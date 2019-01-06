Korea ya kaskazini ndo namba moja inaongoza kuwa na nyambizi nyingi duniani kushinda hata USA, CHINA, na URUSI

- Joined
- Oct 17, 2016
- Messages
- 3,243
- Likes
- 3,406
- Points
- 280
- Age
- 34
kimsboy
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2016
3,243 3,406 280
Kwa mujibu wa mtandao wa globalfirepower korea ya kaskazini ndo inaongoza kwa kua na submarine kali na nyingi kuliko nchi yoyote ile
1 North korea 73
2 CHINA 66
3 USA. 62
4 RUSSIA. 33
5 IRAN. 17
6.JAPAN 16
7.INDIA. 16
8 SKO. 10
9 TURKEY 11
10 COL. 11
11 GRE. 10
12 UKD. 10
13 FRA. 8
14 ALG. 8
15 ITA. 6
16 GER. 6
17 AUS. 6
18 ISRAEL 6
Link: Total Submarine Strength by Country
Source: www.globalfirepower.com
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
1 North korea 73
2 CHINA 66
3 USA. 62
4 RUSSIA. 33
5 IRAN. 17
6.JAPAN 16
7.INDIA. 16
8 SKO. 10
9 TURKEY 11
10 COL. 11
11 GRE. 10
12 UKD. 10
13 FRA. 8
14 ALG. 8
15 ITA. 6
16 GER. 6
17 AUS. 6
18 ISRAEL 6
Link: Total Submarine Strength by Country
Source: www.globalfirepower.com
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app