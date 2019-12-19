KQ continues to pile up losses like no one's business

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
21,798
Points
2,000
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
21,798 2,000
Kenya Airways issues profit warning

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it anticipates 25 per cent or more lower earnings for the period ending December 31, 2019 when compared to 2018, pointing to wider losses this year despite several cost cutting measures by the carrier.

In a notice signed by Kenya Airways Board Chair Michael Joseph, the troubled airline blamed the performance on stiff competition.

“Although Kenya Airways realized improved revenue growth in the year, profitability was constrained by the increased competition in the airline area of operations, which, in turn, has increased pressure on pricing in order to remain competitive,” he said.

“In addition, the adoption of new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 rules in 2019, has required significant adjustments to both the profit and loss statements and balance sheets for the current financial year,” he added.

The profit warning means that KQ will report a net loss greater than the Ksh7.5 billion ($75 million) that was recorded in December 2018 when higher costs offset a jump in revenue.

The troubled airline has been making efforts to improve earnings after several years of posting losses.

Fuel, personnel and cost of aircraft have been identified among the top three drivers of KQ’s expenses, contributing to about two-thirds of the operating costs.

Earlier this year, the board had announced that KQ - which is 48.9 per cent government-owned and 7.8 per cent by Air France-KLM - plans to double its fleet over the next five years if they can find the right financial structure.

Following the resignation announcement by outgoing CEO Sebastian Mikosz earlier this year, the airline on Monday appointed Jambojet chief executive Allan Kilavuka to fill the seat in an acting capacity.

Mr Kilavuka's appointment is effective January 1, 2020.

Mr Mikosz, to the shock of many, opted out of the top job before the expiry of his contract that was to end in June next year citing personal reasons.

The Polish national used strategies such as fleet expansion, addition of new routes and collaboration with African airlines in hopes of turning around KQ's performance.

Source: Daily Nation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Geza Ulole SGR Kenya continues to mint loss like no one's business Kenyan News and Politics 18
spencer TANZANIA has signalled continuity of its development parh with more projects in the 2020/21 fin-year. Kenyan News and Politics 15
Sinister Mombasa Port continues to record incredible cargo handling statistics Kenyan News and Politics 3
Geza Ulole Kenya continues to dream on BRI Kenyan News and Politics 0
Geza Ulole Desperate broke Kenya continues to scavenging for IMF debt to finance her budget Kenyan News and Politics 18
Similar threads
SGR Kenya continues to mint loss like no one's business
TANZANIA has signalled continuity of its development parh with more projects in the 2020/21 fin-year.
Mombasa Port continues to record incredible cargo handling statistics
Kenya continues to dream on BRI
Desperate broke Kenya continues to scavenging for IMF debt to finance her budget

Forum statistics

Threads 1,369,177
Members 522,134
Posts 33,437,901

FOLLOW US

Top