does not meet EAC Rules of Origin.

The high-level meeting involving Minister of Trade Amelia Kyambadde and her Tanzanian counterpart Joseph G Kakunda, held at Mutukula One Stop Border Post, also discussed the elimination of existing non-tariff barriers and enhancement of cross border trade between the two countries.

The meeting was a follow up on exchange of numerous bilateral engagements between the two countries notably, the presidential visits, ministerial bilateral engagements and the joint permanent commission and the sectoral council on trade, industry, finance and investment.

It was also attended by permanent secretaries responsible for trade and high commissioners from the two countries.

The meeting also deliberated on a number of issues such as preferential market access for Ugandan sugar, road user fees charges on Ugandan trucks entering Tanzania and business pass of $100 for Ugandan business persons entering Tanzania.
Tanzania grants free access for Uganda’s soya, sugar exports
 
chief hapo maajabu ni yapi?
 
Wtf is this jmn? Alizeti mbona tunalima. Sukar tunayo.. .hizo za uganda za nn?
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Hayo ni maajabu kweli kwa sababu ile iliotoka zanzibar imepigwa marufuku lakini hiyo ya uganda inaruhusowa . Au sasa tanganyika inausamini zaidi umoja wa Afrika mashariki kuliko muungano na zanzbar?
 
Labin 777 said:
Hayo ni maajabu kweli kwa sababu ile iliotoka zanzibar imepigwa marufuku lakini hiyo ya uganda inaruhusowa . Au sasa tanganyika inausamini zaidi umoja wa Afrika mashariki kuliko muungano na zanzbar?
Click to expand...
Zanzibar mnanunua sukari ya bei nzuri nje ya Zanziba mnakuja kuiuza bara
 
Kuzuia Sukari ya Zanzibar kuingia Tanganyika lakini mkaruhusu Sukari ya Uganda kuingia Tanganyika bila kodi. Kagera Sugar watauza wapi Sukari yao? Huoni ni kuua Viwanda vya ndani?
 
unajua makubaliano ya soko la pamoja mkuu?,makusudi ya hii jumuiya hayakuwa kwa viongozi kukutana kila mwaka kupiga picha,kuna makubaliano kuboost biashara ndani ya hii mipaka
 
Natamani hii ingekuwa kwa EA yote. Mazao ya kilimo yangekuwa tunauziana bila kodi wala vizuizi. Kenya walete karoti sisi tupeleke mpunga na vitunguu. Uganda walete hizo soya si tuwapelekee mahindi. Bila kodi, bila kufungiana mipaka. Mkulima wa EA angeinuka sana.
 
Viwanda vya ndani vijiongeze. Sukari za wenzetu ni cheap sana sababu wamewekeza sana kwenye machine.Sisi wetu wanabweteka sababu wanajua serikali inawalinda. Zaidi ya yote hii EA inatakiwa kuwa kitu kimoja kiuchumi.
 
