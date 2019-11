Kwanini ATCL wahudumu wa Ndege ni wazungu, Wachina na Wakorea?

Something need to be done by somebody to turn around the history of failure that has live with this corporation for years.

1. Kwikwete au Mkapa wafanywe CEO - waonyeshe kuwa they can manage at least on thing in their entire lives successfuly. Kuna haja ya wao kuonyesha kuwa ingawa hawakufanikiwa sana kuyalinda, kuyakuza makampuni mengine - Hili wataonyesha umahiri wao.



2. ATC iongozwe na board of Business Executives from different successful organisations .

3. ATC sio lazima iwepo. Tuifute - na ATC wanunue share kwenye makampuni ya ndege yaliyofanikiwa.



4. Tatizo la ATC sio serice standards ziko chini mno, hata shrika lenyewe liko chini.