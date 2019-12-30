Ladies pls be wise

Dear Ladies.....

He won’t use condoms, yo use pills. why? Because he wants it natural?
( Think of ovarian cancer and infertility ).

He gets you pregnant, you have aborted like 5 times 😢 why? Because he is not ready. 😢 Grow up.

He is tired of natural place for copulation, He moves to your ass saying its tighter, then you begin to leak and smell. why? because you want to please and not loose him. 😢 Grow up.

You have been wearing his engagement ring for close to 4yrs, He is not wearing any.. why? because he has promised you marriage 😢 Grow up.

My sister,
He wants a blow job yet he won’t give you head. why? because he feels you are not so clean there 😢 Grow up

My sister,
You dress half naked thinking you look sexy and hot, He isn’t complaining but he has more cloths on. Don’t be surprised when he takes a more decent girl home. GROW UP LADY.

A guy dumps you, you wanna pay him back and all you could do is to sleep with his friend?
and you think this is pay back? Hahahaha
MY SISTER GROW UP 😢

You think getting pregnant for him will make him marry you? GROW UP GIRL

You will become a single mama with No Job, No means of feeding your Baby and yourself so, you leave junior with Grandma and you go back to the Hustling field, then you begin to say, "MEN Are Wicked!"
Whose fault?
Please ladies, be wise!
You know you deserve better than this.
Be Real, Be Wise..

AM I COMMUNICATING HERE????
 
Bongoz wengi Ni wachovu Sana wa kuandika kingereza japo humu jf waliosoma Ni wengi Sana kuliko ambao hawajasoma.

Let me go to the Swahili thread where majority of Tanzanians Comment. I'be back later to see more replies.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
