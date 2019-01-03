Let's discuss question tags


#1
Question tags are very common in spoken language or colloquial languages( informal language) and are added to the end of statements in order to form questions.
They are used to express a weak form of question and to invite confirmation of some fact already known by the speaker.

Forms of question tags
1. The choice of auxiliary verb
2. The negation

3. Intonation
To be continued......

CHOICE OF HELPING VERB

The English tag question is made up of helping verb and pronoun, where by the helping verb has to agree with tense, modality and aspect. Under this, helping verb is used in its respective tense.
I come to school, don't I?
She did not run quickly, did she?
Juma has already done his job, hasn't he?

Note: If the sentence is in positive form, thus its question tag should be in negative and vice versa is true to negative sentence. All these fall under the so called balanced question tags.

Balanced and unbalanced tag questions
To be continued..
 
UNBALANCED TAG QUESTIONS
This is the type of sentences that are in one aspect, that is
If the sentence is positive its question tag is positive.
If the sentence is negative its tag question is negative.
E.g be careful, will you?
Iam lazy, AmI?
That food is not good, isn't it?

INTONATION
Question tags on intonation to follow....
 
In English question tag may have a falling or rising intonation parttern, thus in intonation the meaning of question tag depends on how it is said. If your voice goes down at the end then you expect the other person to agree with what you are saying:
Eg You are not English, are you?
No. I'm not. (You are right)
No arrows have drawn to show falling intonation due to not having program.
Soon......
 
Uses of tag questions
1.To confirm or prove
Eg you can run,can't you?
2. It is used when the subject is no body, some body, every one,some one, the pronoun "They" is applied in tag question.

Eg.Some body killed a lion, didn't they?

3. It is used with the word 'used to' didn't is used.
I used to come early, didn't I?

4. We use positive question tag after affirmative sentence to express reaction such as interest, confrontation or surprise.
Eg Iam lazy, Ami?
She is going to get married next week, is she?

Soon........
 
