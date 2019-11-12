Kiongozi wa Kikundi cha Jihadi cha Ukanda wa Gaza auawa

PALESTINA: Baha Abu Al-Atta amefariki kufuatia shambulio la anga lililotekelezwa na vikosi vya Serikali ya IsraeliTaarifa za awali zinaeleza kuwa licha ya kuuawa kwa Al-Atta katika shambulio hilo pia watu wengine 3 wamejeruhiwaHivi karibuni Baha Abu Al-Atta alilauamiwa na Vyombo vya Habari vya Israeli kwa husika na mashambulio yaliyotekelezwa katika mpaka wa Israeli na Palestina======ReutersTuesday, 12 November 2019An explosion ripped through the home of a Palestinian militant commander in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, residents said, and the health ministry said one person was killed and three others wounded in the incident.Residents said the home in Gaza City's Shejaia district belonged to Baha Abu Al-Atta, a field commander for Islamic Jihad whom Israeli media had blamed for recent cross-border attacks.Neither Islamic Jihad nor Israel's military had any immediate comment.