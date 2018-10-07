Kuelekea uchaguzi mkuu wa Cameroon mtandao waanza kusumbua

Baadhi ya maeneo ya nchi ya Cameroon yapata tatizo la kukatika kwa mawasiliano



> Matukio haya yametokea ikiwa taifa hilo linaelekea kwenye uchaguzi na kuzua hofu ya kuzimwa kwa Mtandao siku ya uchaguzi na baada



> Hata hivyo Serikali iliwahakikishia Wananchi kuwa mtandao hautazimwa wakati wa uchaguzi





========



Parts of Cameroon experienced unstable mobile telephone network and Internet access on Sunday, raising fears that the government would shutdown the Internet with a view to managing the election results despite earlier assurances of no Internet blockade during the electoral period



The Citizen