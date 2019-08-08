Lyrics of song Earth Song by Michael Jackson

culture gal

culture gal

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2017
Messages
7,151
Points
2,000
culture gal

culture gal

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2017
7,151 2,000
By Michael Jackson.

What about sunrise?
What about rain?
What about all the things
That you said we were to gain?

What about killing fields?
Is there a time?
What about all the things
That you said was yours and mine?

Did you ever stop to notice
All the blood we've shed before?
Did you ever stop to notice
This crying Earth, this weeping shore?

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh

What have we done to the world?
Look what we've done
What about all the peace
That you pledge your only son?

What about flowering fields?
Is there a time?
What about all the dreams
That you said was yours and mine?

Did you ever stop to notice
All the children dead from war?
Did you ever stop to notice
This crying Earth, this weeping shore?

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh

I used to dream
I used to glance beyond the stars
Now I don't know where we are
Although I know we've drifted far

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh

Hey, what about yesterday?
(What about us?)
What about the seas?
(What about us?)
Heavens are falling down
(What about us?)
I can't even breathe
(What about us?)

What about apathy?
(What about us?)
I need you
(What about us?)
What about nature's worth?
(Ooh, ooh)
It's our planet's womb
(What about us?)

What about animals?
(What about it?)
Turned kingdoms to dust?
(What about us?)
What about elephants?
(What about us?)
Have we lost their trust?
(What about us?)

What about crying whales
(What about us?)
Ravaging the seas?
(What about us?)
What about forest trails
(Ooh, ooh)
Burnt despite our pleas?
(What about us?)

What about the holy land
(What about it?)
Torn apart by creed?
(What about us?)
What about the common man?
(What about us?)
Can't we set him free?
(What about us?)

What about children dying?
(What about us?)
Can't you hear them cry?
(What about us?)
Where did we go wrong?
(Ooh, ooh)
Someone tell me why
(What about us?)

What about baby boy?
(What about it?)
What about the days?
(What about us?)
What about all their joy?
(What about us?)
What about the man?
(What about us?)

What about the crying man?
(What about us?)
What about Abraham?
(What about us?)
What about death again?
(Ooh, ooh)
You don't give a damn!

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
 
culture gal

culture gal

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2017
Messages
7,151
Points
2,000
culture gal

culture gal

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2017
7,151 2,000
Wakati yupo Austria kwenye tour, akiwa hotelini likamjia wazo la kuandika wimbo kuhusu Dunia, Michael anasema wakati anaandika huu wimbo alikua kwenye maumivu makali jinsi binaadam tunavyoitendea dunia, anasema alihisi dunia inaumia na ipo kwenye vidonda vikali sasa alitaka kuitumia sauti yake kuwaambia watu waache kuharibu mazingira na kuua wanyama,

Wimbo huu aliu perform kwa mara ya kwanza November 1995 nchini German,

Ulishika namba moja kwenye chats za UK na uliuza nakala milioni 3 dunia nzima.

Kuna vipande vya wimbo huu vilichukuliwa nchini TANZANIA.

My take; Tuitunze dunia kwani sio yetu peke yetu, kuna viumbe wengine wanaishi, kwenye maji kuna Samaki, kwenye miti kuna Ndege, kwenye mapango kuna wanyama na wadudu, tusiharibu mapori kwani wanyama ni makazi yao, tusiharibu hali ya hewa kuna watoto, tusiende vitani wanaoumia zaidi ni watoto, wanawake na wazee.

What about Us?
 
Joseverest

Joseverest

Verified Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2013
Messages
42,730
Points
2,000
Joseverest

Joseverest

Verified Member
Joined Sep 25, 2013
42,730 2,000
culture gal said:
Wakati yupo Austria kwenye tour, akiwa hotelini likamjia wazo la kuandika wimbo kuhusu Dunia, Michael anasema wakati anaandika huu wimbo alikua kwenye maumivu makali jinsi binaadam tunavyoitendea dunia, anasema alihisi dunia inaumia na ipo kwenye vidonda vikali sasa alitaka kuitumia sauti yake kuwaambia watu waache kuharibu mazingira na kuua wanyama,

Wimbo huu aliu perform kwa mara ya kwanza November 1995 nchini German,

Ulishika namba moja kwenye chats za UK na uliuza nakala milioni 3 dunia nzima.

My take; Tuitunze dunia kwani sio yetu peke yetu, kuna viumbe wengine wanaishi, kwenye maji kuna Samaki, kwenye miti kuna Ndege, kwenye mapango kuna wanyama na wadudu, tusiharibu mapori kwani wanyama ni makazi yao, tusiharibu hali ya hewa kuna watoto, tusiende vitani wanaoumia zaidi ni watoto, wanawake na wazee.

