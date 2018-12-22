Kumbe Jarida La The Economist Sometimes Linaweza Kuandika Jambo Jema Kuhusu Tanzania!, Lamsifu Ifakara Health Institute Kwa Utafiti wa Malaria Afrika.


Wanabodi,

Mimi ni subscriber wa hili jarida linalotoka weekly, siku zote likiandika chochote kuhusu Tanzania, huwa linaandika only the negatives tuu ya nchi yetu, rais wetu na serikali yetu, hivyo mimi kama Mtanzania Mzalendo, kiukweli nakereka. Mfano rais Magufuli na serikali yake wanafanya makubwa, licha ya utajiri mkubwa wa madini na maliasili wa nchi yetu, na umasikini uliotopea wa wananchi wetu, na makusanyo yetu yote ya ndani, hayatoshi hata kukidhi mahitaji yetu ya kibajeti hali inayoifanya bajeti yetu siku zote kuwa ni bajeti tegemezi kwa wahisani, misaada na mikopo, lakini rais Magufuli kwa utashi wake, tena bila fedha hizo kuidhinishwa na Bunge, kwa ushujaa mkubwa aliamua kununua ndege kwa cash money kutoka fedha zetu za ndani, na kuifanya Tanzania kuwa nchi ya tatu barani Afrika kumiliki ndege kubwa ya kifahari ya dreamliner, na labda Tanzania ndio nchi ya kwanza duniani kununua ndege kubwa kwa cash money, haya ni maendeleo makubwa ambayo jarida la the economist walipaswa kuyaona na kuyaangazia,kuhusu uchumi wa Tanzania, utajiri wa Tanzania, umasikini wa watu wetu maamuzi ya kishujaa ya viongozi wetu katika kugharimia miradi mikubwa ya kimaendeleo, ambapo japo wananchi wa hali ya chini wanazidi kupigika, lakini in a long run faida wataiona.

Rais Magufuli amefanya utashi mkubwa wa kisiasa kutekeleza miradi mikubwa ya kimaendeleo ikiwemo ujenzi wa reli ya kisasa ya SGR, Mradi wa umeme wa Stigler Gorje, miradi mikubwa ya miundombinu ya mabarabara na madaraja zikiwemo barabara za juu kwa juu, ni maendeleo makubwa ambayo the economist walipaswa kuyaona na kuyaangazia lakini wapi, wao kila siku ni negatives tuu na negativity.

Leo kwa mara ya kwanza, nimeshuhudia jarida hili la the economist likizungumzia kitu positive kuhusu Tanzania
Combating tropical disease Scanning mosquitoes with infrared light could help to control malaria
Their spectra are full of valuable information

Print edition | Science and technology
Dec 18th 2018
Malaria killed 435,000 people last year, most of them in Africa. The parasite that causes the illness is carried by females of some, but not all, species of mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles. An insect becomes infected by biting an infected human being. Over the course of ten to 12 days, the parasites then multiply inside her. Once this has happened she transmits them with her bite.

The threat posed by an individual mosquito thus depends on its species, sex and age. Knowing these for lots of local insects gives a better idea of where, when and how to intervene in a particular place. If the locals are, for example, of a species that prefers to bite people inside houses, or to rest indoors after feeding, fumigating household interiors is the best approach. If not, it may be better to locate and disrupt breeding sites, using aerial spraying.

Sex is easy to determine. Males have bushy mouths—in essence, beards. Females do not. Determining species and age, though, is slow and laborious. dna must be sequenced. Bodies must be dissected under microscopes. Chemical analyses must be performed. Laboratories in Britain and Tanzania are therefore testing an alternative—infrared spectroscopy.

Mario González-Jiménez, a chemist at the University of Glasgow, uses a diamond and a piece of steel that act as a hammer and anvil, crushing the mosquito to be analysed. The infrared light is then provided by a laser. With the insect duly splattered across one facet of the diamond, this laser is shone through the crystal onto it. The light reflected back out of the crystal by the insect’s remains is run through a spectroscope for analysis.

Part of the incident light will have been absorbed by various chemicals in the mosquito—particularly chitin (a structural carbohydrate), proteins and lipids in the animal’s cuticle. This absorption shows up in the reflected light’s spectrum as an absence of certain frequencies. These absences are called Fraunhofer lines, after the German physicist who discovered them two centuries ago. Particular molecules create particular patterns of Fraunhofer lines, as the missing light energy has been absorbed to drive the vibrations of atomic bonds within those molecules.

