Korea ya kaskazini ndo namba moja inaongoza kuwa na nyambizi nyingi duniani kushinda hata USA, CHINA, na URUSI


kimsboy

kimsboy

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Oct 17, 2016
Messages
3,243
Likes
3,406
Points
280
Age
34
kimsboy

kimsboy

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2016
3,243 3,406 280
#1
Kwa mujibu wa mtandao wa globalfirepower korea ya kaskazini ndo inaongoza kwa kua na submarine kali na nyingi kuliko nchi yoyote ile

1 North korea 73

2 CHINA 66
3 USA. 62
4 RUSSIA. 33
5 IRAN. 17
6.JAPAN 16
7.INDIA. 16
8 SKO. 10
9 TURKEY 11
10 COL. 11
11 GRE. 10
12 UKD. 10
13 FRA. 8
14 ALG. 8
15 ITA. 6
16 GER. 6
17 AUS. 6
18 ISRAEL 6

Link: Total Submarine Strength by Country
Source: www.globalfirepower.com





Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
FRANC THE GREAT

FRANC THE GREAT

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
May 27, 2016
Messages
988
Likes
1,138
Points
180
FRANC THE GREAT

FRANC THE GREAT

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 27, 2016
988 1,138 180
#10
kimsboy said:
Kwa mujibu wa mtandao wa globalfirepower korea ya kaskazini ndo inaongoza kwa kua na submarine kali na nyingi kuliko nchi yoyote ile

1 North korea 73

2 CHINA 66
3 USA. 62
4 RUSSIA. 33
5 IRAN. 17
6.JAPAN 16
7.INDIA. 16
8 SKO. 10
9 TURKEY 11
10 COL. 11
11 GRE. 10
12 UKD. 10
13 FRA. 8
14 ALG. 8
15 ITA. 6
16 GER. 6
17 AUS. 6
18 ISRAEL 6

Link: Total Submarine Strength by Country
Source: www.globalfirepower.com





Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Shukrani Kwa Taarifa Yako Mkuu Ila Naomba Nikusahihishe Kidogo:

Kwa Mujibu Wa Chanzo Hicho Ulichotoa Kuna Mpishano Wa Taarifa; Kule Inasema North Korea Anazo 86 Wakati Huku Umesema 73. Na Pia Nchi Zinazofuatia Pia Mpishano Huo Upo.

Pili Kwenye Kichwa Cha Habari Hapo Uliposema Kuwa 'Submarine Kali' Sidhani Kama Ni Sahihi Sababu Hata Chanzo Cha Hiyo Habari Kimeainisha Katika Utangulizi Kabla Ya Kuweka Hiyo Orodha! Soma Hapo Nilipozungushia Alama!
sdsfsfs-png.987703
 
The seer

The seer

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Jul 31, 2015
Messages
303
Likes
421
Points
80
The seer

The seer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 31, 2015
303 421 80
#15
kimsboy said:
Kwa mujibu wa mtandao wa globalfirepower korea ya kaskazini ndo inaongoza kwa kua na submarine kali na nyingi kuliko nchi yoyote ile

1 North korea 73

2 CHINA 66
3 USA. 62
4 RUSSIA. 33
5 IRAN. 17
6.JAPAN 16
7.INDIA. 16
8 SKO. 10
9 TURKEY 11
10 COL. 11
11 GRE. 10
12 UKD. 10
13 FRA. 8
14 ALG. 8
15 ITA. 6
16 GER. 6
17 AUS. 6
18 ISRAEL 6

Link: Total Submarine Strength by Country
Source: www.globalfirepower.com





Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Daaa sio kila taarifa unazozikuta google ziko sahihi.kwa staili hii utakuwa unarishwa matango poli kila siku.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Richard irakunda

Richard irakunda

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
1,356
Likes
1,134
Points
280
Richard irakunda

Richard irakunda

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 23, 2018
1,356 1,134 280
#16
yawezekana kweli wanazo nyingi lkn nadhani watakuwa wanazitumia kufanyia biashara na nchi vichwa ngumu kama iran na mpenda vya bei chee hapa EA

maama CIA wameshawai kubwe kuwa kuna uhusiano wa kibiashara kati ya north korea na dona katrii

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,246,109
Members 479,169
Posts 29,582,920

FOLLOW US