Kisheria muswada huwa haupingwi mahakamani

Wanajamvi salaam.

Lengo langu siyo kuchallenge uwezo wa wanasheria wasomi waliopeleka kesi mahakamani kwa ajili ya kupinga muswada wa mabadiliko ya sheria ya vyama vya siasa.

Na niweke wazi pia kwamba sina maslahi yoyote kwenye hili swala mbali ya uananchi wangu na uelewa wangu wa kisheria tu wa mambo haya.

"A good lawyer is the one knows where to find law". Anonymous

1. The Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act ya 1994 sheria inayotoa muongozo wa jinsi ya kuenforce bill of rights yaani Ibara ya 12 hadi 29 ya katiba ya Jamhuri ya Muungano Wa Tanzania inasema kwamba mahakama kuu itatupilia mbali shauri lolote lililofunguliwa ambalo sheria imeliwekea utaratibu wa jinsi ya kurekebisha au kuredress.

2. Pia sheria hiyo hiyo inasema mahakama kuu itatupilia mbali kesi yoyote inayopinga muswada wa sheria eti kwa sababu tu muswada husika kama ukipita utaathiri haki zilizomo kwenye bill of rights yaani article 12 hadi 29 of URT Constitution.

Section 8 ya The Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act of 1994 herein bellow

"8.
-(1) The High Court shall have and may exercise original
jurisdiction-
(a) to hear and determine any application made by any
person in pursuance of section 4;
(b) to determine any question arising in the course of the
trial of any case which is referred to it in pursuance of
section 6, and may make such orders and give directions
as it may consider appropriate for the purposes of
enforcing or securing the enforcement of any of the
provisions of sections 12 to 29 of the constitution, to the
protection of which the person concerned is entitled.

(2) The High Court shall not exercise its powers under this
section if it is satisfied that adequate means of redress for the
contravention alleged are or have been available to the person
concerned under any other law, or that the application is merely
frivolous or vexations.

(3) The High Court shall dismiss every application brought
under this Act which it is satisfied is brought only on the grounds that
the provisions of sections 12 to 29 of the Constitution are likely to be
contravened by reason of proposals contained in any Bill which, at
the date of the application, has not become a law.
Cap. 310
R.E. 2002

(4) For the avoidance of doubt, the provisions of Part VII of
the Law Reform (Fatal Accidents and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act,
which relate to the procedure for and the power of the High Court to
issue prerogative orders, shall not apply for the purposes of obtaining
redress in respect of matters covered by this Act."

Kwa maoni yangu kesi hii iliyofunguliwa kupinga muswada wa mabadiliko ya sheria ya vyama vya kisiasa inaangukia hapa na inaweza kutupiliwa mbali kwa maana hiyo. Kwa sababu:

1. Vyama vya upinzani vinao uwezo wa kupeleka marekebisho ndani ya bunge au wabunge wengine na muswada huo ukaboreshwa kuredress the situation.

2. Itakuwa ni sawa na kupiga ramli kuamini kwamba muswada huu utapitishwa kama ulivyo na bunge na kwamba utatiwa saini na Rais na kuwa sheria.

Mwisho kama muswada ukipita na kuwa sheria unaweza kupingwa kirahisi mahakamani na vifungu vinavyokiuka haki za binadamu vikatupiliwa mbali. Zipo sheria nyingi sana ambazo vifungu vyake vilitangazwa kuwa batili na mahakama baada ya kupingwa mahakamani.

Nakaribisha mjadala na nipo tayari kukosolewa kwa hoja za kisheria.

Yaani unaamini hili Bunge litataacha kupitusha huo mswaada kama ulivyo?!
 
mbona wanauogopa sana
Wanauogopa kwakuwa una kwenda kunyonga haki zao kikatiba. Wewe huko kijijini unakoishi ukiambiwa kuna simba anazunguka usiku hapo,utatoka usiku kwenda kunya? Maana vijijini kwetu kote vyoo viko nje ya nje la kulala.

Natamani sana Lissu angekuwepo huu mswada unavyopitishwa.

Naamini pangechimbika.
 
Katiba inasema, iwapo mtu anaona kuna mtu anatenda au anataka kutenda matendo YANAYOWEZA KUPELEKEA UVUNJIVU wa ibara ya katiba inayohusu Uhuru wa watu basi anaweza kufungua shauri mahakama kuu ili kuzuia zoezi hilo.

Kwa muswada unaokusudiwa kupelekwa bungeni bila shaka una nia ya kuizunguuka katba inayotoa uhuru wa kisiasa wa wananchi kwa hiyo ni haki kabisa kuzuia tendo hilo kufanyika kupitia mahakama
 
Gutter nonsense; long on verbosity; short on logic!!!
1. Unataka kutwambia wanasheria waliopeleka kesi hiyo mahakamani hawavijui vipengele ulivyotaja hapa?!!
2. Kama unachosema ni kweli kwa nini mahakama isitupilie mbali kesi on arrival?!!
3. Inapingwa sheria iliyokwisha sainiwa na Rais, sembuse mswada ambao bado ni work in progress?!
 
Kwamba Mahakama Ina Mamlaka Ya Kuzuia Bunge Lisijadili Muswada?

So Mawakili Wa Akina Zito Washapigwa Tayari Na Application Yao.
