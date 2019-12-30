Kudadadeki!! Kenya kinara, yaongoza ukanda wote huu kwa silimia 74% za michongo/deals

Jameni dah! Wakenya bana....ila ndio kama hivyo kujituma kwa kufa mtu, hamna kuachia, kupambana kama wasemavyo mashemeji zangu Waluhya umundu khu mundu, yaani kha! Lini majirani wataamka huu usingizi, kunao walituambia mwakani ndio wataamka, yaani kesho kutwa...
Sema hii inatia huruma, tusishabikie sana kuwaona hawa majirani wameganda hivi, tuwasaidie kuamka, ila walivyo wagumu na wabishi
Kenya has this year dominated the deals landscape in East Africa, accounting for 71 percent of all deals and cementing Nairobi’s status as the regional business hub.
Analysis of the region’s deals by investment advisory firm I & M Burbidge Capital for the 11 months to November shows Kenya accounted for 74 of the 104 deals. The other countries included in the survey are Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Ethiopia.
The total disclosed value of the deals — although a sizeable number of dealmakers do not disclose the financial value — stood at Sh163.1 billion ($1.62 billion), compared to Sh148 billion ($1.47 billion) in 2018, when there were 67 deals concluded by the end of November.
“Interestingly, 62 percent of all disclosed deals in the year-to-date are private equity transactions (64 deals), although, by value, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions edge private equity transactions by about 45 per cent,” said I & M Burbidge Capital chief executive Edward Burbidge.
“The highest volume of deals year-to-date has been recorded in the financial services (22 percent), agribusiness (13 percent) and the energy, oil and gas sectors (11 percent).”

The biggest deal of the year was done in January, where Indonesian oil giant Medco Energi struck a Sh51.7 billion deal to buy a 100 percent stake in Londo- listed Ophir Energy, which held a long-standing interest in Kenya until 2016 when it announced it was exiting oil exploration investments at the Coast-based Block L9.
In total, mergers and acquisitions, whose value was disclosed, were worth Sh69.82 billion ($693.4 million), while private equity (PE) deals were valued at Sh48.2 billion ($478.8 million).
Of concern though is the continued dearth of deals in the capital markets, which include initial public offerings, bonds and commercial papers, especially in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), which is the region’s largest bourse.
In the 11 months, the region saw bond issues valued at just Sh4.9 billion ($48.4 million), and commercial papers worth Sh503.5 million ($5 million).
PE firms making exits have more often opted to sell to fellow venture capitalists rather than use the region’s stock markets as an exit avenue.
Last week, outgoing Capital Markets Authority Chief Executive Paul Muthaura lamented the fact that the NSE has missed out on the tide of a vibrant private transactions environment over the last decade, with many PE funds currently at the exit stage of their investments.
Corporate bond issuances have also been affected by investor fears over the safety of funds following the high profile collapse of two banks in Kenya in 2015 and 2016 that went down with billions on bondholder funds.


Jameni dah! Wakenya bana....ila ndio kama hivyo kujituma kwa kufa mtu, hamna kuachia, kupambana kama wasemavyo mashemeji zangu Waluhya umundu khu mundu, yaani kha! Lini majirani wataamka huu usingizi, kunao walituambia mwakani ndio wataamka, yaani kesho kutwa...
Sema hii inatia huruma, tusishabikie sana kuwaona hawa majirani wameganda hivi, tuwasaidie kuamka, ila walivyo wagumu na wabishi
Njoo nikupe mahindi mazuri meupe.... Achana na hizo yellow maize..
 
Jameni dah! Wakenya bana....ila ndio kama hivyo kujituma kwa kufa mtu, hamna kuachia, kupambana kama wasemavyo mashemeji zangu Waluhya umundu khu mundu, yaani kha! Lini majirani wataamka huu usingizi, kunao walituambia mwakani ndio wataamka, yaani kesho kutwa...
Sema hii inatia huruma, tusishabikie sana kuwaona hawa majirani wameganda hivi, tuwasaidie kuamka, ila walivyo wagumu na wabishi
Mwakani ni mwaka mbaya sana Kwa kenya

Ningependa kuona idadi kamili ya dili za Tz, usije ukapata zao ndio chache zaidi ya Ethiopia, Rwanda na Uganda.
Yaani leo ndio nimeanza kuwaelewa kwanini huwa wanaogopa ushindani dhidi ya Wakenya, ndio maana hutumia kila mbinu kubana chochote cha Kenya, licha ya jitihada zote hizo bado tunawapelekesha.
Nahisi utawala wao huwa wanashauriwa siku wataachia Wakenya, watafunikwa kote kote, kwa maana hiyo imewabidi wabane tu.
Waliibuka na wimbo wa viwanda, wenyewe ukafa kifo cha mende, wakaja na wimbo wa ndege, zikaishia kusakwa na mkulima wa SA, leo hii sijui kitu gani kingine wanachokiimba.
Hawa hudhani maendeleo hufanywa kwa tarumbeta za kupandishana mzuka, hawajui siri ni kila mmoja kwenye kiwango chake ajitume, ila sema ujamaa uliwalemaza sana, wapo wapo tu sku ziende.
 
Yaani leo ndio nimeanza kuwaelewa kwanini huwa wanaogopa ushindani dhidi ya Wakenya, ndio maana hutumia kila mbinu kubana chochote cha Kenya, licha ya jitihada zote hizo bado tunawapelekesha.
Nahisi utawala wao huwa wanashauriwa siku wataachia Wakenya, watafunikwa kote kote, kwa maana hiyo imewabidi wabane tu.
Waliibuka na wimbo wa viwanda, wenyewe ukafa kifo cha mende, wakaja na wimbo wa ndege, zikaishia kusakwa na mkulima wa SA, leo hii sijui kitu gani kingine wanachokiimba.
Hawa hudhani maendeleo hufanywa kwa tarumbeta za kupandishana mzuka, hawajui siri ni kila mmoja kwenye kiwango chake ajitume, ila sema ujamaa uliwalemaza sana, wapo wapo tu sku ziende.
Duh nilivyofika Kenya kucheki raia wenu nilichoka.... Mtu akiwaona mnavyojimwambafai humu anaweza kusema Kenya ni kama bondeni hivi... Lakini kiukweli maisha ya raia wenu yanatia huruma kwakweli...sure nakwambia.
 
spencer Aibu: Mkenya atumia rasilimali za Tanzania kutamka viko Kenya Kenyan News and Politics 26
Mekatilili Half of Tanzanians living in ‘multidimensional poverty’ Kenyan News and Politics 36
joto la jiwe Jeshi la Ethiopia laingia Kenya na kuua wakenya Kenyan News and Politics 197
Geza Ulole Kenya yapewa msaada wa chakula na Umoja wa Falme za Kiarabu (Imirati) Kenyan News and Politics 134
Geza Ulole Kenya yapewa msaada wa chakula na China Kenyan News and Politics 14
Aibu: Mkenya atumia rasilimali za Tanzania kutamka viko Kenya
Half of Tanzanians living in ‘multidimensional poverty’
Jeshi la Ethiopia laingia Kenya na kuua wakenya
Kenya yapewa msaada wa chakula na Umoja wa Falme za Kiarabu (Imirati)
Kenya yapewa msaada wa chakula na China

