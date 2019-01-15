LEBO INAYOMSIMAMIA R. KELLY YACHUKUA MAAMUZI MAGUMU DHIDI YAKE

[Verse 1]I admit I done made some mistakesAnd I have some imperfect ways (I have some imperfect ways)I admit I helped so many people (I helped so many)And the same damn people turned fake (Same damn people turned)I admit it was so hard to focus (Focus)I didn't go to classesI admit that I wasn't that cool (I wasn't)I admit I just feel like retiring (I, yeah)Admit I just don't feel like trying (I, yeah)But all my real niggas 'round me keep tellin' me (Yeah)"Kells, **** that, you gotta keep climbin'" (Climbin')I admit it, I admit it I did (Yeah)I done fucked with a couple of fans (Fans)I admit I'm a gift and a curse (Gift and a curse)I admit that I don't go to church (No, no)[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I)I admit it, I did it (I)I admit it, I did (I)I admit it, I did did it[Verse 2]I admit I got so many flaws (Yeah)Told so many lies to these broads (Too many lies)Blew so much money, pop so many bottlesYeah I fucked a bitch just because (Bitch, just because)Nigga, I had a hell of a day (Hell of a day)But I admit I was in my own way (In my own way)I admit I had my mama cryin' over meWhat else can a nigga say (Uh)I admit I can't spell for shitI admit that all I hear is hits (Ohh)I admit I love God but waitIt's so much temptation but, waitAdmit to the drinking and smoking too muchBut it helped me get through the day (Oh, day)Will say no names, I'm not a snitchI did some shit I shouldn't have did (Shouldn't have done)Went and fucked my nigga's bitchI admit, I admit that I did (I did it)I fucked my girlfriend's best friend (Oh)Yeah I tapped that in back of my Benz (My Benz)I admit I'm sorry for my sins (My sins)[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I admit it)I admit it, I did it (I did it, yeah)I admit it, I did (I)I admit it, I did did it[Verse 3]Yeah, I admit I trust people too much (I trust too much, too much, too much)I admit I can't say such and suchBut my lawyers told me to settle this (Settle this)Even though it's bullshit (It's bullshit)"Kelly, protect your career"All these people in my earI admit I been tempted by drugsI admit that I just need a hug (I)I admit the devil talk to me sometimesBut the devil's not who I trust (Yeah, not who I trust)All this music I have done gave to them, and now they play me like a fuckin' amateurI got a life, yeah, I got a right, yeahHow they gon' say I don't respect these womenWhen all I've done is represent (Thirty years)Take my career and turn it upside down'Cause you mad I've got some girlfriends (Girlfriends)The hell with this record dealIt ain't worth this shit for real (Yeah, yeah, that's real)Ain't seen my kids in years (In years)How much can a nigga take? (Take)How much can a nigga pray? (Pray)Just wanna do my music, stop stressin' me (Hell yeah)Please just let me age gracefully (Yeah, yeah)[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I admit it, oh, oh)I admit it, I did it (I admit it)I admit it, I did (I admit it, I did it)I admit it, I did do it[Verse 4]Yeah, they took my gift and they blind me (Blind me)Where the **** is my money? (Where)Now here comes this big ass conspiracy (Uh)But still got my fans, that's a blessingListen to heaven, just stay on my grind, and that's 24/7 (Yeah)Mind on the gap since seven (Seven)Rest in peace to my homie Kevin[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I admit it)I admit it, I did it (I did it, yeah)I admit it, I did (I)I admit it, I did, did it[Verse 5]I admit I admit, I'm a freak (Freak)Used to go to strip clubs every weekBut who these niggas tryna say I am?You may have your opinions (Opinions)Entitled to your opinions (Opinions)But really, am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?Yeah, go ahead and stone me (Stone me)Point your finger at me (Yeah, yeah)Turn the world against me (Against me)I admit that I fired some people (People)I admit that I hired new people (Yeah)I admit that those people I fired (Yeah, yeah)On my mama, was crooked ass people (People)I admit that I don't own my music (I)I admit that I wrote on my music (Yeah)Want it back but they don't wanna do it (Don't wanna)What the **** nigga, I wrote that music (I)Now Wendy Williams mad with me?But I ain't never offered her no drink (No drink)But I admit that she asked me, can I get a little Hennessy? (Yeah)We both turned off our phones (Our phones)We drink, I smoked, we talked (We talked)And I admit that I told it all (It all)From my good points to my faults (Faults)She said, "What about the tape?"I said, "Hush"I said my lawyer said, "Don't say nothing'"But I can tell you I've been set up (Up)I admit it, however since the first day (First day)That without knowin', I signed my publishin' away (Away)I admit it, I was young and caught up and so blind, yeah (So blind)Said I had dyslexia, couldn't read all the contracts, yeahAnd now the truth in this message (Message)Is I'm a broke ass legend (Legend)The only reason I stay on tour is 'cause I gotta pay my rent (On tour, my)I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist (Come)So I had to write a song about this (Song)'Cause they always take my words and twist itBelieve me, it's hard to admit all this (Oh, oh)But I'm in my feelings about this shit (Yeah, yeah)But I had to set the fuckin' record straight, so (Yeah, yeah)[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I admit it)I admit it, I did it (I did it, yeah)I admit it, I did (I)I admit it, I did, did it[Verse 6]Women show black men some love (Yeah)'Cause black men, we go through enough (Oh)How can we get up off the groundWhen we steady tearin' each other down (How, oh)I admit that the devil is busy (Busy)Had some people beside me ain't with me (With me)I admit that I'm gon' do this music upUntil the Lord come and get me (Real talk)So scared to say something, so I just put the blame on meNow here I am, and I'm tryin' my best, to be honest (Honest)'Cause the sources out there tryna keep me from bein' an artistI admit I'm at rock bottom (Oh, oh)And this shit has rocked my mind (My mind)I'm callin' on my hood (My hood)Come walk by my side (Oh)They don't want me to shine (Shine)Women's group, my god (God)Now don't get it twisted, I do support 'emBut why they wanna bring down the RDamn, this is breaking my heart (My heart)'Cause from fathers, mothers, sons, and daughtersI'm a part of the music culture (Yeah, yeah, oh, oh)I admit that I, been underrated (Rated)I'm not convicted (Nope), not arrested (No)But dragged my name in the dirt (Yeah, yeah)All this work to be successful (Yeah, oh)When you abandon me 'cause of what you heard (Yeah, heard)I admit I am not perfect (Perfect)I never said I was perfect (Perfect)Say I'm abusing these women (What?)What the **** that's some absurd shit (What?)They're brainwashed, really? (Really)Kidnapped, really? (Really)Can't eat, really? (Really)Real talk, that shit sound silly (Yeah)And if you really, really wanna know (Know)Her father dropped her off at my show (Show)And told this boy to put her on the stage (Yeah)I admit that she was over age (Age)I admit that I was feelin' her and I admit that she was feelin' me (She was feelin' me)I admit that that's just some shit that comes with being a celebrity (Celebrity)I ain't chasing these ladies, no (No, no)These ladies are chasing me, yeah (Chasing me)I know y'all look at me like I don't go through things, but I'm human (Human)I know it's hard sometimes, but try to keep in mind that I'm human (Human)**** all the fortune and fame, forget the name, I'm a human (Human)I can't believe all the under the table shit they doin' (They doin')I'm tired of fingers pointed at me (At me)I'm tired of all this weight on me (On me)I'm tired of everybody wanting a piece of me (Yeah)Shit I'm not an ATM machine (No, hey)What do I do when I can't do what I do? (What)How can I win, if I can't win with truth? (Oh)Got a couple of dead homies that I promised I would make it out this shit (Sorry)And I don't think God's hands are on me nigga, I'm gonna make it out this shitNot claiming (Amen)The storms over (Amen)I admit I talked to Ms. McGlenn (Yeah)FYI, that's my second mother (Mama)I admit that I asked her how am I gonna get the world off my shoulder (Oh)She said, "Son, don't you lose it (Lose it)Sometimes you gotta go through it (Through it)They can say what they say but at the end of the dayThey cannot deny your music (Oh, Woah)'Cause your music (Yeah), has touched people (Yeah)It inspired (Yeah), all people (Yeah)Overseas (Yeah), everywhere (Yeah)Don't worry, don't care (Care)'Cause the anointed is on you (On you)And that's why these haters are at you (At you)So just keep on doing you baby (Yeah)You don't have to give these fools an explanation" (Yeah, oh)[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I admit it)I admit it, I did it (I did it, yeah)I admit it, I did (I)I admit it, I did, did it[Verse 7]Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull their hair (They hair)Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull their hair (They hair, yeah)Some like me to spank 'em andSome like to give brain andWhat some of these girls want is too much for the radio stationLook, I'm just a man, Y'all (Man, Y'all)Not a monster or beast (No, no)But I admit there are times when these girls so find out here, that a nigga fall weak (Oh, fall weak)But guess what? I pray for you