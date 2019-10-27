Kiongozi wa ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi afariki dunia

photo_2019-10-27_16-26-24.jpg

Kwa mujibu wa taarifa, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi ameuawa baada ya Vikosi vya Marekani kufanya shambulio la anga Kaskazini Magharibi mwa Syria

> Hata hivyo uthibitisho rasmi unasubiri kipimo cha vinasaba kitakachofanyika kwenye mabaki ya mwili wake

> Rais wa Marekani, Donald Trump kupitia Mtandao wa Twitter alichombeza kuwa "Kuna jambo kubwa limetokea" na Msemaji wa Ikulu, Hogan Gidley amesema watatoa taarifa rasmi



ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, sources have confirmed to Fox News.

Al-Baghdadi, who took over ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010, detonated a suicide vest, killing himself when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound in northern Syria where he was located, according to a U.S. defense official. No U.S. Special Operations forces were hurt or killed in the raid.

“U.S. forces did a terrific job,” a U.S. military source told Fox News.“This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.” The same source told Fox News that biometric tests confirmed that it was indeed Baghdadi.

The compound was located near the Turkish border in northwest Syria’s Idlib Province, a known terrorist stronghold that has served as a home to groups linked to al-Qaeda. Al-Baghdadi had long been suspected to be hiding in the Idlib Province.

Mazloum Adbi, General Commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, touted a “historical operation” in a tweet Sunday morning, crediting “joint intelligence work with the United States of America.”

Regarding Mazloum’s claim of Kurdish assistance in the operation, a U.S. military source simply told Fox News, “the Kurds have always been good partners.”

Source: Fox News
 
Inna lilaahi wainna ilayhi raajiuun
Wamemdhulumu kwa kumuogopa tu,
Mcha mungu huyu.
Lakini Hivi ndivyo walivyo makafiri ,Huwachukia wale wenye msimamo dhidi yao.
Hawampendi Mtume wetu ,wala dini yetu,wala Waislamu wote wanatamani wote wawe makafiri kama wao.
Allah awaangamizilie mbali wale waliohusika.
 
battawi said:
Inna lilaahi wainna ilayhi raajiuun
Wamemdhulumu kwa kumuogopa tu,
Mcha mungu huyu.
Lakini Hivi ndivyo walivyo makafiri ,Huwachukia wale wenye msimamo dhidi yao.
Hawampendi Mtume wetu ,wala dini yetu,wala Waislamu wote wanatamani wote wawe makafiri kama wao.
Allah awaangamizilie mbali wale waliohusika.
Kuna waislamu huwa wanajitenga na Isis kwamba wanachofanya sio uislamu.Na wengine mpaka wanasema ISIS ni zao la wamarekani na waisrael.Sasa sijui wewe upo kundi gani?
 
battawi said:
Inna lilaahi wainna ilayhi raajiuun
Wamemdhulumu kwa kumuogopa tu,
Mcha mungu huyu.
Lakini Hivi ndivyo walivyo makafiri ,Huwachukia wale wenye msimamo dhidi yao.
Hawampendi Mtume wetu ,wala dini yetu,wala Waislamu wote wanatamani wote wawe makafiri kama wao.
Allah awaangamizilie mbali wale waliohusika.
Ni yakweli haya
 
battawi said:
Inna lilaahi wainna ilayhi raajiuun
Wamemdhulumu kwa kumuogopa tu,
Mcha mungu huyu.
Lakini Hivi ndivyo walivyo makafiri ,Huwachukia wale wenye msimamo dhidi yao.
Hawampendi Mtume wetu ,wala dini yetu,wala Waislamu wote wanatamani wote wawe makafiri kama wao.
Allah awaangamizilie mbali wale waliohusika.
Pole sana mkuu, ila kuwa makini na unachokiamini.
 
Huyo jamaa alikuwa ndio Master Plan wa hilo kundi la ISIS, kama kweli kafa basi itakuwa ni pigo kubwa sana kwa hao wauaji na watesaji wakubwa wa ulimwengu. Pia mnaweza kumsoma vizuri kupitia hiki kitabu
 

Jackal said:
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, sources have confirmed to Fox News.

Al-Baghdadi, who took over ISIS after his predecessor Abu Omar al-Baghdadi was killed in 2010, detonated a suicide vest, killing himself when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound in northern Syria where he was located, according to a U.S. defense official. No U.S. Special Operations forces were hurt or killed in the raid.

“U.S. forces did a terrific job,” a U.S. military source told Fox News.“This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.” The same source told Fox News that biometric tests confirmed that it was indeed Baghdadi.

