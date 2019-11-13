LAPSSET: Lamu Port and South Sudan Ethiopia Transport: News & Photos

Summary:

The project will involve the following components:[2]
The project was initially conceived in 1975 but never took off due to various reasons. The project was later revived and included in Kenya Vision 2030. In 2009, the cost of LAPSSET was estimated as $16 billion.[3] Recent estimates arrived after studies now put the cost of the project at between US$22 billion [4] and US$23 billion.[5] On 1 April 2013, Kenya's government announced the setting up of a government agency, the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority to manage the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. The cost of the project was also put at KSh. 2.5 trillion ($29.24 billion).[6]



NOV 2019 Updates

Lamu Port









Road Works





Older Project Pics








Dredger Tianjing at the port



 
Oil export plan takes shape after Lamu berth reserved

One of the first three berths of the Lamu port has been set aside to handle crude oil, officials have announced barely two weeks before Kenya’s second seaport launches its operations.

The move is expected to bolster efforts to build Lokichar-Lamu pipeline, a piece of infrastructure which should up the stakes in wooing South Sudan and Uganda back to Northern Corridor.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected later next month to commission the operations of Lamu’s port berth one, with the first new pan max ship expected to dock at the facility with transshipment cargo during the launch.

Transport Secretary James Macharia told the Business Daily that Berth 3 of the young port had been reserved for fuel exports.
“We are hoping to have both Berth 2 and 3 ready by the end of next year. The Cabinet recently approved for the Petroleum ministry to take charge of Berth 3, and link it with the Lamu-Turkana pipeline to help us ship out our crude oil,” he said.

The sentiments come barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta said his government’s aim was to make Lamu “the port of choice for the export of Kenya’s crude oil”.

“Lamu will play host to the newest port on the African East coast. The Lamu port will begin its operations, initially as a trans-shipment hub for global shipping lines. It will be supported by a Special Economic Zone that is expected to attract investors from across the world, to undertake various economic activities,” he said.

In June, the government signed agreements with Total, Tullow Oil and Africa Oil Corp to develop a 60,000-80,000 barrels per day crude processing facility for oil discovered in Lokichar, Turkana. It is expected that the berth will play host to this facility, among other supporting oil infrastructure.

“The infrastructure installed for the foundation stage will be utilised for the development of the remaining oilfields and future oil discoveries in the region, allowing the incremental development of these fields to be completed at a lower unit cost,” said Tullow earlier.


Source: Business Daily Africa
 
State, Tullow to set pipeline loan terms

The Kenyan government and energy multinationals Tullow Oil, Total S.A. and Africa Oil have approached international lenders to set the terms on which they will finance the pipeline to be used to export the country’s crude oil.

The pipeline will be a key infrastructure in the oil production venture, with the government also accelerating the process of acquiring land where the pipeline will pass.

“The joint venture partners and the Government of Kenya are set to commence discussions with prospective lenders for the project financing of the export pipeline that will run from Turkana to the new Lamu Port at Manda Bay,” Tullow said in a trading update.

Mekatilili said:
Lamu port to receive first ship in December: Kenyan official

As if Dar port is not being deepened to receive bigger ships directly! Keep dreaming! ati transhipment for cargo to Dar, Tanga and Zanzibar! I hope JPM sees this and takes action!



LAPSSET won't be successful cause it aims to inflict more costs to neighbors instead of lowering the costs. Imagine cargo for Tanga port is be collected at Lamu port instead of Mombasa port if at all to the case! Just like the way u lost Uganda pipeline, u will also end up empty hands as Magufuli has seen greedy motives and acted accordingly, those post panamax will be docking straight all three Tanzanian ports!
 
Grand expansion for Mombasa, Lamu, inland depots



The ambitious expansion plan of 2012 has made the Port of Mombasa the biggest in East and Central Africa.

It is currently ranked fifth in Africa in terms of cargo volume after Port Said in Egypt, Durban in South Africa, Tanger Med in Morocco and Alexandria in Egypt.

The Kenya Ports Authority management is undertaking huge infrastructure projects within the Port of Mombasa, Lamu Port, Shimoni Port and the Kisumu Port.

Lamu Port’s berth Number 1 and Kisumu Port’s Sh33 billion facelift are also awaiting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official opening.

In Mombasa, Phase II of the Second Container Terminal (CT2) is 40 per cent complete since construction began in February 2019.

Toyo Construction Co Ltd of Japan is undertaking Phase II of CT2.

In an earlier interview, KPA Managing Director Dr Daniel Manduku said completion of Phase II of the Second Container Terminal will increase Mombasa port's container handling capacity by more than one million Total Equivalent Units (TEUs).
Phase I of the Second Container Terminal, which was commissioned in 2016, can handle 550,000 TEUs, whereas Phase II can handle 450,000.

