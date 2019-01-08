Kimaadili ya Kihasibu je? CAG alikuwa sahihi?

Kwanza nikili mimi ni muhasibu na Prof Musa A. ni Mwalimu wangu aliyenifundisha pale mlimani.Nimeona nilete hapa baadhi ya maadili ya kihasibu ili kufanya huu mjadala uwe mpana Zaidi. Modes naomba musiunganishe hu uzi ili watu waweze kupata ujuzi na wapate uelewa wa jinsi wahasibu wao wanavyoishi huko maofisini. Hizi ukizikiuka kuna azabu zake pamoja na kuvuliwa CPA kwa wenye CPA. Pamoja na hayo kuna njia za kufuata kama kazi za muhasibu/Auditor hazifanyiwi kazi kama inavyotakiwa. Hivyo Namshauri CAG afuate utaratibu anaotakiwa.In June 2005, the IESBA (formerly the Ethics Committee) issued a revised. The revised Code establishes a conceptual framework for all professional accountants to ensure compliance with the five fundamental principles of ethics:A professional accountant should be straightforward and honest in all professional and business relationshipsA professional accountant should not allow bias, conflict of interest or undue influence of others.A professional accountant has a continuing duty to maintain professional knowledge and skill at the level required to ensure that a client or employer receives competent professional services based on current developments in practice, legislation and techniques. A professional accountant should act diligently and in accordance with applicable technical and professional standards when providing professional services.A professional accountant should respect the confidentiality of information acquired as a result of professional and business relationships and should not disclose any such information to third parties without proper and specific authority unless there is a legal or professional right or duty to disclose. Confidential information acquired as a result of professional and business relationships should not be used for the personal advantage of the professional accountant or third parties.A professional accountant should comply with the relevant laws and regulations and should avoid any action that discredits the profession.Kwa aliyenazo za Kiswahili anaweza weja hapa ili wengi waelewe.