Kisumu to build 2,000 affordable houses in five years

Governor Nyong’o says houses will be constructed in partnership with national government

The Kisumu county government is working on an ambitious public housing project targeting at least 2,000 units to serve all income levels.



Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the houses will be constructed in partnership with the national government within five years.



The groundbreaking for the affordable housing project under President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big 4 Agenda will be done this financial year.



Kisumu county in collaboration with the national government has been undertaking infrastructure and planning projects in informal settlements in the lakeside city.



Nyong’o yesterday said the partnership is carried out under the Kenya Informal Settlement Programme (KISIP), a World Bank-funded project.



He said surveying and planning have been undertaken in Shauri Moyo, Shauri Yako, Swahili and Sangoro settlements in Muhoroni and Kaloleni within the city.



“We have managed to process more than 300 title deeds in the planned settlements which are ready for issuance. These title deeds will ensure property rights for the title holders,” Nyong’o said.



Bandani, Nyalenda and Obunga areas have benefited under KISIP. Residents enjoy newly paved access roads, sewer networks and high mast flood flights. The upgrade has improved access to health, security and housing.



“We are at advanced stages of negotiations for KISIP II. The negotiations should be concluded by the end of December this year,” Nyong’o said.



The second phase will feature intensive infrastructure development implemented in 13 settlements across the county.



The project, he said, will include construction of paved roads, sewer networks, floodlights, drainages and extension of water lines.



The areas to benefit are Ahero, Katito Sondu, Kondele, Migosi, Nyawita, Manyatta, Kiboswa, Shauri Yako, Bondeni, Chemelil, Shauri Moyo and Kibuye.



Nyong’o noted that the development of urban infrastructure and housing facilities is important in preparation to host the Africities Summit in 2021.



He said the county through the support of the KISIP and the World Bank has prepared the housing policy.



The policy recommends the establishment of the County Housing Fund and recognition of rural housing as the biggest component in county interventions.



“We will implement these recommendations by enacting the necessary legislation and making budgetary provisions for a concrete plan to develop housing facilities,” he said.



Nyong’o said his administration intends to provide land as equity to partners who will provide housing funding in public private partnerships. The county is also building a land bank that can be used to attract investors and for public projects.



The department of Lands, Housing and Urban Development had commissioned preparation of urban physical development plans for Ahero and Maseno towns.



"Today, I confirm that the process is complete and we have gazetted Maseno, Katito, Kombewa, Ahero and Muhoroni as towns. This new status will allow the towns to access urban development financing opportunities from development partners," Nyong'o said.



Kisumu has also put into place a Valid Valuation Roll. The draft valuation roll totaling to Sh 120billion of properties covers all rateable lands, both lease and/or freeholds in the county.



The county rating Bill has been prepared and is proceeding to the Assembly for discussions and adoption to enable operationalisation of the valuation roll by January 2020.



The Council of Governors and the Swedish government are jointly implementing a project dubbed‘Symbiocity’ in seven (7) counties.



Kisumu is one of the participating counties. We chose Ahero town as the project beneficiary of the 32 Million Shillings funding project.



The project quick win phase involved refurbishment of drainage channels, waste receptacles, training of environment champions and general monthly clean-ups.



The second phase currently underway called the change Project’ will include the refurbishment of the market structure, sanitation facilities, drainage works, recreation park and greening around the market.