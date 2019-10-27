Kikwete:Life after Presidency sounds so cool

Ameandika Raisi Mstaafu Jakaya Kikwete tarehe 19/10/2019 kupitia mtandao wa twitter:

It is always my pleasure to catch up with my brother Jonathan . Unlike the past, today, there were less security details, less protocols, no formal agenda and no official photo. Life after Presidency sounds so cool. More freedom, more real!
 
Slowly said:
Unafiki mtupu, katutia hasara Sana , na ww mtoa mada ni mnafiki Tu huna lolote, Bora ulale
Click to expand...
Haka kajamaa kalikoanzisha thread huwa ni kanafiki sana. Kuna uzi humu kalianzishaga zamani kakidai JK akitoka madarakani katakuwa kanafanya sherehe kila mwaka. Unafufuliwaga mara kwa mara, kangekuwa sio kanafiki kasingediriki kuleta uzi wowote kuhusu JK, ila ni kama nyumbu kameshasahau.
 
"Life after presidency 'sounds' so cool"?

Effectively, he is not 'experiencing' the coolness of the freedom of being an 'ex-president', but the 'sound' of it.
He is probably not sure if he is actually 'experiencing' the freedom that is taken away by being president.

That's how I read his statement.
 