and your family (Prayed for you)And all my other enemies (Enemies)I'm not gonna let y'all steal my joy (My joy)I'm just gon' keep on doin' me (Doin' me)Now I don't know what else to say exceptI'm so falsely accusedTell me how can you judge when you've never walked in my shoesSo easy to mess up someone else's lifeThrough social media, the devil in disguiseI admit I miss my brothers (Brothers)But I admit they weren't acting like brothers (Brothers)Yeah, we've had our differencesBut you don't turn on your brother (No)For nothing, for no one, nada (No, no)Mama, Joanne, is watching (No, no, no)She must be turning over in her grave (Yeah)I admit I had to borrow a couple of M's from the label (Label)All these hits out but I couldn't put food on the table (Table)I admit I was feeling stupid, staying in the Homewood Suites (No disrespect)Sippin' Hennessy, tryna figure out what happened to me (Happened to me)There was so much going through my head (My head)'Cause I knew that something wasn't right (Wasn't right)I just couldn't put my finger on it (No)But my spirit had better eyes (Better)It told me what it saw (Saw)And it scared the shit out of me (Me, yeah)It said get rid of them all (All)It's nothing but vultures 'round me (Me)I admit that I love my fans (My fans)For all the push and support they've shown (Yeah, you)I admit if it wasn't for them (For them)I wouldn't have stayed strong (Oh)Now I'm not trippin' on all of these rumors, that doesn't bother meAnd I'm not payin' attention to these haters, that doesn't bother me (Oh, oh)But what blows me is when certain people turn phony (Phony)They say, "Rob, I got your back; Rob, you the man"But they really doubting meBitch, you know who you areBitch, I bought you a carBitch, you stayed in my crib (Yeah, yeah)I loved you with all my heart (My heart)Now I don't like to brag when it comes to me (Comes to me)But I've given back to the community (Community)From the non-profit to the charities (Charities)But of course, you never hear that about me (About me)To them niggas that drink my liquor and smoke my storiesHow come you ain't on Facebook takin' up for meWhile you 'round me most of the dayWhen you know I'm a good brotherAlways got your hands out, it ain't no doubtThat Y'all niggas ain't nothing but blood suckasPlus, Y'all ain't bringing nothing to the table (No, no)Yeah nigga, and you know it's real talk (Real talk)Taking pictures with me for your InstagramBut when I need you, you quick to get lost (Can't find you)Mm, oh, mm, oh, oh, oh, no, no, ooh, woah, IRobert, Jay, and Joanne, my kidsWhat you hearin' out here about dad, guys, I'm sorry for this (Sorry)I'm so sorry, I can't imagine what Y'all must be goin' through (Goin' through)Every day its somethin' about me, my god, it must be killin' you (Killin' you)I promise there'll be better days (There'll be better days)Just keep walkin' straight (Just keep walkin' straight)I know you must be worried but just know that I'm okay (Oh, I'm okay)For me, things have gotten rough (Rough)Right now I can't say too much (Say too much)But for y'all I will stay tough (Oh, oh)Daddy just need y'all to trust (Trust)And believe in me (In me)I admit that I've told the truth (Told the truth)And still not free (Not free)Still wanna hate me (Yeah), still wanna stone me (Stone me, yeah)Still wanna chain me (Chain me, yeah), I think they wanna kill me[Chorus]I admit it, admit it (I admit it)I admit it, I did it (I did it, yeah)I admit it, I did (I)I admit it, I did, did it[Verse 8]Man, I admit I go through so much day to day (Day to day)Got 23 lawyers, 3 or 4 managers, what am I doing? Show me the way (Oh)The only thing I have left is my voice (My voice)And now I have to use it for my protection (Yeah)Because they left me no choice (No choice)So go 'head, say what you want to say (Want to say)About who I want to date (I want to date)But you won't say that shit to my face (To my face)'Cause you know it ain't shit to say (Oh, oh-oh)Next nigga bring me some dumb shit (Dumb shit)It's gon' be a misunderstanding (Yeah)'Cause niggas, they listen to dumb shit (Dumb shit)Are niggas that be on that dumb shit (Dumb shit)They need a light 'cause they ain't got no lifeSo they always conjuring up dumb shit (Dumb shit)Blockin' my path (Path), they don't know the half (Half)And so they make an assumption (Assumption)Since when do assumptions (Since when?)Costa man his whole career (Whole career)Found guilty when you're innocent, is the only times that I fearThere is one thing that's for sure (For sure)And I want to make this shit clear (Clear)I done lived my voice and represented my country for thirty-one fuckin' years (Yeah, yeah, yeah)Damn it, I admit[Outro]I admit, I admit, I admit (Yeah)I admit, I admit, I admit (Yeah)