Lexus RX 350 inauzwa

ello,

I got your contact during my search on the Internet for a reliable person to entrust this transaction.



My name is Lante Bari. I am assistant manager of the Eco Bank Ghana Ltd. I am writing to solicit your assistance in the transfer of US$15,000,000.



This fund is the excess of what my branch in which I am the assistant manger made as profit during the last year. I have already submitted an approved End of the Year report for the year 2016 to my Head Office

here in Accra and they will never know of this Excess.



I have since then, placed this amount of US$15,000,000 on a SUSPEND ACCOUNT without a beneficiary. As an officer of the bank, I cannot be directly connected to this money thus I am impelled to request for

your assistance to receive this money into your bank account.



I intend to part 30% of this fund to you while 70% shall be for me. I do need to stress that there are practically no risk involved in this.It's going to be a bank-to-bank transfer.



All I need from you is to stand as the original depositor of this fund.If you accept this offer, I will appreciate your timely response.



With regards,



Dr.Lante Bari