Last year, the Port of Mombasa handled 1.2 million TEUs and it aims to handle 1.4 million TEUs by the end of this year.
In September this year, the port already had handled 1.06 million TEUs (containers) compared to last year’s 957,568 TEUs within the same period — a 10.7 per cent increase.

“Going by our daily handling of 3,500 TEUs and 4,000 TEUs, simple arithmetic tells us that we might even surpass 1.4 million TEUs in 2019. We are optimistic that we shall surpass our target for this year," Manduku said.
According to KPA’s 30-year (2018-2047) Master Plan, Mombasa Port will be handling about 10 million containers annually within three decades.

Manduku said Mombasa Port has been growing steadily in cargo throughput and container traffic for the last decade.
“By the year 2027, we are looking to handle 2.9 million TEUs, 5.5 million TEUs in 2037 and 9.8 million TEUs in 2047,” Manduku said.

To boost Coast tourism, Mombasa port is also building a Sh350 million Cruise Ship Terminal at Berth Number 1 within the port.
The Cruise Ship Terminal will have an immigration centre, a hotel and accommodation facilities and other amenities. It is 95 per cent complete.

It is expected to be opened in December.

The terminal will allow the simultaneous berthing of two Oasis-class cruise ships, the world's largest.
South of Mombasa, the KPA management is developing the Sh30 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, which will have additional berths at Mombasa Port.

“We shall also expand and modernise infrastructure, specifically the construction of new berths to the west at the Port of Mombasa,” he said.

KPA is also developing an oil- handling facility by relocating Kipevu Oil Terminal to a more suitable location to allow for expansion.
Meantime, Lamu Port will have new berths for general cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk.

The first Lamu berth has been completed. The first commercial vessel is expected to dock next month.

Manduku says trans-shipment business for Kenya has grown over the last few years.

This year, KPA had projected to 86,255 TEUs of transhipment cargo at Mombasa, but within the first nine months, it had already handled 153,327 TEUs.

“The Port of Mombasa has performed well in trans-shipment cargo. However, we are banking on Lamu Port to be the biggest trans-shipment port in the region,” Manduku said.

The Lamu port will have a capacity of 76 million tons by the year 2047.

Manduku said Lamu port has very attractive traffic regimes for shipping companies and aggressive marketing strategies to ensure it can compete with other ports of the world.

In Nairobi, Manduku said the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi was revamped and its capacity increased to 450,000 TEUs annually.

“Following construction and operationalisation of the SGR, the use of cargo trains has greatly increased traffic to the ICDN, it is recommended the facility’s capacity be expanded to one million TEUs annually,” he said.

The ort boss said container volumes ferried by the SGRareprojected to increase to 732,000 TEUs in 2022, 909,000 TEUs in 2027, 1.33 million TEUs in 2037 and 2.20 million TEUs in 2047.

'Plans are underway to put up other ICDs proposed to be near major economic and logistics centres and national borders ," Manduku said.

Remember, Kenya is an integral part in the belt and road initiative. Our economic designs aren't meant to spite neighbors. Ours are grand long term investments that will center Kenya and the region at large.



Geza Ulole said:
As if Dar port is not being deepened to receive bigger ships directly! Keep dreaming! ati transhipment for cargo to Dar, Tanga and Zanzibar! I hope JPM sees this and takes action!



LAPSSET won't be successful cause it aims to inflict more costs to neighbors instead of lowering the costs. Imagine cargo for Tanga port is be collected at Lamu port instead of Mombasa port if at all to the case! Just like the way u lost Uganda pipeline, u will also end up empty hands as Magufuli has seen greedy motives and acted accordingly, those post panamax will be docking straight all three Tanzanian ports!
Click to expand...
Huyu mzee Blood Pressure itamuua! 😂 😂
 
Mekatilili said:
Remember, Kenya is an integral part in the belt and road initiative. Our economic designs aren't meant to spite neighbors. Ours are grand long term investments that will center Kenya and the region at large.



If so, does that mean post panamax ships with cargo to Tanzania n her neighbor won't dock at Dar port even after massive expansion? Wacha usjinga!
 
Geza Ulole said:
As if Dar port is not being deepened to receive bigger ships directly! Keep dreaming! ati transhipment for cargo to Dar, Tanga and Zanzibar! I hope JPM sees this and takes action!



LAPSSET won't be successful cause it aims to inflict more costs to neighbors instead of lowering the costs. Imagine cargo for Tanga port is be collected at Lamu port instead of Mombasa port if at all to the case! Just like the way u lost Uganda pipeline, u will also end up empty hands as Magufuli has seen greedy motives and acted accordingly, those post panamax will be docking straight all three Tanzanian ports!
Click to expand...
Kha!!naona siku hz umekua mdogo km piriton....una haha kweli jomba, yani bila ya bagamoyo sahauni kabisa meli kubwa kubwa tanzania
 