The compound was located near the Turkish border in northwest Syria’s Idlib Province, a known terrorist stronghold that has served as a home to groups linked to al-Qaeda. Al-Baghdadi had long been suspected to be hiding in the Idlib Province.

Mazloum Adbi, General Commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, touted a “historical operation” in a tweet Sunday morning, crediting “joint intelligence work with the United States of America.”

Regarding Mazloum’s claim of Kurdish assistance in the operation, a U.S. military source simply told Fox News, “the Kurds have always been good partners.”

Source: Fox News
Kabla makufar hawajafika kuchangia nataka niweke mambo Sawa. Yakuwa uislam hauendani na hautaendana na msimamo wa Baghdad. Katika uislamu hakunaruhusa ya kumuua yeyote eti Kwa kuwa yeye si muislam. Na harakati zozote za kuwauwa watu Kwa kujilipua au Kwa namna yeyote na kuwauwa watu bila ya hatia haukubaliki Katika uislam.. Hivyo wachangiaji wajue kutofautisha Kati Ya uislamu na wanaojiita waislam..
 
touch on said:
Kabla makufar hawajafika kuchangia nataka niweke mambo Sawa. Yakuwa uislam hauendani na hautaendana na msimamo wa Baghdad. Katika uislamu hakunaruhusa ya kumuua yeyote eti Kwa kuwa yeye si muislam. Na harakati zozote za kuwauwa watu Kwa kujilipua au Kwa namna yeyote na kuwauwa watu bila ya hatia haukubaliki Katika uislam.. Hivyo wachangiaji wajue kutofautisha Kati Ya uislamu na wanaojiita waislam..
Upo sahihi sana akhiy. Akina Baghdad na genge lake wanayafanya yote hayo kwa fikra zao tu na kujinasibisha na dini ila ukiwachunguza hata maisha yao ya kawaida ni wenye tabia zisizofaa. Kile wanachokipinga hadharan ndicho wanachokifanya gizani.

Itambulike kwamba yanayofanywa na ISIS na magenge mengune ya kigaidi si katka uislamu though wamekuwa wakiyanasibisha na uislamu!
 
Jackal said:
Huyu alirithi kwa yule aliyeuwawa 2010,alikuwa anaitwa Abu Omar al-Baghdadi
Ndiyo. Ila alikuwa agressive sana. Kama kweli kafa ni habari njema kwa dunia inayopenda amani. Ila alikuwa anaaishi mpakani mwa Uturuki na Syria. 5km kutoka Uturuki. Najiuliza ina maana Erdogan alikuwa hajui ? Pia kipindi cha nyuma walisema yupo Iraq. Amefikaje northen Syria huko alikuuliwa "kama kweli"Alipitia Uturuki ama Syria ? Majibu hope yatapatikana. Endapo kweli kafa.
 
touch on said:
Kabla makufar hawajafika kuchangia nataka niweke mambo Sawa. Yakuwa uislam hauendani na hautaendana na msimamo wa Baghdad. Katika uislamu hakunaruhusa ya kumuua yeyote eti Kwa kuwa yeye si muislam. Na harakati zozote za kuwauwa watu Kwa kujilipua au Kwa namna yeyote na kuwauwa watu bila ya hatia haukubaliki Katika uislam.. Hivyo wachangiaji wajue kutofautisha Kati Ya uislamu na wanaojiita waislam..
Battawi ndiye aliyemuelezea Baghdadi kama ni shahid
 
Aisee


Faiza foxy ya kweli haya
battawi said:
Inna lilaahi wainna ilayhi raajiuun
Wamemdhulumu kwa kumuogopa tu,
Mcha mungu huyu.
Lakini Hivi ndivyo walivyo makafiri ,Huwachukia wale wenye msimamo dhidi yao.
Hawampendi Mtume wetu ,wala dini yetu,wala Waislamu wote wanatamani wote wawe makafiri kama wao.
Allah awaangamizilie mbali wale waliohusika.
STRUGGLE MAN said:
Zengwe wanalitengeneza wenyewe na wanaliuwa wenyewe
Ni kweli hawa wanasiasa wakati mwingine maamuzi yao yanasababisha haya. Walimuua Sadam Hussein baada ya kumfanyia zengwe. Enzi zake Saddam hawa kina Al baghdadi et al aliwadhibiti vizuri sana. Walipomfanyia zengwe Saddam Hussein Iraq ikawa haitawaliki tena. Ndo ISI then ikawa ISIS au ISIL ikapata nguvu.
 
