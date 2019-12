Leo ni siku ya Uhuru wa Zanzibar

Uchaguzi Zanzibar 1961



Zanzibar Elections (1961)





Various shots, including CUs. of the Vice-President of the Zanzibar and Pemba People's Party, Mr. Ameri Tajo, with Aba Leil Mbwana another candidate of the a party (in cap and suit) and some followers of the party outside their H.Q. CU. The emblem of the Zanzibar Nationalist Party, a cockerel stencilled on the wall outside the Party's H.Q.



Various shots of Mr. Abeid Amani Karume, the President of the Afro Shirazi Party, addressing his followers at the last political meeting before the actual elections at Mpakani, pan on to women supporters raising right hands and shouting "Uhuru" (freedom). CUs. of Mr. Abeid Amani Karume, pan to women supporters shouting "Uhuru". MSs. CU. Arabs waiting to cast their votes outside the Malindi Polling station.

Surce: British Pathe