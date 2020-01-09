Kilichosababisha dhamana za Serikali (treasury bills) zibume ni nini?

Kwa taarifa za BoT serikali ilikuwa iuze dhamana za serikali (treasury bills) za thamani ya 107.2bn badala yake zimeuzwa za thamani ya 34.4bn pekee, chini kwa 70% kwa mtaalamu wa soko na uchumi aliyepiga hizi hesabu hapaswi kuwa ofisini hadi muda huu, si kuwa kaiba hapana uwezo wake wa kazi ni mdogo.

Lakini tujiulize miaka michache nyuma hizi hati fungate zilikuwa lulu na zilikuwa zikinunuliwa kama ubuyu unaouzwa katika shule ya msingi, leo zimedoda kuna shida pahala, aidha kwa wanunuzi au kwa wauzaji.

=====

T-Bills auction undersubscribed by 70 pc

The Treasury Bills floated on Wednesday January 09, 2020 by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has undersubscribed by 70 percent, signaling low investors turnout as the year entered into the second week of this year.

The auction results published on BoT website, Wednesday January 09, 2020 has shown that the government targeted to collect a total of Sh107.2 billion but only Sh34.4 billion tendered.

The report shows that a total of 23 bids received, but only 20 bids valued Sh28.8 billion were successful.

The 35-days, 91-days and 182-days maturity were oversubscribed, which indicated that investors were seeking short term earnings.

On 35-days maturity, a total of Sh2 billion tendered against offered Sh1 billion while the 91-days maturity a total of Sh3.4 billion tendered against offered Sh1.7 billion.

For six months maturity, a total of Sh5.9 billion tendered against offered Sh3 billion.

However, the one year maturity bills were undersubscribed by nearly quarter to Sh23 billion against offered Sh101.5 billion.

Similar experience was also recorded during the previous auction held on December 24, last year whereby a total of Sh62 billion tendered against offered Sh107.2 billion

Source: The Citizen
 
1) Kutokutabirika kwa Serikali ndio chanzo

2) Interest waliyoweka kama ni ndogo sana watu wanapotezea
3) Stability ya Local currency kama haieleweki watu wanakimbia


Unaweza ukanunua Za Mabilion then Kesho Asubuhi ukaambiwa Mchakato ulikuwa wa kifisadi ukaliwa pesa zako

Certainty of Goverment decision hasa kwenye uchumi ni factor kubwa sana ya kuvutia Wawekezaji
 
hii umeiona?

The 35-days, 91-days and 182-days maturity were oversubscribed, which indicated that investors were seeking short term earnings.

On 35-days maturity, a total of Sh2 billion tendered against offered Sh1 billion while the 91-days maturity a total of Sh3.4 billion tendered against offered Sh1.7 billion.

For six months maturity, a total of Sh5.9 billion tendered against offered Sh3 billion.
 
kwa sasa haya sio kipaumbele mkuu. katika vipaumbele vyetu tunafuraha kuutangazia umma tunafanikiwa sana. Leo tumefanikiwa kingine, Meya Jacob katuachia kiti chetu!
 
Mackanackyyy said:
Ufanye biashara na Magufuli ili kesho akupe kesi ya Kutakatisha Pesa? Big NO!
Click to expand...
Kwamba wanunuzi wameshtuka au wanaogopa pale watakapoingiza fedha alafu bwana mkubwa akatae kulipa kwa mashariti kuwa wanunuzi wachunguzwe kwanza vyanzo vyao halali vya mapato vinginevyo , atakayeshindwa kudhibitidha vyanzo halali vya mapato fedha zitataifishwa
 
mliberali said:
Kwamba wanunuzi wameshtuka au wanaogopa pale watakapoingiza fedha alafu bwana mkubwa akatae kulipa kwa mashariti kuwa wanunuzi wachunguzwe kwanza vyanzo vyao halali vya mapato vinginevyo , atakayeshindwa kudhibitidha vyanzo halali vya mapato fedha zitataifishwa
Click to expand...
Naam ukithibitisha vyanzo vyako halali unaletewa chap chap jamaa wa TRA waanze kufukua makaburi yako,wakishindwa TRA then uhamiaji hawa hapo lete cheti cha babu yako mzaa bibi

dodge
 
Hatuelezi ukweli hapa tunapotoshana sana. Ukiiiona taarifa yote ya bot ambayo mleta Uzi ameiweka ni sehemu moja tu ambayo imedorola zingine zimezifanya vizuri sana. Tafiti na treasury bond za mataifa mengine ndio uje hapa utuambia za tz zimedorola. Lakini kwani za miaka mingine zilikuwaje?!?
 
