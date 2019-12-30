Ladies pls be wise

Dear Ladies.....He won’t use condoms, yo use pills. why? Because he wants it natural?( Think of ovarian cancer and infertility ).He gets you pregnant, you have aborted like 5 timeswhy? Because he is not ready.Grow up.He is tired of natural place for copulation, He moves to your ass saying its tighter, then you begin to leak and smell. why? because you want to please and not loose him.Grow up.You have been wearing his engagement ring for close to 4yrs, He is not wearing any.. why? because he has promised you marriageGrow up.My sister,He wants a blow job yet he won’t give you head. why? because he feels you are not so clean thereGrow upMy sister,You dress half naked thinking you look sexy and hot, He isn’t complaining but he has more cloths on. Don’t be surprised when he takes a more decent girl home. GROW UP LADY.A guy dumps you, you wanna pay him back and all you could do is to sleep with his friend?and you think this is pay back? HahahahaMY SISTER GROW UPYou think getting pregnant for him will make him marry you? GROW UP GIRLYou will become a single mama with No Job, No means of feeding your Baby and yourself so, you leave junior with Grandma and you go back to the Hustling field, then you begin to say, "MEN Are Wicked!"Whose fault?Please ladies, be wise!You know you deserve better than this.Be Real, Be Wise..AM I COMMUNICATING HERE????