What about Us?
Click to expand...
ASANTE KWA HISTORIA YA WIMBO HUU
 
gnassingbe

gnassingbe

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 14, 2015
Messages
4,669
Points
2,000
gnassingbe

gnassingbe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 14, 2015
4,669 2,000
You always make me smile, when I'm feeling down
You give me such a vibe, I still live on a fire hmm
It's not the way you walk and it ain't the way you talk
It ain't the job you got that keeps me satisfied
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, oh baby
Won't you understand, how I feel (yeah) deep inside
Uh huh, you make me feel, what I need to feel (yes)
In my heart
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, Oohh oh baby
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, Oohh oh baby
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, Oohh oh baby
DJ Sonique!
 

Attachments:

G

Gidbang

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 1, 2014
Messages
2,655
Points
2,000
G

Gidbang

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 1, 2014
2,655 2,000
culture gal said:
By Michael Jackson.

What about sunrise?
What about rain?
What about all the things
That you said we were to gain?

What about killing fields?
Is there a time?
What about all the things
That you said was yours and mine?

Did you ever stop to notice
All the blood we've shed before?
Did you ever stop to notice
This crying Earth, this weeping shore?

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh

What have we done to the world?
Look what we've done
What about all the peace
That you pledge your only son?

What about flowering fields?
Is there a time?
What about all the dreams
That you said was yours and mine?

Did you ever stop to notice
All the children dead from war?
Did you ever stop to notice
This crying Earth, this weeping shore?

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh

I used to dream
I used to glance beyond the stars
Now I don't know where we are
Although I know we've drifted far

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh

Hey, what about yesterday?
(What about us?)
What about the seas?
(What about us?)
Heavens are falling down
(What about us?)
I can't even breathe
(What about us?)

What about apathy?
(What about us?)
I need you
(What about us?)
What about nature's worth?
(Ooh, ooh)
It's our planet's womb
(What about us?)

What about animals?
(What about it?)
Turned kingdoms to dust?
(What about us?)
What about elephants?
(What about us?)
Have we lost their trust?
(What about us?)

What about crying whales
(What about us?)
Ravaging the seas?
(What about us?)
What about forest trails
(Ooh, ooh)
Burnt despite our pleas?
(What about us?)

What about the holy land
(What about it?)
Torn apart by creed?
(What about us?)
What about the common man?
(What about us?)
Can't we set him free?
(What about us?)

What about children dying?
(What about us?)
Can't you hear them cry?
(What about us?)
Where did we go wrong?
(Ooh, ooh)
Someone tell me why
(What about us?)

What about baby boy?
(What about it?)
What about the days?
(What about us?)
What about all their joy?
(What about us?)
What about the man?
(What about us?)

What about the crying man?
(What about us?)
What about Abraham?
(What about us?)
What about death again?
(Ooh, ooh)
You don't give a damn!

Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Aaaaaaaaah Oooooooooh
Click to expand...
Hivi wengi wetu tunaumia japo 1/10
 
culture gal

culture gal

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2017
Messages
7,151
Points
2,000
culture gal

culture gal

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2017
7,151 2,000
gnassingbe said:
You always make me smile, when I'm feeling down
You give me such a vibe, I still live on a fire hmm
It's not the way you walk and it ain't the way you talk
It ain't the job you got that keeps me satisfied
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, oh baby
Won't you understand, how I feel (yeah) deep inside
Uh huh, you make me feel, what I need to feel (yes)
In my heart
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, Oohh oh baby
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, Oohh oh baby
Your love it feels so good
And that's what takes me high
Higher than I've been before
Your love it keeps me alive
Thought I should let you know
When you touch me it means so much
When I'm alone at night
It's you I'm always thinking of, Oohh oh baby
DJ Sonique!
Click to expand...
Shukran kwa wimbo mzuri wenye mashairi mazuri.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Neybizzy_ Lyrics kali za mapenzi za kusisimua Entertainment 2
spectator Ion Uzi wa lyrics zilizokukosha Entertainment 39
Jon Stephano Loving you Desperately Don Williams lyrics special Valentines day dedication Entertainment 8
msm123 The best Christmas song lyrics./wimbo bora wa krismas Entertainment 1
Kanungila Karim Secial Thread: Bongo Lyrics And other Songs Entertainment 4
Similar threads
Lyrics kali za mapenzi za kusisimua
Uzi wa lyrics zilizokukosha
Loving you Desperately Don Williams lyrics special Valentines day dedication
The best Christmas song lyrics./wimbo bora wa krismas
Secial Thread: Bongo Lyrics And other Songs

Forum statistics

Threads 1,353,853
Members 518,393
Posts 33,082,923

FOLLOW US

Top