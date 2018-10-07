Kuelekea uchaguzi mkuu wa Cameroon mtandao waanza kusumbua

- Joined
Baadhi ya maeneo ya nchi ya Cameroon yapata tatizo la kukatika kwa mawasiliano
> Matukio haya yametokea ikiwa taifa hilo linaelekea kwenye uchaguzi na kuzua hofu ya kuzimwa kwa Mtandao siku ya uchaguzi na baada
> Hata hivyo Serikali iliwahakikishia Wananchi kuwa mtandao hautazimwa wakati wa uchaguzi
Parts of Cameroon experienced unstable mobile telephone network and Internet access on Sunday, raising fears that the government would shutdown the Internet with a view to managing the election results despite earlier assurances of no Internet blockade during the electoral period
The Citizen
