Kiongozi wa ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi afariki dunia

======



ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, sources have confirmed to Fox News.



Al-Baghdadi, who took over ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010, detonated a suicide vest, killing himself when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound in northern Syria where he was located, according to a U.S. defense official. No U.S. Special Operations forces were hurt or killed in the raid.



“U.S. forces did a terrific job,” a U.S. military source told Fox News.“This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.” The same source told Fox News that biometric tests confirmed that it was indeed Baghdadi.



The compound was located near the Turkish border in northwest Syria’s Idlib Province, a known terrorist stronghold that has served as a home to groups linked to al-Qaeda. Al-Baghdadi had long been suspected to be hiding in the Idlib Province.



Mazloum Adbi, General Commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, touted a “historical operation” in a tweet Sunday morning, crediting “joint intelligence work with the United States of America.”



Regarding Mazloum’s claim of Kurdish assistance in the operation, a U.S. military source simply told Fox News, “the Kurds have always been good partners.”

Kwa mujibu wa taarifa, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi ameuawa baada ya Vikosi vya Marekani kufanya shambulio la anga Kaskazini Magharibi mwa Syria> Hata hivyo uthibitisho rasmi unasubiri kipimo cha vinasaba kitakachofanyika kwenye mabaki ya mwili wake> Rais wa Marekani, Donald Trump kupitia Mtandao wa Twitter alichombeza kuwa "Kuna jambo kubwa limetokea" na Msemaji wa Ikulu, Hogan Gidley amesema watatoa taarifa rasmiFox News