Kiongozi wa Kikundi cha Jihadi cha Ukanda wa Gaza auawa

images (16).jpeg


PALESTINA: Baha Abu Al-Atta amefariki kufuatia shambulio la anga lililotekelezwa na vikosi vya Serikali ya Israeli

Taarifa za awali zinaeleza kuwa licha ya kuuawa kwa Al-Atta katika shambulio hilo pia watu wengine 3 wamejeruhiwa

Hivi karibuni Baha Abu Al-Atta alilauamiwa na Vyombo vya Habari vya Israeli kwa husika na mashambulio yaliyotekelezwa katika mpaka wa Israeli na Palestina


Reuters
Tuesday, 12 November 2019
An explosion ripped through the home of a Palestinian militant commander in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, residents said, and the health ministry said one person was killed and three others wounded in the incident.

Residents said the home in Gaza City's Shejaia district belonged to Baha Abu Al-Atta, a field commander for Islamic Jihad whom Israeli media had blamed for recent cross-border attacks.

Neither Islamic Jihad nor Israel's military had any immediate comment.
 
Good work from IDF magaidi yanapungua na ushetan unapungua proportionally
 
Good work from IDF magaidi yanapungua na ushetan unapungua proportionally
ingekuwa wewe babu zako wamefurushwa kwenye ardhi waliyoishi zaidi ya vizazi kumi (babu wa babu wa babu wa babu wa babu wa babu wa babu.....) kisha vuuup bin vuuu mwaka 1948 unaambiwa hapa hii ardhi kihistoria tulipewa na Mungu wetu nyie na mababu zenu mlikuwa mnakaa hapa kimakosa (kwa wale wenzetu labda wangesema nyinyi ni makafir)...kisha wewe na familia yako (baba, mama, babu, bibi, dadazo, kakazo nk) mnaenda mnaweka kwenye gereza la wazi (Gaza- anga na ardhi na bahari vyote vinamilikiwa na Israel)...ukiamua kushika silaha kupingana na huu uonevu bado tungekuita GAIDI?ukifa tushangilie?
 
ingekuwa wewe babu zako wamefurushwa kwenye ardhi waliyoishi zaidi ya vizazi kumi (babu wa babu wa babu wa babu wa babu wa babu wa babu.....) kisha vuuup bin vuuu mwaka 1948 unaambiwa hapa hii ardhi kihistoria tulipewa na Mungu wetu nyie na mababu zenu mlikuwa mnakaa hapa kimakosa (kwa wale wenzetu labda wangesema nyinyi ni makafir)...kisha wewe na familia yako (baba, mama, babu, bibi, dadazo, kakazo nk) mnaenda mnaweka kwenye gereza la wazi (Gaza- anga na ardhi na bahari vyote vinamilikiwa na Israel)...ukiamua kushika silaha kupingana na huu uonevu bado tungekuita GAIDI?ukifa tushangilie?
Sio sawa ila ndio hivo Mwenye nguvu mpishe cc wenyewe watu wanafurumushwa kwenye maeneo yao,eti unaambiwa hili ni eneo la barabara Mara hii ni sehem ya wazi mara oooh imekwenda imerudi mara hifadhi wakati umezaliwa hadi unazeeka eneo hilo hilo ila ndio mwenye nguvu akisema utatoka tu iwe kwa amani ama nguvu so maisha ndio yalivyo.
 
Sio sawa ila ndio hivo Mwenye nguvu mpishe cc wenyewe watu wanafurumushwa kwenye maeneo yao,eti unaambiwa hili ni eneo la barabara Mara hii ni sehem ya wazi mara oooh imekwenda imerudi mara hifadhi wakati umezaliwa hadi unazeeka eneo hilo hilo ila ndio mwenye nguvu akisema utatoka tu iwe kwa amani ama nguvu so maisha ndio yalivyo.
nakubaliana nawe kwa upande flan..ila binafsi siwezi waita wapalestina magaidi (ingawa kuna vitu vingi sikubaliani nao) rather wapigania uhuru/haki zao
 