Properly analysed, Fraunhofer lines provide information about the exact chemical make-up of whatever is reflecting the light. Their patterns in spectra therefore correspond to the different chemistries of species, sexes and ages. That permits the construction of a library, with which unknown insects can be compared.

Diamond geezers
That, at least, is the theory. Dr González-Jiménez is trying to put it into practice. His methods are now 83% accurate at recognising species, and close to 100% accurate at recognising age. He and his colleagues are also using the process to try to determine how resistant the now-dead insect being examined would have been to insecticides.

What works in a laboratory in a Scottish city might not, though, work in the African countryside. The person in charge of testing that out is Fredros Okumu, science director of the Ifakara Health Institute, a Tanzanian organisation. Ifakara runs Mosquito City, a research facility in the Kilombero River valley. Mosquito City’s buzzing, whining “biospheres” mimic local field conditions, even down to banana plants and goats. Besides testing the equipment, Dr Okumu and his team are also trying to extend the range of data that mosquito spectra can provide, including into the way the insects behave. Some mosquitoes, for example, feed only on people. Others dine as well on chickens, cows and goats.
This is all valuable information. But it will be much more valuable if it can be gathered easily in the field. Engineers at Glasgow are therefore working on a laser optimised to emit light at the frequencies best suited for analysing mosquitoes. Meanwhile, those at Ifakara are experimenting with shoebox-sized versions of the apparatus that can be taken into the countryside. Their aim is eventually to shrink this to something the size of a mobile phone. That could shine a whole new light on the problem of malaria.
This article appeared in the Science and technology section of the print edition under the headline"Learning the lines"

Kumbe hawa jamaa wanaweza kuandika something positive kuhusu Tanzania, kwa nini haindiki mazuri yetu, kila siku ni mabaya tuu.

Pascal
mkuu Pascal Mayalla hayo uliyoyakubali ambayo The Economist wamesema leo kuhusu AFYA na ukichanganya yale uliyoyaona yaliyopita ambayo ni negative kwako kwamba hawa jamaa wako kinyume na hali halisi... sasa utambue kuwa The Economist huwa ni tofauti na vijarida uchwara kama vya kina MSIBA. hivyo basi wanachokisema na kukianika ujue wameshakifanyia tathmini 100% wenye kuumia na taarifa wataumia wenye kufaidika watafaidika.
 
Kama muandishi nguli fuatilia nani mfadhiri wa hiyo research centre ya maleria....na nani atakua na haki miliki ya uvumbuzi......wakati cc tuko bzy kununua ndege cash wakati ata maricani unaendesha credit economy ili kuezesha "mutplyer" effect ya uchumi
 
"Kumbe hawa jamaa wanaweza kuandika something positive kuhusu Tanzania, kwa nini haindiki mazuri yetu, kila siku ni mabaya tuu."

Mkuu heshima yako, nakuelewa sana katika uandishi wako na namna unavyofatilia mambo mbalimbal kuhusu nchi hii, ila kwenye ukweli acha waseme ukweli na watupashe sawasawa,
kwasababu tunafurahia kusifiwa pekee bila kupokea changamoto za kukosolewa.

Binafsi sijaona uongo wowote hapo katika maandiko yao.
 
hata hivyo nimesoma humu JF kuna memba mmoja katoa news kwamba tujiandae na kibano cha kufungiwa misaada je ni kweli?
 
Ukweli unabaki kuwa ukweli. Ni mbaya kwa asiyeupenda na mzuri kwa anaeupenda.
= mfadhili

Hivi hizo shule mlienda kujifundisha ujinga?
 
Waandishi mpo biased sana. Nani anasimamia hizo tafiti za Malaria hapo Ifakara Health Institute?

Tunafahamu kutaja jina lililo nyuma ya tafiti hizo ni muhali sana kwenu na inawawia vigumu sana.

Wacheni hizo.

Hongera na pongezi zote za tafiti hizi za malaria zinazoendeshwa IHI zimuendee Dr. Salim Abdallah ambae ni Executive Director wa Ifakara Health Institute.

Na hii siyo tafiti ya kwanza, zipo nyingi mbona hamziandiki mpaka aje The Economist?
 
