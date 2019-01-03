Let's discuss question tags

Question tags are very common in spoken language or colloquial languages( informal language) and are added to the end of statements in order to form questions.

They are used to express a weak form of question and to invite confirmation of some fact already known by the speaker.



Forms of question tags

1. The choice of auxiliary verb

2. The negation



3. Intonation

To be continued......



CHOICE OF HELPING VERB



The English tag question is made up of helping verb and pronoun, where by the helping verb has to agree with tense, modality and aspect. Under this, helping verb is used in its respective tense.

I come to school, don't I?

She did not run quickly, did she?

Juma has already done his job, hasn't he?



Note: If the sentence is in positive form, thus its question tag should be in negative and vice versa is true to negative sentence. All these fall under the so called balanced question tags.



Balanced and unbalanced tag questions

To be continued..