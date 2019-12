Kwa hoja zangu hizi inawekana kweli mvua ya gharika haikunyesha dunia nzima, wataalamu wa maandiko na historia mnikosoe.

WRITING OF THE TORAH

What Did Happen; i.e. The Truth

According to religious tradition, everything found in the Torah (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy) was given by God to Moses, some at Mount Sinai and some at the Tabernacle. This dictation and recording resulted in the Torah we have today. No serious, unbiased religious scholar believes that the Torah was written by Moses during the period of the Exodus. Read about the Documentary Hypothesis Those five books contain over 100,000 English words. If Moses wrote in Cuneiform, the only form of writing known in that area in that era, it would have taken over 5,000,000 characters to represent the books of the Torah.Here is what the cuneiform symbol for “head” looks like:The symbol represents an Old Assyrian version of the early 2nd millennium, as adopted into Hittite. Early 2nd millennium is about the time Moses would have been transcribing God’s words.For reinforcement of how difficult writing in cuneiform is, here is a section of the peace treaty between Hattusa and Ramses II, circa 1250 BCE.The photo represents the state of the art of writing in 1200 BCE. Note the thickness of the “tablet”. Very thick in order to prevent breakage as it is transported via ox cart over bumpy roads no doubt. Think how many similar tablets Moses would have had to produce. Think of the problems of transporting these back to Canaan given the massive weight and size of the thousands of “tablets”. There can be little doubt that Moses would have had to write in some form of Cuneiform given the state of writing at the time he recorded God’s words.Now then, upon what did Moses record these words? Writing in wet clay with a stylus was the method of writing in that era. To make the writing permanent, the clay had to be fired. But Moses didn’t have access to clay, only sand. He didn’t have a kiln to fire the clay into solid tablets that could be transported either.The accumulation of these tablets would have added tons to the transportation burden.How were these writings preserved during the 40 years?We don’t have the stones containing words written by God himself onto stone (IE, the 10 commandments), but somehow we have managed to keep intact the entire texts of the Torah? We have apparently been able to preserve God’s word on how to make Aron’s breastplate:Exodus 28:15Those stones survived long enough to be translated. But where are they now? Thousands of tons of writings created by icon Moses and not a one of these holy stones, words from the mouth of God himself, none of them survived?The Children of Israel couldn’t even keep track of the two most sacred stone tablets written by the finger of their God. How then, did they ever maintain, intact, thousands of stone-like tablets of Cuneiform scrawled upon by Moses?. When and by whom and where were they translated? Why don’t we have ANY of them now?The Torah describes events that occur AFTER Moses could have written them – including his own death! (Deuteronomy 34:7)Most of the time, the authors of the Torah use Moses’ name in third person; e.g. “… the Lord said unto Moses …” There are a few instances where the phrase “… the Lord said unto me…” is used. So, it is obvious that it was not some kind of stylistic approach to use the third person because it is not done exclusively. This is more evidence that the Torah was not written by Moses and that Exodus cannot be true because of its’ own internal contradictions.From the NOVA series, The Bibles Buried Secrets , read what Carol Meyers, an archeologist and professor of religion at Duke University, has to say about the significance of the Moses narrative in ancient times, the role it plays in American history, and why it continues to resonate with us today. VERY INTERESTING – CLICK HERE! Summary, in case you don’t follow the link: Canaanites went to Egypt for a variety of reasons. They were generally assimilated—after a generation or two they became Egyptians. There is almost no evidence that those people left. But there are one or two Egyptian documents that record the flight of a handful of people who had been brought to Egypt for one reason or other and who didn’t want to stay there.There you have it. Some Egyptians, originally from Canaan, left Egypt to return home; THAT IS YOUR EXODUS.