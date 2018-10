Kumbukumbu ya miaka 50 kifo cha Abdul Sykes: Fikra ya kuasisi TANU kutoka Burma, 1945

laptop90 said: Syke nani bana usitutoe kwenye mstari wa kumbukizi ya mwalimu na utekaji wa manji, mkumbuke kimya nyumbani na mkeo. Click to expand...

Umeuliza swali zuri nanilakini sijui kwa nini umehitimisha kwa matusi.Nakuwekea hapo chini jibu la swali lako. ''i nani,'' kupitia kalamu yamwanae''...as the eldest child, growing up in the 50s and 60s, I was privileged to witness with awe and amazement the ins and outs of the endless stream of visitors, arriving at awkward hours at times. Some of them were unknown to him, but they would be coming to our home from upcountry as referrals by those who knew my father. It was often inconvenient when it came to lodging, but at our home nobody was ever turned away. This is how we always had visitors of all races, calibre and background. But what has really stayed within my memory was frequent arrival of the leadership echelons of the pre - independence era, the tribal chiefs and the leaders of the budding nationalist movements, trade unions and other government staff. Hence, courtesy to my father’s fame and hospitality, I grew up to be no stranger to the famous tribal chiefs and royalty as I greeted and attended to the dignitaries who came home regularly. Such high profile frequent guests includedfrom Moshi,from Iringa,from Usukuma,from Tabora,from Nzega,fromandfrom Morogoro among others...I remember among the chiefs, was the one and only woman -from Kasulu Kibondo. ''''...most memorable to me were great men such asto name but a few...''''...top most in my mind as a child was. His home coming was always an event and there would be silent murmurs of “is coming or has arrived.” For me that signalled my main task as I was always asked to make breakfast of tea and eggs whenever he arrived from St Francis Secondary School in Pugu where he taught. I in fact have a more or less vivid childish memory of him actually taking up temporary residence at our Stanley Street home after he resigned from St. Francis, while his committed friends, that is baba and Dossa Aziz, were looking for a place for him to stay...''Huyu ndiyeambae nimeandika kitabu cha maisha yake na tumeamua kumuadhimisha katika kumbukumbu ya miaka 50 toka afariki dunia tarehe 12 Oktoba, 1968.Ni bahati mbaya sana kuwa tatizo la Mo Dewji limetokea kipindi hiki.Ikiwa hili jambo limekukera hii ni bahati mbaya sana kwako kwani hakuna aliyechagua tarehe za kufa hawa wazalendo walioshirikiana katika kuunda TANU na kupigania uhuru wa Tanganyika.Kadi ya TANU No. 1 niNo. 2s na No. 3Nimekuwa nikialikwa kufanya vipindi vya radio na TV kwa miaka mingi kumuadhimishaatika Nyerere Day.Unaweza kuvisikiliza vipindi hivi hapa: www.mohammedsaid.com